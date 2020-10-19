Seeking Alpha

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

Markets ebbed and flowed with infection rates in the U.S., while multinational companies noted substantial recoveries in their China-based manufacturing operations, an encouraging sign for global economic activity.

A broadening of performance into cyclical stocks helped industrial holdings in the portfolio, while cable companies continued to benefit from their competitively advantaged high-speed internet access, an essential service in the work-from-home and remote learning environment.

Amid many uncertainties, we are planting the seeds by investing in high-quality businesses, taking advantage of opportunities created by volatility throughout the year, while taking money off the table in cases where stock valuations appear to be more demanding.

