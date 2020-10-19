ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

Extreme concentration of the largest stocks in the benchmark continues to be a performance headwind for the Strategy and other active large cap growth managers running diversified portfolios.

Industrial names supporting e-commerce and communication services companies enabling the digital economy drove Strategy performance during the quarter.

We know how the momentum trade will end, but not the timing, and have positioned the portfolio to effectively manage this transition by maintaining exposure to a wide range of growth companies and increasing our weighting among more economically sensitive businesses.