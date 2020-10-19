ESG

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance or ESG investing focuses on three main factors of investing based on sustainability and social impact. Money flooding into ESG investment mandates has been driving investment returns. As I mentioned this past summer,

Last year, woke investors threw $21 billion into ESG investments, about four times the previous rate. Stocks of companies with high ESG ratings cost over 30% more than those with the lowest. ESG mandates are driving more and more money into clean companies such as Bloom Energy (BE). One of their top destinations is EV companies such as Nio (NIO) and especially Tesla (TSLA). As many ESG mandated investors allocate based on market cap, they allocate more capital the higher these EV company stocks rise. That in turn improves ESG performance drawing more capital. Now over $40 trillion is invested based in part on ESG criteria. It can’t all get invested in Tesla, so each one of these EV companies will have a flood of price-insensitive investors ready to invest.

Some companies are well positioned to take down their share of this $40 trillion ESG money pile. For one example, the warrant that was poised to be the next big ESG beneficiary in that earlier article has returned over 300% in the three months since publication. ESG money is a massive tailwind behind companies that can best attract it.

However, one issue with ESG is that it can distort sector allocations. Some sectors – notably tech in general and software in particular – have an easy time complying with ESG. ESG funds’ top positions are Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). This emphasis on mega cap tech has been great for ESG returns so far, but continued ESG outperformance relies on that capitalization and sector skew continuing to work.

If you don’t produce much tangible product, it isn’t hard to produce it cleanly, so Silicon Valley tends to attract ESG money. But if you are a petrochemical exploration and production company, you have to go where the dinosaurs died, regardless of the environmental and social compromises that requires. And that is why ESG funds flood into the BE, NIO, and TSLA stocks of the world and then bid them up towards infinity. So far, this has been a virtuous cycle for ESG funds as tech soars and energy is crushed.

The wokest bankers

Eastern Bancorp’s (EBC) ESG focus predates the term. They bought Wainwright Bank, a champion of social justice causes, and became its successor. Wainwright backed gay rights, affordable housing, immigration reform, and the anti-war movement. Its management and its mission were absorbed into Eastern with Wainwright CEO Jan Miller becoming Eastern’s holding company president.

Eastern is the most ESG-focused bank ever to hit the public market. They meet the highest standards for their environmental, social, and governance stewardship. The bank funds a massive charitable foundation that supports social justice causes. ESG issues are constantly emphasized by management to such an extent that they sound more like a non-profit than for-profit enterprise.

Does this make sense for shareholders like me? It just might. If the largest banks such as JPMorgan (JPM) are divesting from ESG-unfriendly businesses and emphasizing ESG-friendly ones, it could be strategic to get there first. For one example, ESG investors successfully pressured JPMorgan to divest from their for-profit prison investments such as CoreCivic (CXW). This prison company at one time appeared to be a big potential beneficiary of Donald Trump’s election, up over 40% overnight when he was elected and more than doubling over the subsequent three months. But in part due to ESG investor concerns, it subsequently collapsed.

Whether or not banks should care about such social issues, they increasingly are. The smart move could be to lead rather than follow.

On ESG, Eastern leads. Their foundation gives an average of 10% of their net income to charity each year. They have donated over $140 million so far this millennium. Last year, they gave away over $13.5 million to organizations in their region of eastern Massachusetts and coastal and southern New Hampshire with an emphasis on race-based and progressive political advocacy. Many of these organizations and their supporters could turn to Eastern for their banking.

Eastern also emphasizes race-based hiring and giving and has been a major advocate of Black Lives Matter organizations. In the past, many financial institutions have gotten negative press and regulatory scrutiny from “disparate impacts” across communities (where there is no ill intent; just statistically uneven lending based on lending standards). But Eastern appears to be well positioned politically to avoid such problems. The politically ambitious CEO Bob Rivers is likely to run for Massachusetts governor someday and he has done everything possible to avoid negative scrutiny. It is entirely possible that activist organizations that go after banks for their lending practices would attack one of their major donors. Just not likely.

Conversion

Eastern management sounds as if they are running a non-profit, but they’ve always run it as a for-profit institution. They are one of the most profitable and strategic mutual banks ever. In fact, I hope that Rivers doesn’t consider it an insult to say that he’s a world-class capitalist. He and his team acted as wise stewards of capital up to the point of the IPO, even though they didn’t have to.

Eastern just converted to a shareholder owned bank this past week. They first announced their plans in June after years of vocally favoring mutualism. This mutual conversion was a big step because Eastern was the oldest and biggest mutual bank in the country. Their charity got 4% of the bank’s equity in the process, increasing their endowment by about half to around $180 million. They secured all requisite regulatory approvals to launch the offering in August.

