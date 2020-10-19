The company went public in December 2019 at $17 per share; shares have tripled this year.

It's no secret that in today's world, the way we engage with and transact with brands has shifted online. Far more important than "spray and pray" marketing in which brands try to put up as many expensive TV ads as possible is ensuring an appealing, broadly-reaching social media presence that can draw in eyeballs through word of mouth as much as through digital ads. This is a trend that has only intensified post-coronavirus, when an even larger portion of our lives moved online.

Social media has grown in such importance that it has spawned new careers of specialists, as companies race to build social media presences from scratch. So too have companies like Sprout Social (SPT) spawned, a company founded in 2010 with the goal of helping business clients navigate the setup of their social media strategy.

One of the few software startups to come out of Chicago, Sprout Social went public at the tail end of last year at $17/share. The stock has seen tremendous success this year, with the updraft in internet stocks also driving Sprout Social up ~3x:

To me, despite the stock's breathtaking year-to-date rally, I think there are a number of catalysts and bullish drivers that can take this stock (still a small/mid-cap name, at a ~$2.5 billion market cap) still higher. In particular, I think the key pieces underlining Sprout Social's ascent are:

Platform agnostic, and technology that is one-size-fits-all. Sprout Social has expertise across all the major social media platforms, including Facebook (FB), Instagram, Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest (PINS), Snap (SNAP), and even TikTok. Sprout Social's technology also uses a single code base that is applicable to all clients, meaning there is no need to custom-configure its solutions for any particular client.

Nearly pure recurring revenue. Nearly 100% of Sprout Social's revenue base is SaaS, with its customers paying recurring fees to use Sprout Social's post schedule, monitoring, and analytics tools.

Business presence on social media is still nascent. Many companies, especially SMB-type clients, are still figuring out social media for the first time, meaning that the majority of Sprout Social's market is greenfield. This is important because most of Sprout Social's SaaS peers are trying to make pitches to displace incumbents (for example, a company like Bill.com (BILL) typically has to convince its prospects to churn their existing payroll/bill pay vendor and adopt its own technology). Sprout Social, meanwhile, merely has to convince prospects how critical adept social media management is - an easier and easier argument to make in the present day.

There's a lot to like about this company - investors should take advantage of the next dip in this stock to build up a position.

How does Sprout Social work?

Sprout Social's main premise is that "consumers are forcing adoption" of social media. More and more consumer spending is shifting to millennials and younger generations who grew up with social media and use it as a primary source of information about products. This means that, like it or not, brands have to maintain and curate a strong social media presence to be successful in the current landscape.

Sprout Social touts an out-of-the-box, all-in-one solution to building and maintaining a social media presence.

Here's a look at the suite of solutions that Sprout Social offers:

Figure 1. Sprout Social features Source: sproutsocial.com

This platform is end-to-end: businesses can start by creating/publishing attractive content and scheduling when that content should post. Here is how that interface looks: in this example, a coffee business has a timeline prepared in advance of when certain content will post on various social media sites:

Figure 2. Sprout Social publication example

Source: sproutsocial.com

After publication, Sprout Social gives customers the ability to uncover trends based on how the post was received and how much engagement it drew from followers. The company provides intuitive visualizations of the engagement statistics (example shown below) and runs analytics on the trends.

Figure 3. Sprout Social analytics Source: sproutsocial.com

Sprout Social also lets customers receive and respond to inbound engagement from within its software. A "smart inbox" helps social media managers collect responses across all social media channels, as well as drive automated responses.

Like most SaaS products, Sprout Social is priced on a per-seat, monthly basis depending on the number of users who have access to its platform. A comparison of Sprout Social's different plans is shown below:

Figure 4. Sprout Social pricing Source: sproutsocial.com

Q2 download - a look at Sprout Social's most recent trends

Let's now dig into Sprout Social's most recent financials. The company's second-quarter earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 5. Sprout Social Q2 results Source: Sprout Social Q2 earnings release

Sprout Social grew revenues at a 27% y/y pace to $31.4 million, slightly beating Wall Street's expectations of $31.2 million. As you can see in the revenue breakdown above, the fact that Sprout social is a one-size-fits-all software product that requires very little custom implementations (even for its larger enterprise clients) means that nearly the entirety of Sprout Social's revenue (99.4%) comes from subscription. This is favorable compared to many other SaaS companies which tend to have closer to a 90/10 split.

Similarly, Sprout Social grew its annual recurring revenue (ARR - a key metric for SaaS companies) at 27% y/y to $130.8 million. We note that now, Sprout Social's ARR exceeds its FY20 revenue guidance of $128-$130.5 million.

Sprout Social believes that, unlike many other software companies that have seen inbound interest and billings fall in the wake of the pandemic, its business was not materially thrown off course by COVID-19. Per Sprout Social's commentary in a prospectus for its secondary offering:

Given the importance of our technology platform and heightened market awareness of social media as a strategic communications channel, our operational and financial performance were not materially impacted by COVID-19 during the six months ended June 30, 2020"

We note as well that Sprout Social has found success at all customer segments. Though the company was originally designed for SMBs in mind, it has attracted some high-profile enterprise clients including Shopify (SHOP), fellow inbound marketing specialist HubSpot (HUBS) and car-maker Subaru, as well as some higher-education and public entities including the University of Pennsylvania and the City of Las Vegas. Overall, Sprout Social believes it addresses a large $50 billion TAM.

On the profitability front as well, Sprout Social is running a fairly tight ship - at least compared to other high-growth SaaS companies. Pro forma operating margins this quarter slimmed down to -18.6%, a 390bps improvement over -22.5% in the year-ago quarter. The company also burned through only -$4.5 million in cash, or a -14.4% FCF margin.

In the long run, Sprout Social is targeting a >20% pro forma operating margin and FCF margin, driven by a ~5pt improvement in gross margins and increased leverage on operating expenses.

Figure 6. Sprout Social target operating model Source: Sprout Social Q2 earnings deck

Valuation and key takeaways

The one downside: Sprout Social isn't exactly cheap. The stock's massive year-to-date run has robbed the stock of any explicit value angle. At present share prices near $50, Sprout Social has grown to a $2.63 billion market cap. After netting off the $129.5 million of cash on the company's Q2 balance sheet, plus the $38.2 million of net proceeds that the company expects to derive on its August secondary offering of 6 million shares at $27.50/share, its enterprise value is $2.46 billion. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting revenue to grow 27% y/y next year to $165.5 million, per Yahoo Finance. This puts Sprout Social's valuation at 14.9x EV/FY21 revenue.

That's not cheap, but it's also not outlandish. There are a number of other 25-30% growth stocks in the SaaS space, like Slack (WORK), Elastic (ESTC), Bill.com (BILL), and Avalara (AVLR) that trade at similar high-teens and greater valuation multiples. In other words, Sprout Social's valuation expansion has only been in-line with the upward drift that all tech stocks have seen this year.

Given the massive applicability of Sprout Social's product, its nearly pure recurring revenue base, and its reasonable valuation, I do think this stock is worth betting a small position on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.