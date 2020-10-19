ClearBridge Select Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

In a narrow market concentrated in mega cap stocks, the Strategy managed to outperform with diversified contributions from small to large cap companies across nine sectors.

We continued to seed the portfolio with 12 new investments in the quarter, one third being initial public offerings.

We trimmed positions in some of our best performers in the disruptors group, shifting proceeds into more cyclically sensitive and attractively valued investments in the stable compounders and evolving opportunities areas.