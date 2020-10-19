Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) continues to perform well amidst the continuous blows of the pandemic. It maintains its sound financial health which helps it withstand the problems that the industry has faced recently. Moreover, the substantial increase in its earnings and dividends is a testament to the company's profitability and sustainability over the years. This is an important factor that may have caused the undervaluation of its stocks.

The Sound Financial Health of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Operating Revenue and Operating Expense

The viability of real estate and investments and the security that insurance offers have become more visible which further accelerated the flourish in the financial sector.

Over the past decade, the company has proven its strong operations as the increase in revenue remained substantial. Amidst the financial crises it has witnessed, continued to be firm and stable. Its value almost doubled as it consistently went up from $9.83 billion in 2009 to $16.66 billion in 2019 with an average annual growth rate of 5.47%. The commissions and handling fee it earned were the primary drivers to its upward trend. With the strategic operations and the company's analytical approach to the volatile market, the company became a key figure in the industry. Since 2019, it has become one of the largest insurance brokers in the world. This proved the company's uninterrupted growth that may continue in the long-run. As the estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis shows, it may decline to $16.20 billion at the end of this year. The estimation seems to agree with the current situation as the pandemic has been taking its toll that may hamper its growth. But for the next few years, the company may easily bounce back and even go higher and reach $18.47 billion in 2024.

The operating expense also continued to move in an increasing pattern. As the revenue grew, it grew, too, and vice versa. Also, the company kept it $1 billion lower than the revenue as it only changed by 4.6% compared to the 5.5% annual revenue growth rate. These observations indicate that the company controls its operations very well. As years had passed by, their gap increased. As a result, the operating income increased which shows increased efficiency in the company's operations. It will still increase to $14 billion, but their gap will widen to $3 billion for the next five years as estimated.

Taken from MarketWatch: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.'s Annual Financials

Likewise, the quarterlies show a consistent increase in all quarters since 2017. In a year-over-year comparison, the quarters proved that every year, growth has become more substantial. In 1Q 2020, the revenue grew by 14.3% amidst the restrictions that started in March. In 2Q 2020, it fell by 4.3%. It was still higher than expected as the revenue amounted to $4.16 billion. Moreover, the accumulated value of the first half of the year was 4.6% higher. Indeed, the company remained firm and stable as it did not seem to stagger. It further proved how strong and strategic its operations are.

Taken from MarketWatch: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.'s Quarterly Financials

Net Income

Meanwhile, the growth in its non-operating transactions remained stable most of the time. Only, the sudden changes in unusual expenses had slightly disrupted the continuous increase in earnings. This is reasonable since these accounts do not regularly occur in the company's transactions. From 2009 to 2016, since the company's operations and non-operating accounts grew, net income moved in the same direction. In those years, unusual expenses were low. But in 2017, it drastically increased to $276 billion which caused net income to fall from $1.77 to $1.49 billion. Nevertheless, it remained above $1 billion and proved that despite the irregular increase in unusual expenses, the company will still be viable and adequate. It easily came back a year later as it rose to $1.65 before increasing again to $1.74 billion in 2019. With this, the estimation shows that net income may accelerate and increase to $2.53 billion for the following years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

The growth in every quarter is evident in 1Q as it consistently increased from $570 million in 2017 to $750 million in 2020. In 2020, despite the pandemic, the company generated higher earnings in both quarters. The accumulated value of net income during the first half was 20% higher than the previous year. It gives assurance that despite the uncertainties, the company managed to sustain its growing operations while keeping it well-coordinated with non-core transactions to maintain its profitability. One can see it as both the revenue and the earnings increased substantially.

Taken from Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Return on Asset

Both the company's earnings and assets have increased over the years. But it is important to know how the earnings grew relative to the assets to measure long-term efficiency and sustainability. Its Return on Assets (ROA) was initially low at 1.5%. A year later, it jumped to 5.9%. Since then, it did not fall below 5% which was ideal for a company. It reached its peak at 9.7% in 2016 before going back to its usual value at 7% to 8% in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, it fell to 5.5%. This was caused by the drastic increase in assets from $21.6 billion to $31.3 billion. The increase in net income seemed to have any offsetting effect which caused ROA to decrease by 2%. It was expected since the company Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. As the company paid $5.6 billion, it got it back through the company's earnings. Also, the assets were added to its Balance Sheet that's why the total value skyrocketed. Nevertheless, it was good that the company handled it well as its net earnings increased by $100 billion and ROA remained at the ideal value even if it fell. For the next five years, ROA may bounce back to 7% to 8%.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity

The company's Return on Equity (ROE) has generally increased over the years. It means that as the company managed its assets and financial leverage in terms of equity, the company continued to realize higher earnings. It was initially low at 3.9% but in 2010, it jumped to 14% and never went below it. According to many analysts, an ideal ROE is anything near the long-term average of the S&P 500 at 14% and not less than 10%. Having an ROE above 10% showed that the company has been strategic in managing its assets and financial leverage as the earnings kept growing. To confirm if the value is reasonable, we have to compare it to the average ROE of the industry. From 2009 to 2010, the company's ROE was lower than that of the industry's. Since 2011, the company exceeded it and their gap increased. The company's ROE went above 20% but the average industry's ROE remained between 10% to 20%. It suggests that in terms of asset management, financial leverage, and earnings, the company continued to outperform most of its competitors. In 2019, the company became one of the largest insurance brokers in the world. It proved its formidability in the industry.

