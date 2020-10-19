Seeking Alpha

ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

|
Includes: AAPL, ADP, ALXN, BEP, BEPC, BLL, BMRN, ENPH, GILD, JLL, MLHR, NEE, ORA, RBC, SEDG, TREX, VITL, VWDRY, VWSYF
by: ClearBridge Investments
ClearBridge Investments
Asset Management, large-cap, Growth, mutual fund manager
Clear Bridge Investments
Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

Our diversified approach to portfolio construction, balancing technology names with more cyclical and defensive stocks, helped the Strategy outperform in the third quarter.

As lockdowns eased and demand recovered, smaller manufacturers retooled to operate safely in a COVID-19 environment, making positive contributions.

Developing the energy grid of the future will require an ecosystem of renewable energy innovators and adopters, and several ClearBridge holdings are playing a role.

Source: ClearBridge Investments

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.