At its current expected FY2020 EPS, ATVI remains quite attractive with a significant upside. Its trustworthy cash flows could power a valuation expansion during the pandemic's staying-at-home economy.

While Activision lacked stable cash flows in the past, Warzone's major success and repetitive nature should help convert the business into generating recurring revenues as well.

In early August, we published an article on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) explaining why shares have more room to run. The stock has remained relatively flat since which we believe marks a great opportunity to load up on some additional shares before the company reports its Q3 results after the closing bell on October 29th.

As a reminder, the company is divided into 3 main companies: Activision, Blizzard, and King. Our thesis is based on Blizzard and King having the "cash-cow" role, generating consistent and high margin profits. Simultaneously, Activision's exponential growth due to CoD Warzone should provide the element of growth and the overall beat in earnings.

Blizzard and King - Milking the cash cow

Blizzard and King have a similar characteristic. Their operations are extremely stable since they attract a consistent player base. For example, let's take a look at Blizzard's main products: World of Warcraft and Hearthstone.

World of Warcraft's player base is very consistent due to the game's nature of being an MMORPG. In its latest report, the company reported that its reach and engagement once again increased sequentially due to shelter-at-home conditions, which boosted the franchise's strong trajectory. Hearthstone is also attracting consistent MAU since it is by far the most optimized card game, consistently getting the highest viewership in Twitch in its category.

King is also seeing a pretty steady player base with its mobile franchise Candy Crush being a classic. As displayed in the graph, Blizzard's MAUs have remained almost unchanged for the past 6 quarters, while King's figures incredibly stable as well.

Source: Company's supplementary data, Author

The company has taken advantage of its consistent player base to optimize its monetization process. By essentially operating a subscription-based business model, Blizzard and King guarantee ATVI reliable revenues, while they also keep the players hooked by regularly introducing new content.

For example, World of Warcraft's eighth expansion, Shadowlands, is about to release on October 27th, while Heathstone is constantly releasing 3 expansions per year. World of Warcraft's monthly subscription model and Hearthstone's regular expansion cycles ensure Blizzard's revenues remain relatively stable. King's revenues also face minimum volatility, with little to no variance QoQ.

As a result of Blizzard's and King's predictable maintenance and expansion expenses, the two companies make up ATVI's dependable cash cow, delivering trustworthy operating profits, as the graph displays below.

Source: Company's supplementary data, Author

Activision - The catalyst for new growth

Until recently, ATVI's third company, Activision, would lack the recurring revenue model Blizzard and King share. Instead, the company would specialize in stand-alone releases, including the occasional new Call of Duty game, a few remasters (e.g., Crash Bandicoot and Spyro), and very rarely publish a new game (e.g., Sekiro). As a result, the company wouldn't really have a monthly-active-user base worth mentioning, while its revenues would be inconsistent, similarly with its releases.

However, the company's latest Call of Duty installment is about to change this. ATVI released CoD: Warzone earlier this year to actively compete in the Battle Royal genre. Over the past few months, the game has snowballed into a massive success.

As the graph displays, Activision's MAUs have been explosive since, with Warzone being the primary driver.

Source: Company's supplementary data, Author

We know this for a fact since at Blizzard's August report, the game numbered more than 75 million players, while that figure has been consistently growing since Warzone's release.

Source: Statista

The game-changer here is that unlike Activision's previous releases, Warzone should be able to maintain a consistent player base even after its growth peaks since the title is one of the leading ones in the genre while it receives continuous updates and in-game purchases.

Because of the game's repetitive nature, the company is able to release continuous content, generating revenues past the game's initial purchase sales. Players are able to spend more money on weapon skins, operators, and in-game assets that should be able to generate a recurring revenue stream as developers keep releasing additional content.

We believe that Warzone is a massive catalyst for ATVI going forward, as August's figures already counted more than twice Blizzard's player base.

Considering that the game is also relatively new, major additions such as the potential release of a new map (this is a big thing in battle royale games) can work both as a hype-booster and as a reignition mechanism should MAUs ever start to decline.

Why we are buying more before earnings

In our Wheel of Fortune Marketplace service, we have been bullish on ATVI since December of last year, purchasing shares just below $60. While we have enjoyed satisfactory returns, we believe that ATVI has more room to run.

The company produces reliable and stable cash flows from its Blizzard and King segments. At the same time, Warzone seems to be a massive catalyst to transition Activision into an equally attractive business, with a more substantial MAUs base. For context, Activision's revenues grew by 270% YoY to a Q2 record driven by Warzone.

Analysts have been upgrading their FY2020 EPS expectations post-ATVI's past earnings releases, with the figure currently estimated at $3.26.

Meanwhile, the company has beat analyst expectations non-stop for the past 16 quarters. Considering that Warzone's growth trajectory has shown no signs of slowing down so far, while the game is consistently ranking in Twitch's viewership's top spots, we see no reason why the upcoming quarter shouldn't lead to another beat.

Still, if we are to be prudent and estimate an EPS of $3.26, shares are currently trading at a (forward) P/E of 24.5. We believe that the stock's valuation is not only attractive based on the fact that around half of its revenues are somewhat recurring (Blizzard & King) but also that the company is still benefiting from the staying-at-home economy, as the pandemic remains quite active.

Further, because of the company's separation of its brands, each with multiple games, ATVI's revenues are quite diversified, positively contributing to investors' margin of safety. While there are undoubtedly some risks, as we have mentioned in our previous articles, including gaming companies brutally competing for gamers' playtime, the company's results were exceptional during Q2, evaporating such concerns.

Finally, ATVI's trustworthy cash flows could power such a valuation expansion during the pandemic's staying-at-home economy. At what we believe is a fair multiple of around 30 times its underlining earnings, we can easily see shares running towards the $100 mark over the next year, signaling an attractive upside opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Tipranks: BUY $ATVI