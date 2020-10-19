We recommend investing in EOG Resources and its cash flow potential for the long run.

The company has an exciting market-leading portfolio that's worth paying close attention to.

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) is a hydrocarbon exploration company with a market capitalization of more than $20 billion. The company offers investors a respectable 4% dividend yield and a low cost asset portfolio. As much as oil and natural gas have fallen out of favor, and despite speculation swirling around a potential acquisition offer, the company represents a unique investment opportunity.

EOG Resources - Reuters

EOG Resources Record Performance

EOG Resources has greatly restructured its business since the oil collapse and has achieved record performance from its businesses.

EOG Resources Premium Drilling - EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources achieved $21.6 billion in DCF from 2012-2014 at $95/barrel oil. The company spent more than this, $22.9 billion in capital expenditures, seeing a $1.3 billion FCF decline and a $0.9 billion increase in debt. Combined with $0.7 billion in dividends paid, the company effectively lost $2 billion over this 3-year period, albeit while investing heavily in growth.

From 2017-2019, the company improved its portfolio significantly. It achieved a 14% ROCE @ $58/barrel oil with $21.2 billion in DCF at a much lower price. It still spent a significant $16.6 billion in capital expenditures and $4.6 billion in FCF. It utilized this for $1.4 billion in dividends, a significant growth, and $1.9 billion in debt paydown.

Outside of the 17% oil growth per year, just over $1.5 billion in annualized FCF provides a near 8% FCF yield. Achieving 17% oil growth and a near 8% FCF yield means the potential for significant long-term returns.

EOG Resources 2020 Targets

Despite COVID-19, EOG Resources has continued to aggressively move forward towards its 2020 targets.

EOG Resources 2020 Targets - EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources has set aggressive 2020 targets for its business. The company's drilling program is required to earn a 30% direct ATROR and the company's high return development program is supported by a 4500+ well inventory that earns this return at $30 WTI. That's more than $10/barrel WTI below current levels.

The company's FY 2020 capital expenditures have been reduced >45% and its LOE reduced >20% vs. February guidance. The company's OPEX and CAPEX are below target saving the company more than $200 million. The company has continued to reduce well costs and lowered oil prices required for 10% ROCE.

The company's new 2021 maintenance capital of $3.4 billion supports a higher exit rate in production and the company has raised its guidance. The company's net debt of several $ billion is incredibly manageable (14% net debt to capitalization) and the company earned $200 million in FCF in the worst quarter of the collapse.

The company's portfolios such as 500 Bcf of natural gas discovered in Trinidad (market value >$1 billion). The company has continued to improve its portfolio across the board. At $40 WTI in 2020, the company's capital budget and dividends will be funded. The company's overall portfolio has continued to improve significantly.

EOG Resources - Low-Cost Portfolio

EOG Resources balances its production and performance with a low-cost portfolio that we'll now delve into further detail on.

EOG Resources Low-Cost Portfolio - EOG Resources Investor Presentation

The company has 10,500 wells that meet its standard for returns. The company has 4500+ premium wells with a 30+% return at $30 WTI. At $40 WTI, below current prices, the company has a 58% median rate of returns, which is incredibly manageable. Across the board, the company's margins have remained strong.

The company has improved its capital efficiency by 27% to $30 thousand per barrel/day added. The company can efficiently deploy capital at a low single-digit rate of return. The company's finding & development costs have dropped by 45% to a mere $7.95/barrel in 2019. The company is continuing to lower costs.

EOG Resources - Production

EOG Resources has an incredible portfolio of focused production that will generate shareholder returns.

EOG Resources Production - EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources is seeing a significant decline in its capital budget to $0.5 billion in 2Q 2020 though slightly higher at $0.65 billion/quarter for the second half of the year. The company has deferred ~150 net wells and expects a $3.4 billion in maintenance capital expenditures in 2021. That's all funded by <$40 WTI.

The company has used hedges to maintain lower prices, and expects 4Q 2020 production at 440 thousand barrels/day. The company has significant production growth opportunity and manageable maintenance capital. With a 4% dividend yield and the ability to maintain respectable production at $40 WTI, the company is well-positioned.

At $50 WTI, that expands to an additional $1.6 billion WTI. That means an additional 8% yield, or a 12% potential shareholder yield.

EOG Resources - Shareholder Returns

EOG Resources together has the ability to generate significant shareholder returns.

EOG Resources Shareholder Returns - EOG Resources Investor Presentation

The company has significant FCF and the ability to generate significant shareholder returns. The company has had a 22% annualized increase in its dividends since 1999, with a 124% increase since 2017. The company rapidly increases its dividend when performing well, even since the 2014 oil crash, and slows down the increases in a difficult time period.

The company had $7 billion in debt at YE 2016 that's decreased to $5.7 billion at YE 2020. The company has improved refinanced maturities and incremental debt, and has cash on hand. The company earned significant FCF post the 2014 collapse, after reorganizing its businesses, and has the potential to continue increasing its FCF.

Above $40 WTI, the company has the potential for much higher FCF. At $40 WTI it has the potential for respectable FCF. An acquisition would only increase rewards in addition to this.

Conclusion

EOG Resources has a market-leading position and an incredibly significant portfolio of low cost prices. The company generated $1.5 billion in annual FCF from 2017-2019. Its debt load is among the lowest of major oil companies, and it's managed to rollover the debt. It has the potential to do that in a much more significant way.

Overall, EOG Resources is an incredibly opportunistic investment. We recommend investing in the company for the long run at current prices. An acquisition rumor, even if it's a rumor, could result in short-term rewards. However, with the decrease in share price on Friday, there's nothing to lose here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.