Meanwhile, the Sustainable Ratio (SGR) must also be determined to have a hint on the company's growth without increasing its borrowings. In 2019, the dividends comprised 51% of the earnings. The remaining 49% was retained by the company. This value or the Retention Ratio has to be multiplied with ROE. As a result, the company can grow by 11% without increasing its financial leverage, particularly borrowings.

The ideal financial ratios indicate that as the company becomes more profitable, it ensures that it can sustain the growth in its operations for the following years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

What's in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

Being a Dividend Contender, the company may still have to prove that long-term growth is consistent and secured. The company once decreased its dividends in 2005. In 2005-2006 and 2008-2009, the dividends remained the same. Since 2009, the dividends have grown consistently. With 8.1% as the average annual growth rate, it moved from $0.80 per share to $1.74 per share in 2019. Since the company has grown especially in 2019, the 10-year dividend growth will most likely continue for the following years. Using the Dividend Growth Model, the estimation was precise as the total dividends paid in 2020 amounted to $1.84. This may continue as it is expected to soar higher and reach $2.51 per share.

Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividend Payout Ratio

Despite the relatively low income of the company, it managed to retain its dividends at $0.80 per share. The Dividend Payout Ratio was initially high at 190%. A year later, net income almost tripled. As a result, the ratio dropped to 52.3%. Since 2011, the ratio has remained between 30% to 50%. It was good that both the earnings and dividends have increased substantially over the years but it was even better so the capacity of the company to sustain it increased as well. For the next few years, the Dividend Payout Ratio would increase to 50%-55%. As both net income and dividends will increase as estimated, the growth of the dividends will be more substantial.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

To further measure the sustainability of the company's earnings, we have to check it with the net cash inflows from the operating assets and liabilities. Capital Expenditure ((CAPEX)) is an important component since fixed assets are vital for the company's continuous operations. It is deducted from the next cash inflow from the company's operation to come up with Free Cash Flow ((FCF)). The trend of FCF is similar to net income which suggests consistency in the operations. Its high value even after deducting CapEx shows that it can sustain its dividend payments and operations in the long-run. Indeed, the company has more than enough and can secure the security and stability of its growth. From $330 million in 2009, it dramatically grew to $2.27 billion in 2019. For the next few years, it may be almost $3 billion as estimated.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Stock Price

The stock price has continuously increased after hitting the bottom at $75.67 last March 23. Since then, the trend appears to be bullish. But since mid-September, the price appears to be moving in a downward pattern. From $118.35, it slightly decreased to $117 until landing at $112. It slightly increased again to $114 but it never went back to $117-$118. Currently, the price plays between $114 and $116, and there's no clear indication yet that it's still bullish or the bearish trend is about to start again. With a PE Ratio of 29.03, an investor is assumed to risk $29.03 for every gain he may obtain. The price seems overvalued and relatively high compared to earnings. To check it further, the valuation of the price can be done using the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Price: $114.94 Average Dividend Growth: 0.07910072825

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $2.11

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.09745813212 Derived Value: $124.0318377 or 124.03

Catalysts for Further Growth

The Insurance Industry in the Time of Pandemic (How the coronavirus crisis is changing the insurance industry)

The pandemic caused a crisis across the world. It led to a rise in the unemployment rate and the shutdown of many businesses. Those who got infected were the primary victims. They had to spend much on their hospitalization and recovery. Even those who already recovered had to pay their bills and debt. With this, the importance of having insurance became more apparent. This is why many insurance companies continue to thrive even if the economy has not fully recovered yet. Since Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is one of the top insurance brokers, it has to deal with clients and find the best policy for them more frequently than most of its peers. The growth in most insurance companies positively affects the growth of insurance brokers. As a result, a big chance of a further increase in revenue and earnings is possible.

Key Takeaways

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. remains one of the top insurance brokers in the world. With its long existence and impressive performance over the years, the company has already established its reputation. Now that the pandemic continues to hit the economy, many companies are staggering. Some are still doing well, while the others are not hurt. In the following years, many analysts estimate that companies will thrive more, especially those in the financial sector. Given the company's current performance, is it advisable to invest here?

Short-term Investors: For the last six months, the price has continuously increased. But since mid-September, it has appeared to be decreasing. Nevertheless, it's still a bit unclear whether it will continue to go down or not. Moreover, the PE Ratio conveys the undervaluation of the price. It's not worth the risk, given the earnings. The result upon estimation using the Dividend Discount Model says otherwise. The substantial increase of the dividends over the years and the optimistic view indicates the possibility of an upward movement of the price. I suggest the investors to keep an eye on the trend of the price for a few days to come up with a more precise observation. The release of the 3Q Report will have a pivotal role in price changes.

Long-term Investors: The company has already proven its worth given its impressive performance over the years. Despite the scourge of the pandemic, the company remains unshaken. The accumulated amount of sales and earnings were higher during the second half of the year compared to the previous one. As a Dividend Contender, the company has consistently raised dividends for the last 10 years. However, there were years before that the company had cut and retained the dividends. Nevertheless, it went back to its consistently upward trend and has since increased substantially. It is one of the top insurance brokers especially after acquiring a company in 2019. It is a testament to the company's adequacy to expand the operations, increase the sales and earnings, and even sustain dividend payments. Those who prefer long-term growth and stability are encouraged to invest here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.