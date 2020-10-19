Cyclical stocks should only be bought when their share prices have been beaten down and when there is overwhelming evidence that the economic cycle is still early stage.

Author's note: this article was first published October 10th as a True Vine Letter.

I strive to always integrate long-term charts into my investment decision making processes because they communicate tremendous "big picture" insights. This Letter is a solid example of the insights that can come from such charts.

Here, we have a monthly log chart of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), the largest U.S.-based copper miner, going as far back as Barchart will take me:

Here, we can see (1) the tail end of a bear market which ended at the beginning of this century, (2) a strong bull market that then ran until the Global Financial Crisis ("GFC"), (3) a return to the bull market high (aided by Chinese stimulus) which was part of a multi-year double top, and, finally, (4) a crushing bear market in the stock that might be over. This final point (#4) is supported by the fact that the Covid-crash low was higher than the late 2015-early 2016 plunge low.

Copper producers like Freeport-McMoRan are what the investment world calls cyclical stocks. Cyclicals move in cadence with economic cycles. They are more volatile. A stock like Kroger (KR) - a large American grocery chain - is not a cyclical stock. People keep buying food and household goods regardless of the economic conditions and such stocks are typically less volatile.

Cyclicals with high cost structures - such as a copper producer with total costs running $2.75 per lb - tend to have price charts that swing more wildly up and down than cyclicals who have low cost structures. This is because the rate of change on margins and earnings per incremental increase or decrease in the price of the underlying commodity is higher for higher cost commodity producers. Freeport-McMoRan has a bit higher total cost structure and this is a factor in the above chart.

Cyclicals with high debt levels also swing more wildly up and down than cyclicals who have less debt. This is why investors commonly refer to debt as leverage. Debt can be advantageous if it leads to income growth, however, the balance sheet stress of carrying more debt can make things exceedingly dire when a company is losing money or when interest rates are rising. Like a see-saw, debt accentuates the up and down swings. Notice how far Freeport-McMoRan fell in late 2015-early 2016 and how much volume there was as investors capitulated. The balance sheet stress at the time caused a panic crash. Be warned: if you own a higher cost commodity producer with a high debt load, the stock can collapse dramatically when the price of the underlying commodity falls hard.

Here, we have gleaning #1 from the above chart: if you own a cyclical stock with a high cost structure and/or high debt load, you better be prepared for wild swings. This leads to gleaning #2 from the same chart: if you are going to take a position in a highly leveraged cyclical, you should do so after a significant dip unless there is overwhelming evidence that we are in the early stages of an extended economic upturn.

What is not apparent from this chart, but what was a factor behind it, is the fact that Freeport-McMoRan, like many other major miners, has been a poor allocator of capital. The following chart compares the company's annual returns on invested capital (blue line) to its cumulative returns on invested capital with write-downs added back into invested capital:

ROIC = Net Income/Invested Capital (Equity + Long-Term Liabilities + Short Term Debt) Cumulative ROIC + Write-downs = cumulatively adding Net Income/cumulating adding Invested Capital + Write-downs

Freeport-McMoRan's board and management made two major mistakes over the time period covered in this chart and the company name is now scarred with the second one. They acquired Phelps Dodge in 2007 near the peak of the economic cycle and then they acquired McMoran Exploration and Plains Exploration and Production in 2012-13 shortly before the peak of the first U.S. shale oil & gas bust. They paid $29 billion for Phelps Dodge which is more than the current market capitalization today with $3+ per lb copper. You can see that all this has led to a cumulative return on invested capital of 0% which is a major factor in why the share price of FCX is right back where it was 20 years ago. FCX shareholders should take no comfort in the fact that the same Chairman and CEO remain in place. The next acquisition could be a sign that the cyclical peak is near.

