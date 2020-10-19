Times have certainly changed. We all seem to have a constant flow of cardboard packages coming into our homes on a regular basis. In fact, just about everything we use in our daily lives are being shipped to our front porches. Online sales across virtually all industries are through the roof in recent months with no end in sight.

The sight of the delivery truck brings a smile to the faces of online consumers, especially when your corrugated cardboard package arrives on-time. However, dealing with the weekly tearing, cutting, folding and stacking of the same corrugated cardboard to be picked up at the curb is almost becoming a full time job. With that said, it is more than obvious that packaging would be thriving in this environment.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) provides packaging solutions for the smallest of family run pizza shops to the ever-growing delivery needs of the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whether you're looking for preformed printed containers for your line of products or your own stand alone completely automated solution, WestRock is there.

Courtesy of WestRock Q3 presentation

Not so impressive margins

Sales growth for the last ten years has been nothing short of stellar as shown below. Revenue has grown from $3B in 2010 to over $18B at 2019 year end. Now that that rate of growth has stalled of late, the focus quickly moves to the need for margin improvements.

Courtesy of Seeking Alpha

Gross profit as a percent of sales over the 10 year period hasn't fluctuated too much, hovering pretty much around 19.5% annually. When factoring in operating expenses, WestRock's operating income has seen a little more fluctuation bouncing around over the same ten year period. In 2010, operating income was the period high at 12.7% of revenue. Two years later, operating income came in at the ten year low at 6.6% before climbing back up to 9.6% in 2015. Operating income ended 2019 at 8.3%.

Although these profit margins have held fairly constant over the long haul, they certainly don't quite measure up to other industry players. For example, International Paper's (NYSE:IP) 2019 year end shows gross margin of 31.7% and operating income at 10.6%. International paper has held operating income over the 10.5% line very well over the last few years.

The chart below clearly shows that WestRock is a company lagging its industry in gross profit. If they would put a little effort on both the gross margin and the operating income front, they would shine in all other metrics.

Courtesy of Seeking Alpha

Taking a look at the quarter ending June 2020, WestRock Company had a year over year sales drop from $4.69B to $4.24B with their gross margin still coming in at a meager 18%. Operating income also came in at a very disappointing 6.4%, proving that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic most likely hit WestRock especially hard in the early spring.

The pain always surfaces quickest with the companies that live with industry lagging low margins. Improvements to gross margin and operating income haven't been a priority over the last decade. Accepting mediocrity is great when nothing disrupts the apple cart but when things become challenging, boy does it hurt.

Courtesy of SEC Q3 filing

Wakeup call

The effects of the pandemic were clearly a wakeup call to the management of WestRock. In fact, they quickly jumped into action with a Pandemic Action Plan initiative that has a one billion dollar cash target as shown below.

Courtesy of SEC Q3 Filing page 48

Since WestRock historically has played in a realm with such low margins, this initiative should prove to be like shooting fish in a barrel. In fact, it would be extremely surprising if they don't easily beat their cash generating expectations. This pandemic will prove to be the shot across WestRock's bow that moves them into a future of continuous margin improvements for years to come. Never will they fall asleep at the wheel again.

Fortunately for WestRock, the pandemic won't hurt them as much as, I'm sure, they initially feared. In fact, with sales most likely exploding due to the onslaught of online sales and home delivery of pretty much everything under the sun, WestRock should be getting back into growth mode in very short order if they aren't already pushing forward.

The drive to strengthen the balance sheet

The balance sheet on the June 2020 quarter end appeared to be a little freighting and is most likely the catalyst into the push for the extra billion in cash through the Pandemic Action Plan. Having $291.5M in cash and $399M debt with a due date approaching like a freight train would make even the most complacent operations team jump out of their seats. So with a fear that WestRock hasn't experienced, the action plan put in place was an all out blitz of epic proportions. Maybe more aggressive than need be to be perfectly honest. Although the aggressiveness will be very appreciated by investors when they pull it off.

As the above plan details, they will be reducing leadership salaries, adjusting benefit payouts from cash to shares and reducing capital expenditures. If I were to guess, I'd predict that the capital investment reduction ultimately does a 180 degree turn and actually begins to increase. I think it'll be clear to everyone that the debt will prove to be a non issue when the next quarter is reported on or around November 5, 2020.

Courtesy of SEC Q3 filing

As show below, once WestRock addresses the $399M debt, the remaining bonds are spread out between 2023 and 2047. The extra breathing room with the remaining debt and the tidiness of the overall balance sheet will only strengthen as the new cost conscious plans move forward. Couple the drive for cash with the growth of revenue and you are going to have a company looking to enter a very good place and stay there for years to come.

Courtesy of SEC Q3 Filing

Securing future dividends

Additionally, the push for a billion also included the reduction of their quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). This shouldn't have come as a surprise with all of the uncertainty the company faced at the time of the announcement. Lowering dividends is never easy as this reduction was a huge blow to current investors as shown in the yield growth chart below.

Courtesy of Seeking Alpha

Maybe if operations were a priority over the last many years, they would have had enough cash on the books to at least help investors weather the storm. But that's water under the bridge.

Actually it would be surprising if they didn't start moving the dividend upward as soon as next quarter.

I'm sure they will find it to be surprisingly lucrative to the bottom line once they start cleaning up efficiency and productivity issues within both cost of goods sold and operating cost.

It is clear that the push for productivity and the reduction of waste is being taken seriously by the WestRock operations team. In the announcement, WestRock to Reduce SBS Capacity by Approximately 200,000 Tons, published on October 6, 2020 on Business Wire regarding their Evadale, Texas mill, the company stated:

"As a company, we aim to balance our supply with our customers' demand," said Patrick Lindner, chief innovation officer and president, Consumer Packaging for WestRock. "Given current economic conditions and anticipated supply needs, we believe that reducing production capacity at the Evadale mill will improve its competitiveness while enabling WestRock to more efficiently serve our customers."

Summary

Investors have felt some pain with WestRock's willingness to ignore operational excellence over the years as it has impacted share price as shown below. They have lagged the S&P over the last three years by a wide margin.

Courtesy of Seeking Alpha

However, this wake-up call provided by the unexpected pandemic will prove to be the catalyst the operations team needed to right the ship. With this new found priority and new demand created by the explosion of delivered packaged goods, WestRock should easily impress investors over the next few quarters and beyond with positive results. As long as they stay focused on operational excellence, this will be a great long-term dividend paying investment from this point forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.