Eastern Bank depositors with $50 balances as of the end of March got top priority, allowing us to subscribe for 200,000 shares at $10 each. They asked us if we wanted more but as it turned out we didn’t get the opportunity to add to that original subscription. The offering occurred in September and earlier this month they announced the results – they filled all valid subscriptions. In some subscriptions, you don’t always get all of the equity you ask for, but we did in this one. Earlier this month, they secured their regulatory approvals for finalizing the conversion.

Shares traded for the first time on Thursday October 15, 2020 under their new ticker symbol (EBC). Shareholders who made a full subscription received a 2-day gain of $390,000. But this wasn’t an ordinary gain – it was essentially riskless because we still own all of the cash we owned before, just in the form of a now overcapitalized bank. Peter Lynch said that,

buying stock in a converting mutual is like going to an automobile dealer to buy a car, giving him a check for the purchase price, and discovering on the way home that the dealer has put the check in the glove compartment of the car... this is bound to be a good deal.

Now that I’m a shareholder, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that Eastern is a great place to bank. You can get $250 for opening a $3,000 account at Eastern Bank. In an era with nearly 0% risk-free rates, harvesting these sign-up bonuses can be the best way to squeeze out a bit of yield on your federally insured savings accounts. JD Power ranked Eastern the retail bank in New England with the highest customer satisfaction three times; as a long-time depositor of this and many other New England depository institutions, I agree.

What is it worth?

Eastern is the largest independent bank by deposits based in Boston. This is a great geography for Eastern. It includes many Fortune 500 companies – (GE) (TJX) (RTX) (TMO) (BIIB) (BJ) (STT) (AMT) (KDP) (BSX) (ADI) (W) – and over a hundred colleges and universities. It is a top ten city for small and medium businesses. Its median income and education exceed the national averages. It is second behind California for venture capital funds. STEM job growth exceeds the national rate. It is a top ten market for bank deposits with a quarter of a trillion dollars in deposits. This is a great place for a bank.

Eastern is in the middle of the pack – (BAC) (CFG) (SAN) (TD) (FRC) (IBCP) (PBCT) (EBSB) and (BPFH) – in terms of their market share in this area. They lead the Boston community banks on deposit market share. Local community banks – such as (BRKL) and (OTC:CATC) – could ultimately become M&A targets.

Eastern has strong operating performance versus their peers – (BRKL) (INDB) (EBSB) (KRNY) (NWBI) (OCFC) (PFS) (STBA) (FCF) (WSFS) – across all relevant metrics, with low cost core deposits. Their political and charitable efforts might help here. Their strong organizational relationships and ties to their community could drive deposits. They have better margins than their peer average. They get more fee income from insurance brokerage and wealth management. They are careful with their balance sheet and focused on risk management. They have good returns and can get better returns with more operating leverage as a public company.

All images from Eastern Bancorp

What does it cost?

Eastern cost subscribers 63% of tangible book value in the conversion and costs about 75% today. At the very least, it deserves to trade in line with other recently demutualized banks which would be $13 to $13.25 per share. Were it not for the pandemic, a weak financial sector and skittishness surrounding the upcoming election (none of which should be prospective problems for EBC), it would probably have opened well above $13 instead of just above $12. But it will probably surpass that level in the days ahead.

What could go wrong?

The first caveat is that they are not going to get a takeover premium anytime soon. While about 75% of demutualized banks sell by their fifth year as public companies, management has made it clear that they are buyers, not sellers for the foreseeable future (but then again, this management team also made it clear that they were not interested in converting until shortly before the conversion). They have bought seven banks and thirty-one insurance agencies over the past two decades and note that they are well positioned to continue their acquisition spree.

It is possible that they will lose some business over their political activism. While some customers might gravitate towards it and others don’t care, at least some might be turned off. This caveat is dampened by their progressive geography. While it could be a problem for more conservative parts of the country, it is unlike to have too much cost in New England. It is more likely that the political activism becomes a positive, especially if Democrats sweep the upcoming elections. A Treasury Secretary Liz Warren will go after a lot of banks but is likely to leave Eastern alone. They have bought and paid for a lot of political cover that could come handy. Those that have not paid these dues will be badly exposed and are likely to get attacked in the press and by regulators.

What next?

