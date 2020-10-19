ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

While mean reversion led to a September rally for value stocks across U.S. equity markets broadly, growth outperformance persisted among small caps.

We made six additions during the quarter, largely financed through trimming successful existing holdings, with our purchases centered in health care and technology.

The Strategy, which customarily lags in strong up markets and defends well in sharply lower markets due to our quality bias, outperformed the benchmark meaningfully in a quarter of above-average returns.