Thesis

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is a Dividend Aristocrat apartment REIT with a heavy focus on the West Coast markets.

The company has managed to grow NOI, FFO, and dividends over a long period of time as see on the graph below:

This has translated into great shareholder returns through capital appreciation and most importantly - growing dividend income that kept rising even through the great financial crises.

Although the company faces some Covid-related headwinds, it recently reported just 2.6% cash delinquencies for July-August rent and a 96%+ occupancy ratio.

The company is still positioned strongly to keep growing its profits and shareholder distributions.

ESS focuses on the West Coast market, where the long-term trends are favourable to its business performance:

Higher percentage of renters vs. homeowners due to high cost of home ownership.

Highest GDP in the US.

Higher median household income.

Limited supply (below 1% of existing supply in CA).

It's where a lot of top tech companies are situated which drives job growth.

Dividend

The company currently offers a yield of 4.1%, which is as high as it's been since coming out of the financial crises.

ESS is a Dividend Aristocrat, having impressively raised the dividend each year for 26 years in a row.

Dividends have been growing at a CAGR pace of 6.4% over the last 26 years, with FFO growing at a CAGR pace of 8.4% during the same period. The latest raise in February was in-line with that at 6.5%.

The current dividend payment is well-covered by one of the safest FFO payout ratios in the sector.

Dividend payments will be covered with a 63% core FFO payout ratio in 2020 (based on annualised core FFO).

Balance Sheet

Essex Property Trust has a strong balance sheet, which not only protects them in the current environment but also provides the source of funding needed to capitalise on opportunities.

Some key metrics:

Net Debt/EBITDA 6.4x

Interest Coverage 4.8x

Debt/Total Assets 37%

The company is BBB+ rated and was able to issue $600 million worth of bonds in August, with the lowest ever yield by a BBB+ issuer (2.67%).

Valuation

Shares of ESS are currently trading at a blended P/FFO of 15.5.

As we can see on the F.A.S.T graph below, last time investors were able to buy ESS at such attractive valuation was coming out of the financial crises.

The current valuation is attractive in comparison to the company's long-term average valuation of P/FFO 18.2.

Based on the 20-yr average valuation, fair value for ESS is around $240 per share, representing 19% upside from current levels.

The management has also recognised the current undervaluation and bought back $20.1 million worth of shares in Q2 with the avg. price of $228 per share.

Risks

Political/regulatory risk - ESS profitability can be hampered by regulations favouring tenants vs landlords. The 2019 California Statewide Rent Control Act, for example, caps rent increases at 5% + local CPI. Whilst that still leaves room for rent increases, it shows a trend towards more tenant-favourable policies. California governor also signed a short-term eviction moratorium bill, however, it doesn't apply to higher-income households which is ESS target market. Further tenant-friendly policies might hurt ESS long-term prospects.

- ESS profitability can be hampered by regulations favouring tenants vs landlords. The 2019 California Statewide Rent Control Act, for example, caps rent increases at 5% + local CPI. Whilst that still leaves room for rent increases, it shows a trend towards more tenant-favourable policies. California governor also signed a short-term eviction moratorium bill, however, it doesn't apply to higher-income households which is ESS target market. Further tenant-friendly policies might hurt ESS long-term prospects. Covid risk - Pandemic and the lockdowns have hurt tenants' wallets and that has resulted in cash delinquencies. However, as we can see on the graph below, the delinquencies are trending lower since bottoming in April. It's important to take into account that ESS markets (CA and Seattle) have suffered from some of the most strict lockdown policies in the country.

Negative migration trends/working-from-home - This has been getting a lot of attention, but I don't see playing out as negatively as many believe. There will likely be a mix of work-from-home and from the office and workers will, therefore, still need to live within close proximity to the offices. Demand for leases remains strong and unless the migration trends show up in reduced lease demand, I'm not overly concerned about that.

Summary

ESS is a great REIT that has managed to perform well over a long period of time. Current short-term headwinds have provided investors a chance to lock in the highest yield since GFC. At current valuation, I believe ESS has the potential to deliver double-digit returns in the coming years from the 4.1% yield, mid-single digit FFO growth and multiple expansion closer to historical average valuation.

I rate shares a "BUY".

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.