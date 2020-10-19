Smith & Wesson will benefit from growing demand, as new buyers are becoming a bigger percentage of gun owners.

For that reason, no matter who wins the White House, sales will remain steady.

Source: Smith & Wesson website

For a variety of reasons, Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) has struggled to keep up with growing demand for firearms, ammo, and ancillary items, as the fracturing of American society has brought about a divided America.

Things have changed a lot since the last election concerning firearms, as the prior occupant of the White House would trigger gun and ammo sales when talk of further regulation of guns generated concerns over access to guns and related items, along with ammo.

That has, for the most part, changed with President Trump, but the social conditions are so different since he trounced Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College, to the point it has now caused a rush on guns and ammo from all sides of the political aisle, as fears over domestic terrorists and their destruction of private and public property, as well as increasing violence toward people, has brought about millions of first-time owners of guns.

In this article, we'll look at some of Smith & Wesson's numbers, but more importantly, why its growth trajectory is no longer dependent upon the sentiment of a sitting president concerning guns and gun ownership. First the numbers.

Latest earnings report

While the last quarter included numbers from its Outdoor Products & Accessories business that has been spun off, I'm not going to include those results in this article because they're no longer part of SWBI. We'll look at the business as it stands today, represented by its firearm business.

Probably the highlight of the last earnings period was the increase in gross margins by 3.1 percent, resulting in margins of 40.2 percent. The reason for the improvement in margins was attributed to an increase in shipments of units and a reduction in marketing.

That increase in gross margins brought about a big boost in profits as measured year-over-year, with net income ending at $48.4 million. GAAP earnings per share finished at $0.86, while adjusted EBITDA was $84.2 million for the quarter.

Even so, operating expenses were up primarily from the $3.6 million in spin-off costs, and an increase of $2.8 million in expenses associated with profit sharing. Going forward, with the absence of the spin-off costs, this should improve.

Other areas of improvement on the cost side were a decrease in medical costs of employees, which the company believes was probably a consequence of workers deciding to defer elective procedures because of COVID-19. That could increase costs once the pandemic's impact is reduced.

And as mentioned above, a decline in costs related to marketing contributed to the wider gross margins. The company said that lower marketing spend will continue going forward.

The company generated $83.5 million in cash from operations. Taking away the $7.6 million in spending on capital equipment, and it had free cash of $75.8 million for the reporting period.

After paying $135 million in its revolving line of credit, the company was left with "$25 million outstanding on the revolver and zero net debt."

There was also a restructuring of its credit facility for a new five-year term, which empowers the company "to maintain an unsecured $100 million line of credit."

Smith & Wesson's challenge isn't the availability of cash and credit, its major challenge is improving efficiencies in order to meet increasing demand.

CEO and President Mark Smith said the company has "fully reengaged our third-party component manufacturing partners and are aggressively ramping production to meet incoming orders and this ramp continues today. Further, we were able to utilize our state-of-the-art distribution center to deliver products more efficiently and rapidly than ever before."

That should help boost sales and better meet demand in the quarters ahead.

To understand the growth trend in gun sales, since early 2020, first-time buyers have accounted for approximately 40 percent of gun sales, against the 24 percent average over recent years, according to trade association National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Why who wins the presidency won't matter

The major difference between prior administrations and their views concerning gun control, over the incoming administration - whether it's Trump or Biden, is that talk of gun control (or lack of it) is only one reason for the surge in firearm demand and sales.

While a Biden administration would certainly be more bullish for Smith & Wesson, a Trump win wouldn't result in the drop in sales that came after the defeat of Hillary Clinton.

This time around civil unrest, domestic terrorism, concerns over COVID-19, and uncertainty as to what will happen if the upcoming election results are disputed and fought over for a prolonged period of time, is contributing to demand for firearms.

In other words, gun control is only one of several catalysts driving sales. Again, a Biden victory would generate more sales, but a Trump victory, because of social conditions in America, won't dampen sales as it did in the first years of his administration.

Another thing to consider concerning the election is I don't believe investors should make decisions based upon the polls showing Biden having a huge lead. This was how it was portrayed leading up to 2016, and Trump easily won the electoral college.

In this case, buying the rumor and selling the news would be appropriate. The media is all but declaring Biden the winner, which should generate significant sales in the days ahead, which should also push the share price of Smith & Wesson up.

That said, I would hesitate to hold with the thought that Biden will be the winner, as many think, which will inflate the price before the election, but rapidly deflate it afterwards if Trump once again wins.

Conclusion

Whether Trump or Biden wins the Presidency, gun sales will continue to climb because of gun control issues in the case of Biden, and societal concerns no matter who wins.

Over the next several years, Smith & Wesson should continue to grow at a nice pace. There is nothing in the near term to suggest a slowdown in sales, only a slight decrease in sales expectations if Trump wins the election.

Either way, Smith & Wesson should continue to reward shareholders nicely.

There is no doubt in my mind that those on either side of the political aisle will continue to buy guns at an increasing pace, as each side considers the other a threat in a way that may be unprecedented in American history. That means sales won't slow down for many years into the future, and they may even increase more, depending on who wins the election and the response of the losers to that victory. Widespread carnage would generate even more sales, no matter what the gun control rhetoric from a Biden administration would be. Either way, demand for firearms will continue to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.