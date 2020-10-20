The Power Of Dividend Stocks

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Switch On The Power Of Dividends

Some of my readers, even frequent readers, have been keeping cash on the sidelines. Large sums of cash remain sidelined as investors and retirees cling to safety while simultaneously worrying about low rates. In fact, it's estimated that the amounts still invested in treasuries, cash and CDs are in the trillion of dollars.

Dividends are the power source of my portfolio. They provide tangible returns that cannot be taken away. This is unlike unrealized losses or gains that can wildly swing with the movements of the markets. My Income Method is a lifelong labor of love, creating a unified philosophy and perspective to investing and wealth creation that can radically change your retirement and investing journey.

I don't mean to create something brand new, that's never been seen before! The income method created by me and my team is unique in its existence and application, but draws from the oldest views of wealth and income. It's amazing over all my years involved in the financial industry to see the steady erosion of understanding about the impact and power of dividends. They are often seen as a secondary or side issue.

As a community, we crave instant gratification. Instant returns. Instant wealth. Nothing exemplifies this like pop tarts and lottery tickets. We sacrifice long-term benefits on the gambling table of immediate returns. So short sighted we have become that waiting seems impossible.

From the recovery of the Great Financial Crisis, dividends powered the S&P 500 returns to even more superior levels.

Yet in times like these, the market has stacked dividend-paying securities to both be strong payers and areas of high capital returns. These dividends will power your portfolio to larger returns than you would have without them. Why? Let's take a look.

Interest Rates Will Remain Near Zero

Low rates have a strong impact on pushing capital from the sidelines to work. Banks and financial institutions lend more freely to keep their profits rolling in. In turn, rates on mortgages and Treasury notes remain low, reducing expenses for average Americans and also reducing the appeal of the "lowest risk" route to returns.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has recently made it clear that these rates will persist for a long time and that the Fed will enter the market and, if necessary, expand its balance sheet in order to keep both short and long rates low. The new Fed policy will be more tolerant of inflation so that we will not likely see rate increases even when inflation goes above 2%. Inflation is the main focus of the Federal Reserve. They view it as a key benchmark for a healthy economy.

Where do low rates push investors? To the equity markets. The stock market remains the best place to find risk-adjusted returns, and for income seekers, this remains true to this day. Demand for a livable yield is rising the longer rates remain low. The economy is showing signs of life but more retirees and investors need to resuscitate the yields of their portfolios to enjoy their lives themselves.

Dividends Are A Defensive Play

Every investor has to decide how to invest in the market. You can be an aggressive offense, buying up options and momentum plays, thinking you can outwit, outsmart, and outplay the market and the algorithms that operate in the background. These traders are often scoring big returns and bragging on them, while licking wounds from equally big losses – they just don't talk about them as much. As an old-time investor having lived through many crashes in the technology sector, I have learned not to invest in stocks with a high price/earnings ratio. In fact, I always look for stocks that trade at P/E ratios of 15 times or less, and preferably less than 10 times. This limits your downside potential. At an age of 54, I'm not a gambler. I don't invest in P/E ratios of +30 such as Facebook (FB) or Apple which trade at exorbitant valuations. Any market crash will just ruin you and your portfolio.

Dividends can not only provide the income you need day to day, or month to month, they also give you capital to readily reinvest. During dips, you have the ability to decide to hoard cash, take it for expenses, or actively reinvest your dividends into new positions. This position provides maximum flexibility without the need to do costly sales to readjust your portfolio. People usually make the best decisions when their emotions are left out of the equation. By not having your main capital at risk – it's locked into excellent dividend-paying securities and does not need to be sold – you have the ability to carefully consider the playing field.

Growth investors, momentum traders, and day traders will have to decide what to sell to capitalize on the falling market during a dip. That has a psychological toll. A price to pay when you're forced to cut your losses to hope for a win. Gamblers know this better than anyone that cutting losses can be hard to do.

Meanwhile, dividends offer the opposite. A benefit. A boost. You can sit back and ignore the volatility and craziness and go fishing if you want to. The income is still rolling in no matter what the markets are doing. You don't have to worry because your money is at work in both good and bad times This is quite the opposite of high-flying tech stocks that produce their income mainly from capital gains. If you invest in these hot technology stocks, you always worry about the markets going down. It's because your only hope is capital gains. There's no income component. One of the beauties of dividend investing is that it's defensive in nature. It allows you to push forward on market weakness reinvesting dividends, or stand firm when the market is rising, enjoying the new heights. All the while, your supply of capital is only increasing with each dividend received.

Diversification Is Fundamental

Diversification is a must. A big must. We call this our Rule of 40... 40 individual positions in bonds, baby bonds, preferreds, common equity, ETFs, and CEFs to build a highly-diversified income stream.

Outside of various types of securities, it's important to diversify among sectors as well. High Dividend Opportunities is overweighting some while underweighting others to find an optimal mixture.

For example, we have been busy highlighting high-quality residential REITs. These have seen strong rent collection, pay a hefty dividend, and have not yet enjoyed the recovery other sectors have. These picks now are set to offer solid long-term income, the ability to reinvest dividends at high yields, and the potential for strong capital returns.

We also see opportunities in the Business Development Company sector (BDCs) and Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLOs) sector. We have been carefully picking high-quality preferreds and baby bonds to safely gain exposure and strong income. Furthermore, high-quality individual picks in the common equity space have been giving our portfolio room to jump northward as the economy continues to recover.

The more conservative investor you are, the higher we suggest allocation to fixed income securities. These securities should create the bedrock foundation of your portfolio, like the concrete slab for the foundation of a house.

For all investors, we currently suggest having 45% of your total portfolio in fixed income. You can do this via individual preferreds, bonds, and baby bonds or through high-quality fixed income-oriented CEFs. We generally like to hold individual preferreds from pass-through entities like MLPs, CEFs, BDCs, and REITs. Meanwhile using CEFs to help see strong income and returns from financial sector preferreds, or fixed income options not available to individual investors like Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) or CLOs.

Diversification is key to being able to close your eyes, walk away from the market, and know your income stream is safe.

Conclusion

In good times and bad times, dividends provide a means of intermediate tangible returns. The ultimate returns from any investment occur at the time you close the position entirely. At that moment, the chips are cashed and a true total return is calculated. In the long term, dividends will pay a larger role than many realized.

I love dividends. I truly do. They power the returns my portfolio produces. When the market dips, they are the cash I reinvest. When the mark rises, they are the cash I collect for my living expenses or to hoard for the next dip. My dividends come from a highly-diversified set of securities from various sectors and types. All of this allows me to sleep peacefully at night knowing that market volatility from the latest tweet or news headline will not destroy my income tomorrow. With a model portfolio yielding 9%, you get a lot of dividends. Some monthly, and other quarterly. It's always great to receive your next paycheck!

You too can choose the power of dividends. Let them supercharge your returns. Stop worrying about the markets going up and down. Instead, sleep well and let the dividends do the heavy lifting for you. This is the ultimate way to get passive income and enjoy your daily life.

