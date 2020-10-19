Q3 2020 results were better than many expected.

Investment Thesis

Liquidity Services (LQDT) reported a mixed quarter. On the one hand, its biggest segments, CAG and GovDeals were down y/y. On the other hand, its RSCG segment continues to report positive growth figures.

Meanwhile, this debt-free company has more than $70 million of cash on its balance sheet and trades for approximately 17x free cash flow.

Having just reported its strongest EBITDA figures in years, assuming Liquidity can indeed continue to turn around its operations, this stock could be worth considering.

Revenue Growth Rates Appear Unappetizing

Superficially, Liquidity's revenue growth rates have been unimpressive for some time, and appear to be showing no signs of stabilization.

Source: Author's calculations

During Q3 2020, Liquidity's results are down 16 y/y and reflect the low activity in both its CAG segment (''Capital Assets Group'') and GovDeals segment as a result of COVID.

Having said that, within its CAG segment, investors should stay mindful that last year, Liquidity still had its favorable DoD Scrap Contract:

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

As you can see above, Liquidity's GMV for its CAG (Capital Assets Group) segment declined 18% y/y (excluding its DoD Scrap contract). Management argues that the closing of the economy for the month of April had a meaningful impact on its quarter ended June.

Although, for the months of May and June, Liquidity saw positive sequential improvements to this segment.

Moving on, for Liquidity's GovDeals segment, Q3 2020 witnessed a largely similar trajectory to its CAG segment.

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Again, both its CAG and GovDeals segments, are noted as having improved of late and pointing towards pre-COVID levels.

The one standout segment being Liquidity's Retail Supply Chain Group (''RSCG'').

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

This segment has seen 15 consecutive quarters of GMV growth. Furthermore, Q2 2020 is typically the seasonal high for Liquidity, thus, altogether this reinforces just how strong Q3 2020 turned out to be. For Q3 2020, RSCG was up 7% y/y.

Bulls Can Points Towards Liquidity's Strong Cash Flow Improvement

Moving on, Liquidity Services operates debt-free, with more than $72 million in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. In other words, more than 20% of its market cap is made up of cash.

Furthermore, as I noted earlier in the Summer, not only do insiders own a lot of skin in the company, the two founders also deployed more than $10 million into buying shares during 2020.

Thus, we can surmise that management is very strongly incentivized to drive shareholders gains over the not too distant future.

Indeed, contrary to what its small market cap of sub $350 million may lead one to believe, Liquidity is making meaningful improvements to its operations.

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Thus, as you see from the graphic above, Liquidity's Q3 2020 results were the first time this fiscal year its EBITDA was positive. Furthermore, at $3.7 million of EBITDA, it's a marked improvement from essentially breakeven at the same point a year ago.

In fact, looking back to over its previous 8 quarters, we get a vague understanding of just how important this last quarter has been for Liquidity.

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

In actuality, investors would have to look back to Liquidity's fiscal 2016 for a time when Liquidity was last reporting consistent positive adjusted EBITDA figures. Put simply, over the past four years, Liquidity has been reporting negative EBITDA figures.

Valuation - Cheaply Valued If It Can Turnaround Its Operations

On the surface, Liquidity has the potential to generate strong free cash flow. For instance, in Q3 2020, Liquidity's cash flows from operations reached $21.3 million, while its capex (including capitalization of intangibles) was approximately $1 million.

However, we can't really annualize this free cash flow, as its quarter ending June was a noisy quarter, with COVID as its backdrop.

Having said that, if we were to be conservative in our estimates, realistically, one could assume that Liquidity has the potential to right its operations and make somewhere between $15 million to $20 million of free cash flow.

With this sort of cash flow, the stock trades for roughly 17x multiple, which is not particularly expensive. However, this is not pricing in any potential for Liquidity to return to growth.

The Bottom Line

Despite operating amidst the incredibly challenging COVID environment, Liquidity has recently reported its strongest bottom line performance in years.

Liquidity's Q3 2020 results saw its strongest EBITDA numbers in years which is backed by strong cash flow. Assuming that Liquidity continues to make meaningful progress as it has done during this recent quarter, this stock could continue to re-rate higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.