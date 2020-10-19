ClearBridge Mid Cap Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020
Summary
- ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
- Performance was driven by strong results from recently acquired companies and existing holdings we have added to through the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Our activity level remained high as we positioned the Strategy for a variety of post-pandemic outcomes, jettisoning stocks where visibility has evaporated and adding names with a better line of sight as well as those with the potential to improve in a cyclical recovery.
- We see resolution of the pandemic and the election as the two biggest unknowns in the near term.
Source: ClearBridge Investments