This additional information leads to another important gleaning (#3): a poor allocator of capital will get you nowhere in the long run when it comes to a cyclical stock. Part and parcel with poor allocation in the natural resources sector is the approval of projects with too high of a commodity price assumption. Today's Freeport-McMoRan doesn't start to generate returns that commensurate with the risk until copper is $3.50 per lb or more.

I always scrutinize returns (net income and free cash flow) on invested capital for natural resource producers because it reveals the historical decision making ability of management. Putting what may otherwise be a good project, but with a bad price assumption, into production can destroy the stock chart for a decade. Taking on a lot of debt to overpay for an acquisition will do the same thing.

A classic failure by mining executives and mining investors is to look at economics and assume that a project or miner will have more profitability at higher and higher metal prices. Although this can happen over the short term, especially with precious metals producers in a monetary "event," what tends to happen is that all commodity prices rise together so all that leverage you thought you would have to $4 per lb copper is gone because the price of diesel and tires also rose 35% and so on. Sure, copper went from $.75 per lb to $4.50 per lb during Freeport-McMoRan's major bull run, but the price of oil also increased by more than tenfold. In short: if the company or project does not work at the current price, it may never work. And remember, mining projects are generally long term in nature.

Summarizing the Cyclical Gleanings

At this point, I can now summarize and reiterate the 3 gleanings that I explained in this Letter:

Cyclical stocks with high cost structures and/or high debt loads are more volatile. It is generally not a good idea to hold these types of cyclicals for the long term (i.e., through the cycles). Cyclical stocks should only be bought when their share prices have been beaten down or somewhat still beaten down when there is overwhelming evidence that the economic or commodity cycle is still in an early stage. A cyclical company whose leadership makes poor capital allocation decisions will get you nowhere in the long run (or worse).

Many professional investors understand these principles, so keep in mind that stocks like FCX are by and large used as short-term trading vehicles. FCX is a trading vehicle on the price of copper. You might be thinking long term but when the wind shifts a lot of big money may be ready to bail. When the cycles turn-one way or another - the moves can be dramatic.

Futuristic Metal Thoughts

The Mining industry is littered with companies like Freeport-McMoRan that overpaid for acquisitions and/or put projects into production with poor price assumptions which have led to poor returns on capital. This all came out of the industrial rise of China at the turn of the century that led to significant increases in energy and metals prices which spurred malinvestment. According to Mining.com, PwC estimated that $199 billion of the combined $632 billion of capital spending from 2010 to 2015 had to be written down.

The scars of this past super cycle have led to a reduction of new investment in recent years and this will be a factor in the next major bull market. The longer this reduced period of investment continues, the more fuel there will be for the next major upturn. That said, I do not see a major, longer term in nature, bull market starting until interest rates begin to rise materially. The cost of capital is presently so low that many more projects are now economically viable. This is a deflationary force. More supply leads to lower prices. What I want to see is interest rates rising which makes new projects increasingly less attractive unless metals prices are rising. Higher interest rates would be a headwind for supply and an inflationary force on metals prices.

Absent higher interest rates, spikes in metals prices, such as those caused by supply chain disruptions are likely to be short-lived. This does not mean the mining sector is uninvestable, it just means that it needs to be done selectively. Focus on high returns on capital at conservative metals prices.

I must say though that I am presently leaning toward and outlook-although not necessarily immediately-where (1) ongoing supply chain disruptions alongside a continued U.S.-China decoupling and (2) more fiscal stimulus pouring into an economic environment where pent-up demand is unleashed at the same time, could lead to enough inflation to get interest rates moving higher. This could kick-start a self-reinforcing cycle of higher economic activity and a permanent trajectory for higher rates as banks start lending again and young millennial families start growing. This could help launch a strong and extended bull market in industrial metals and miners.

I am expecting a strong bull market this decade in metals and miners and it will be an important focus of the True Vine Letter in the near future. I am presently building a database of gold mines and miners to use alongside all the industrial metal databases I previously developed for Industrial Minefinder™ to present readers of these pages with valuable insights.

