Based in Walla Walla, Washington, Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) is a $14.4 billion asset holding company and parent to both Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. When I think about BANR, I think about a smaller, commercially-focused regional bank with a good deposit base. While the bank has been rather acquisitive over the past few years, most of the transactions have not been material in size. The last major acquisition was Starbuck Bancshares, Inc. in 2015, which allowed BANR to enter California. However, from then until now, it has been rather quiet in terms of inorganic growth, probably due to its lackluster credit exposure.

When looking at the chart below, one can see that BANR is currently trading significantly lower than any time in the last eight years. Also, the current valuation of 1.0x price to tangible book value is slightly below peer levels (which is roughly 1.1x today).

Based on the second-quarter earnings trends (as explained below), I believe the current share price valuation is rather justified, which causes me to be neutral on the name. What should stand out to most investors are the limited margin expansion and deteriorating credit profile, both of these are red flags in my book.

On a very holistic view, I think BANR is trading a little under peers and significantly below its historic average because of the sizable amount of credit deterioration (via criticized loans) and limited net interest margin (NIM) upside. I believe we will see a significant amount of information in the third-quarter earnings report, but until then, I believe shares should be considered neutrally rated.

Data by YCharts

My Outlook On Future Revenue

In the second quarter, BANR reported $119.5 million in net interest income. With respect to the first quarter, the linked-quarter results were surprisingly flat given the sizable amount of activity going on behind the scenes. The second-quarter NIM was 3.90%, which marked a 35 basis point drop from the first-quarter levels. While that by itself should cause a considerable amount of spread income downside, the net interest income results were saved by the massive amount of loans generated in the quarter.

In the second quarter, BANR increased net loans by $1.0 billion, indicating roughly 11% growth over the first-quarter levels. This growth however had a couple of moving parts. First, PPP loans generated in the quarter amounted to $1.12 billion. Second, the core loan portfolio decreased by roughly $120 million. The net effect of these two actions resulted in a sizable growth; however, PPP loans do not last forever and are likely to be off the balance sheet soon. In my mind, this quarter set the stage for strong loan headwinds in the coming quarters.

While BANR does have a little seasonality to its fee income, overall noninterest income was up substantially over the first-quarter levels. BANR generated $27.8 million in the second quarter, up more than $8.2 million from the first quarter and $5.1 million from the second quarter of last year. The sizable revenue addition was largely aided by mortgage banking and bank-owned life insurance.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

On an operational basis, I think the third-quarter NIM should hold relatively flat as excess liquidity is put to work in order sustain the current levels. While BANR does have a multitude of moving factors in its margin, I believe the future NIM level is likely to increase in the fourth quarter, before returning back to current levels where it is likely to stay.

The substantial increase you can see in the chart above (in 4Q20E) is caused by PPP loan forgiveness. Recall, as PPP loans are forgiven, the accounting behind such action requires all future unclaimed revenue and expenses to be pulled forward and marked in that quarter. While this is mainly just noise, investors need to be careful to not take this NIM improvement as being sustainable and easily replicated.

Credit Is Starting To Slip

When looking at the chart below, one can see that BANR had a very average credit experience throughout the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 and 2009. However, while most peer banks continued to have smaller net charge-offs (NCOs) from 2013 to 2019, BANR had next to nothing.

Source: SEC Filings

In the second quarter, BANR had a $29.5 million provision expense, which was about $8 million more than the first quarter. While the press release indicates that the linked-quarter increase was caused by macroeconomic factors, I did see that nonperforming assets deceased in the quarter, which somewhat justifies the macro claim.

Source: SEC Filings

What gives me the most pause about any investment is caused by the chart above. As one can see, criticized loans have skyrocketed higher since the beginning of the year. More importantly, even though management has added to the reserve through a couple rounds of sizable provision expenses, the ratio of criticized loans/reserves (black line on the chart) continues to march upward. This would indicate that the criticized loans have a faster rate of growth than the loan loss reserve.

In my mind, either one of two things is likely to happen. The more likely scenario is that criticized loans slow their growth in the third quarter, giving management more time to increase the provision, and thus reserves, without having to crush net income. While overall earnings are likely to be compressed, it does allow for a smoothing effect on the reserve build.

The unlikely scenario is that management has a quarter with one massive provision, somewhat nipping it in the bud entirely. While it is probably the best thing to do from a credit perspective, it would bring that quarter's earnings to roughly $0.00 per share. Investors would likely call into question the dividend yield at that time, and that would start another problem altogether.

Wrapping Things Up

Personally, I think BANR would be a great investment when there is an economic "all-clear". It has a great earnings profile and its lending categories usually perform best during the first couple years of an expansion.

What keeps me on the sidelines today is the mix of an average valuation coupled with an above-average credit risk. For me to get excited, I would need to either see criticized loans stop growing, a larger loan loss reserve, or a line of sight on revenue growth. While any one of the three would be enticing, I think investors should wait until two of the three are evident. Like I said, I really like this bank and the story, but I just don't feel comfortable recommending it today.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

