U.S. Retail Sales Above Last Year - Stimulus Worked

Only time will actually tell but some of the signs are looking good - retail sales are above the level of a year ago.

Whether or not the authorities have done enough to beat the possible depression is an important consideration for us.

The depression worry

So, locking down large portions of the economy leads to a drop in production, in incomes and in spending - who knew? The next question being well, what should be done about it?

Classical Keynesianism would say that government should get out there and spend more money. A slightly more monetarist interpretation of this - Milton Friedman talked of helicopter money at times - is that government should make and then give away more money.

Quite which is the best form of stimulus is argued about by every economist. The advantage of money rather than spending is that it's real easy to get it done fast. This being, to me at least, why it is preferable.

OK, so much for theory. The US government did send out a lot of money newly made by the Federal Reserve - the stimulus checks were funded by QE - so we've had our test. Maybe spending would have worked better but at least we have tested whether pure money handouts work.

The answer being, well, so far at least, yes.

Retail sales

Retail sales are now above their level of a year ago:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for September 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $549.3 billion, an increase of 1.9 percent (± 0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 5.4 percent (± 0.7 percent) above September 2019.

5% and change is significant as far as this number is concerned.

(Retail sales from Census Bureau)We can also look in a bit more detail:

Retail sales have seen a stunning recovery from the severe, if brief, recession that decimated the economy in the spring. In aggregate, sales are above where they started the year and year-ago growth actually exceeds early-2020 rates, despite the job losses and plunge in confidence, a remarkable achievement. There are two main reasons for the recovery: the fiscal supports to household income and the shift in spending from services to goods.

To explain

So, we had, absent stimulus, a massive drop in GDP and incomes back in March and April. This had the potential of causing not just a recession but a full blown depression.

Sure, we open up the economy again and there will be a bounce. But what if consumers assume that it's not going to get better? Then they'll not spend, what income they have - or as much of it as possible - they'll save and that very act will lead to a continued depression. For if people save and don't spend then we do get a depression.

We did have stimulus though. Lots of money handed out. Actual incomes - as opposed to production - rose during the lockdown. As I've pointed out before The savings rate soared to 30 and 35% of income, unheard of rates for modern America. So that was a bad bit as that's what we were trying to avoid.

But how were people saving? The largest manner was, in fact, paying down revolving debt - credit card balances. What matters then is, well what happens when the immediate emergency is past? Does everyone either keep those savings or even keep on saving? Or perhaps we've managed to boost consumer confidence so much that we all turn back to our old spending ways and thereby actually create the recovery?

Well, what it appears is that we've gone back to spending. Which is the very thing we wanted and also what caused the recovery. These retail sales numbers are the very proof of this contention.

Sure, retail sales are only part of consumer demand, consumer demand isn't the whole economy either. Also, sure, it's possible that now stimulus is over that this will all fade away and we'll gain a second leg to the recession/depression.

My view

My view is that something did need to be done and something was. OK - but that thing, that stimulus, was successful. Please note that the aim and idea wasn't to fund everyone in their spending. Rather, it was and is to produce confidence so that spending continues. If - and only if - confidence returns sufficiently that we're back to our old spending patterns then, by definition, the crisis is over. Well, as long as we keep doing it that is.

That is, if the stimulus produces a self-reinforcing boost to consumer confidence then the stimulus worked and we don't need more. On these current numbers I would say that has happened. Yes, OK, a bit brave given that we really want to see a month or two of numbers without any stimulus at all before we're entirely confident about it but that's still the way I'm calling it.

Note this doesn't mean that we've no problems left. We still need to rejig portions of the economy to deal with social distancing and so on. But the basic Keynesian worry of a lack of demand seems to me to be fixed, done and dusted.

The investor view

We could worry about the political games being played currently. One side saying more stimulus, the other saying more stimulus, but each demanding their favourite form of it. You know, electoral politics during an election. If we thought that more stimulus was necessary this would be a worry. If we don't, as I don't, then this inertia is something we don't have to worry about.

We then can take this, these retail sales outstripping this time last year, as being just one more brick in the wall of the V shaped recovery. Which is useful information. If we're going to have a relapse then stock markets are too high. If we don't then they're about right. Evidence that we might - and it is only might, because confirmatory evidence is not proof, but evidence against is disproof - be done with the demand led recession then that's a support for current stock indices.

At which point, macroeconomics done, we have to look at specific situations and companies for our investment ideas.

