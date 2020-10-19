This move has made it the leader in North American fracking and positioned it to thrive at any activity levels we are likely to see.

Liberty has been hit hard by the downturn, but recently has gotten a boost from its acquisition of Schlumberger's frac fleets.

Introduction

Y'all ready to do some bottom-fishing? In recent weeks, we've seen a significant rebound in oilfield activity in the shale plays. This seems to be a signal from the operating companies that the current range of $38-42.00 is sufficient for them to spend capex maintaining their production. Since May, the price of WTI has varied only slightly from this range, driven by news on the virus and perceptions about global economy. One day we're going to have a vaccine before year's end, the next we find phase III trials being shut down. The same sort of oscillation occurs in the economic data, although the slope remains upward.

Increases in the rig count have been modest, rising from the low of 251 in May to 282 as of the 15th of October. What has been more eye-popping is the increase in the deployment of frac crews as operators have allocated capex to bring drilled but uncompleted (DUCs) out of inventory and into production. The graph above shows the true impact of this trend, with frac crews more than doubling since May’s lows.

The question before us now is what can we expect through the rest of the year and on into 2021?

In a recent DDR article, I documented a relevant industry consolidation move by Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT). For a quick reference, this creates the largest player in U.S. shale fracking with an estimated 20 percent of the available hydraulic horsepower, HHP, in the industry today.

I was cautious on LBRT immediately after this merger as the share rocketed 40% higher in a single day. That move wasn’t something I wanted to chase, as it did not change the operating environment for the company.

As the chart below indicates, this caution was well advised as the stock sold off over the next few weeks before regaining most of its early value. Over the last week, the market action has taken the general oilfield lower, and now we think that LBRT represents a compelling value at current prices.

Note: This article appeared in the Daily Drilling Report recently.

In this article, we are going to concentrate on some broader industry trends, and I will have an updated recommendation for shares of LBRT as well.

The forward trend for shale production

Shale production has bounced higher with the DUC withdrawal of the last few months and is currently at 8 mm BOPD according to the most recent edition of the EIA’s 914. This is about 2.5-million BOPD higher than I had thought we would see earlier this year when I estimated that shale would exit 2020 around 5-6 mm BOPD. There is some noise in the data, and the EIA-914 only has data through July.

Two things are clear from this data though. First, it is clear that DUCs are contributing new oil at a rate higher than the simple arithmetical average the EIA takes with the rig count divided by monthly production numbers. Second, this can’t be maintained. At some point, the disparity between the frac count and the rig count will cause a sharp decline in shale production. That's baked in.

What isn't being discussed a lot is the reason why the downward slope of U.S. shale will slant more sharply lower in the coming months. Up to now we have feasted on production from the very best acreage in shale plays. Referred to as Tier I, wells drilled in this rock are the most productive from a cost to drill, estimate of ultimate recovery-EUR, quality of hydrocarbons present - oil vs. gas - and some other lesser factors.

Henceforth oil companies are going to be forced to bring in wells from Tier II and III, and these will simply not be as prolific as Tier I. This isn’t something technology - more sand per foot of interval, well spacing, 4D fracking, etc. - can fix. This just a physical reality. Let's hear this from another perspective now.

A different way of looking at the data

Leen Weijers, Vice President of Engineering at LBRT, published an article recently that drew my eye. I feast on data like this and am always looking at new ways of visualizing trends and raw data. I also think perhaps we rely too much on the EIA simply because no one else puts out this kind of data, for free anyway. This article drew my eye as it correlated declining frac crew efficiency with the need for more crews to maintain production. Some of this is intuitive, but it took an insider like Leen to crunch the numbers.

Source: This graph depicts the increase in production vs. the number of frac fleets over time.

In the graph above, you can see that production rises from 2009, the year most people would say the “shale revolution” started, to present day. Going from 1,500 BOPD in 2009 to over 12,000 BOPD in 2017. It also shows that since 2017, the rate of productivity per fleet has plateaued or started a slight decline.

Production has stagnated in the last couple of years in spite of massive increases in frac stages pumped, optimizing well spacing, 4D fracking, and tons of sand placed into the reservoir per frac crew employee increasing by a factor of 12 over this period. What factor is coming into play here?

Source

Leen draws a conclusion in the article:

“The reason for the production plateau since then is that frac crew efficiencies have been balanced by lower US well productivity from infill drilling and a slow but gradual move to lower reservoir quality.” - Source

He next postulates from the previous data that to maintain an annual production rate for shale of about 5.5 mm BOPD, it would take an average of 165 liquid-rich fleets operating in 2021 working alongside another 30-40 gas rich fleets. This is about 2-mm BOPD below present levels and approaches the estimate I generated a few months back, giving it some additional validation.

To increase production by a million BOPD, Leen estimates it would take the addition of another 85 liquids-rich fleets for a total of ~250 active frac fleets. An increase that would more than double present activity as documented in the Primary Vision data.

This is certainly doable as the trend for May through September added about 20 new fleets per month. We could hit the low estimate of 200 by February 2021 and the higher one by May.

This would require that operators do something they have almost universally sworn they would not do - increase capex to boost production. What could effect this change in mindset? We will circle back to this thought as we close out the article.

Source

To summarize this section, it appears that shale production will begin a decline from present levels in any scenario modeled by Leen. This will be driven by lower overall activity and a decline in reservoir quality from Tier I to the lower-productivity horizons for Tiers II and III.

The thesis for Liberty Oilfield Services

This brings us back to the thesis for Liberty as an investment. The company through cost slashing and headcount reductions managed to generate free cash on reduced revenues in Q-2. LBRT ended the quarter with $125 mm in cash, $106 mm in long-term debt, and total liquidity including its ABL of $207 mm. Its active frac fleets were cut to 12, and about the same was projected for the rest of the year. That did not give up much of a reason to tie up money in LBRT.

And then Schlumberger gave LBRT all of its frac gear in an asset merger in exchange for a 37% in the new LBRT. No money changed hands, and no new debt was created. In a single stroke, the landscape of fracking services changed forever.

LBRT Presentation

Liberty reports $12K EBIDTA per fleet for 2019 and claims a 22% market share. If we use those numbers, that would put about ~9-10 fleets working as of May. The growth in the market since May should put them at ~25-30 fleets working, or doubling of activity for the company since then.

My expectation is that when LBRT reports, it will announce substantially increased revenue and profit for Q-3 and cautiously higher guidance. With an EV/EBIDTA of 10.2 as of today, the stock does not yet reflect this anticipated improvement.

Of the 16 analysts who cover the company, eight have a buy rating, one has an outperform, and 7 rate the stock as a hold. The median estimate for LBRT is to hit $9.63 per share over the next year, a boost of 15% from present levels. The most optimistic has it at $12.50 by YE 2021. I think they are a little timid and that LBRT could double over the next year.

My thoughts are that the landscape for oilfield services will improve in 2021, led by a drop in U.S. production and increased demand from a recovery economy. LBRT could be a good way to play this recovery

Your takeaway

Oilfield service companies have been hit hard by the decline in activity this year. It's hard to find a reason to risk new capital in this sector unless you think a bottom has been put in. With the increase we've seen in Q-3 oilfield activity, a strong case can be made, as I just have for LBRT, that this has taken place.

You must also be selective and pick companies that are the cream of the crop in their niche, with strong balance sheets and a customer base prepared to resume activity. LBRT is the King of Frack now and can be expected to thrive at activity levels present, now, and those we are likely to see. If Leen Weijers is close to being right and we return to a 250 frac fleet market, LBRT is in a spectacular position to capitalize on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LBRT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.