There are many positive catalysts ahead:

In the days ahead – selling pressure from flippers will subside. Shareholders who want or need to flip the shares they got in the offering typically sell within the first seven days. The $2 million checks that were needed to take full advantage of this opportunity were big enough that some people have to sell for liquidity purposes. Once that pressure subsides, the shares will probably lift above $13 per share.

selling pressure from flippers will subside. Shareholders who want or need to flip the shares they got in the offering typically sell within the first seven days. The $2 million checks that were needed to take full advantage of this opportunity were big enough that some people have to sell for liquidity purposes. Once that pressure subsides, the shares will probably lift above $13 per share. In the weeks ahead – A number of brokerage firms will initiate coverage with buy ratings. Janny initiated with a buy rating and a $14 price target. Their price target implies a roughly 85% of tangible book value and 11.5x the $0.43 estimated earnings per share and a very reasonable 1x the tangible book value of the recently raised capital from the mutual conversion. I think that the shares could be worth much more but won’t quibble (in part as I expect sell-side analysts to walk up their estimates as EBC hits their numbers). KBW, JPMorgan (JPM) and others probably will put out buy ratings and robust price targets, too.

A number of brokerage firms will initiate coverage with buy ratings. Janny initiated with a buy rating and a $14 price target. Their price target implies a roughly 85% of tangible book value and 11.5x the $0.43 estimated earnings per share and a very reasonable 1x the tangible book value of the recently raised capital from the mutual conversion. I think that the shares could be worth much more but won’t quibble (in part as I expect sell-side analysts to walk up their estimates as EBC hits their numbers). KBW, JPMorgan (JPM) and others probably will put out buy ratings and robust price targets, too. In the months ahead – Eastern’s market cap of over $2.4 billion qualifies it for index funds which will be price-insensitive buyers. Many institutional investors will key their decisions off of such funds. EBC will be added to the Russell 2000 in the December quarterly IPO rebalance. 8%-10% of the float will have to be bought by the index funds. With flippers done selling and the stock in stable hands, this is apt to create a strong upward push on the stock. It will get added to the S&P 600 index after a full year when it is first eligible. So on October 15, 2021, both the indexers and the company will be buying shares. Between the Russell 2000 and the S&P 600, almost 19% of EBC’s float will get bought by indexes. Recent S&P 600 additions (PRK) (BANF) (BKU) (RNST) spiked on inclusion with both PRK and BANF spiking around 20% on the announcement. That could happen to EBC with little warning.

Eastern’s market cap of over $2.4 billion qualifies it for index funds which will be price-insensitive buyers. Many institutional investors will key their decisions off of such funds. EBC will be added to the Russell 2000 in the December quarterly IPO rebalance. 8%-10% of the float will have to be bought by the index funds. With flippers done selling and the stock in stable hands, this is apt to create a strong upward push on the stock. It will get added to the S&P 600 index after a full year when it is first eligible. So on October 15, 2021, both the indexers and the company will be buying shares. Between the Russell 2000 and the S&P 600, almost 19% of EBC’s float will get bought by indexes. Recent S&P 600 additions (PRK) (BANF) (BKU) (RNST) spiked on inclusion with both PRK and BANF spiking around 20% on the announcement. That could happen to EBC with little warning. In the years ahead – Eastern will return a substantial amount of capital to shareholders. They will start by establishing a steady and growing quarterly dividend, then by buying back shares starting next October. By buying back shares, they will be able to close any remaining discount to tangible book value.

Bottom line

The likely upside is increasing tangible book value from around $16 by early 2021 towards $17 or $18 by 2022 and substantially closing the share price discount from 25% to 0%. If they can achieve some combination of the two, there will be lots of upside for today’s EBC buyers. If this goes well, we will make a 40-50% return from here. If it goes terribly wrong, we probably won’t lose anything over the same time period as the management is experienced, the balance sheet is historically conservative (and particularly well capitalized today) and banks are likely to get a tailwind from a post-Covid recovery. So if you can give it a year or so, shares are almost certainly to be somewhere between $12 and $18 with a strong likelihood that they’ll be in the upper half of that range. That is why this is my family’s biggest and best personal investment (okay, actually my wife’s but she likes me) and why it likely will be for a long time. We may start to buy write some of it at $15 or $16 when equity options become available, but meanwhile it is a safe and potentially lucrative exposure that we’re happy to be long.

The real bottom line

But all of that is hedging and prevaricating. Want to know what I really think? It is a phenomenal bank. It is the highest quality mutual to ever convert (and I love mutual conversions, so this is the highest of praise). This is not a sleepy thrift; it is a dynamic commercial bank with the industry's best deposit franchise. Cost of deposits is 0.11% at the end of the second quarter -- that's next to nothing. Their non-interest income is consistently around 30% of revenues. It isn’t boom and bust mortgage; it is from stable sources. They can make a lot of money in a zero interest rate/flat yield curve environment. They operate in arguably the best market in the country. They are one of the most conservative underwriters. Had it not been for Covid, this conversion would have cost over 85% of TBV and opened at 105%-110% of TBV. Its extreme cheapness was due to a perfect storm. That storm could pass.

It's not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.