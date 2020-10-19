As you can see in the following chart, the ever-so-popular iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) has headed lower over the past few weeks with shares falling to the lowest levels seen in months.

At present, I have a short-term and long-term view on VXX. In the short term, I believe the ETN is due for a bounce due to both the election year as well as a few statistical studies I've created for timing the VIX. But in the long term, I believe that VXX is going to head a lot lower due to the inescapable reality of roll yield.

VIX Markets

Over the past few weeks, we have seen a somewhat surprising rally in the S&P 500 with the market approaching the highs seen earlier this summer.

In my opinion, this rally was a bit surprising in that it seems to fly in the face of the recent macro-level developments. For example, headlines are awash with news of rising case counts across the country with several states reporting the highest levels in months. This news in and of itself isn't necessarily bearish the market. However, given the strong response seen earlier this year to rising virus counts, the lack of a rise in volatility caught me off guard.

However, I do believe that at present, the market data is suggesting that we are due for a bounce in volatility. For example, over the past week, we hit a new 1-month high in the S&P 500. Interestingly enough, when the S&P 500 hits a new 1-month high, the odds show about a 60% chance of the VIX moving higher over the next month.

What this chart shows is the percentage of occasions in which the VIX was higher when the S&P 500 hits a new 1-month high or low. As you can see, when the S&P 500 hits a new 1-month high, there's a fairly strong tendency (about 60-65% chance) that the VIX will be higher over the month following the new high. This utilizes nearly 30 years of data and is a fairly consistent relationship across the dataset.

I believe that there's another reason to maintain a moderately bullish bias on the VIX at this point: seasonality.

Over the past few months, I've been keeping an eye on this chart. The reason why I utilize this in my VIX trading is that it helps give an assessment of how volatility can unfold in a typical year. On average, the VIX exhibits the greatest degrees of volatility in October and November with several historic movements in the index occurring during this timeframe. Additionally, election years do tend to see at least somewhat elevated volatility levels with 4 of the last 6 election cycles witnessing a VIX rally in the fourth quarter.

This data isn't perfect in that we did have two financial crises influencing the set (2000 and 2008); however, the clear seasonal tendencies suggest that at minimum we need to be aware of the potential for upside in the VIX during the fourth quarter.

This said, I believe that the data is supportive of a moderately bullish position on the VIX for the next 1-3 months. However, it is my view that VXX is headed lower - a lot lower - over the coming quarters based on roll yield.

About VXX

VXX is a fairly straightforward ETN: it follows the S&P 500 Short-Term VIX Futures Index net an expense ratio of about 0.89%. Before getting into the nitty gritty details here, let's establish something right off the bat: an investment in a VIX-futures tracking index is not the same thing as investing in the VIX. To make this point, here is the correlation between the VIX itself and a few different VIX futures contracts using the last 10 years of data.

As you can see, there's a steadily diminished correlation between futures contracts and the VIX itself as time until expiry increases.

However, when it comes to VXX, it is holding the front two futures contracts and rolling a position across these in perpetuity. In other words, VXX starts a month out holding 100% of its exposure in the front contract and ends the trading month holding 100% of its exposure in the second month contract (at which point the front contract expires and the process repeats).

You may at this point be thinking that the 0.98-0.93 correlation of VXX's futures holdings isn't that bad - after all, most statistics courses would categorize this as a very strong correlation. However, this is mistaken thinking because this very slight difference in correlation results in massive losses to VXX holders through time.

Before getting into the "why" (roll yield), let's talk about numbers. If you click this link, you can see the 10-year performance of VXX's methodology. Over the past decade, VXX has declined at a rate of about 47% per year. In other words, on average you lose about half of your money for every year that you hold VXX. There certainly are periods where VXX changes at a faster or slower pace than this 47% per year, but this long-run figure of about a 50% drop per year has reliably been in the data for some time now.

So if you're holding VXX for lengthy periods of time, you are almost certainly going to lose money. To get an idea as per the degree, you can either reference the above figure or look at the following chart which shows the average difference in performance between the VIX and VXX over a certain holding period.

To put this data into perspective, this essentially says that if you hold VXX for only 5-6 months, you will need the VIX to rally by roughly 25-30% to even start to show a return on your investment. In other words, you need to successfully call a fairly large rally in the VIX to make money trading VXX. This is a very large hurdle to cross.

Let's now discuss exactly why these losses remain the norm for VXX investors. This reason as previously mentioned is "roll yield". Roll yield is what you get when you're holding an investment in a futures contract and that futures contract converges towards the spot price of the commodity. In other words, since futures contracts settle off of some underlying instrument or price, as time nears the expiry of the futures contract, any difference in price between the futures and spot price will erode to be near zero.

If you understood that past paragraph, then you understand the reason why VXX simply collapses through time. VXX is tracking VIX futures contracts which are priced above the spot VIX level almost all of the time (85% of all days for the past decade). This means that on average, VIX futures contracts are slowly sliding down towards the spot price of the VIX.

This chart shows the average difference between the first and second month VIX futures contracts and the spot level of the VIX grouped by the number of days until expiry. It uses the last 10 years of data and shows a very consistent trend: on average, VIX futures are priced above spot and on average they converge during a typical month.

The key phrases here are "on average" and "typical". We certainly do have some months which are widely different than the above chart, but the numbers very clearly show that over the long run, this pattern is what is expected and the norm. Since VXX starts a month 100% in the first contract and ends the month 100% in the second contract, it is consistently losing money through time.

This consistent relationship is the basis for the primary way I trade VXX: long-dated put spreads. My preferred strategy is to buy out of the money puts with 1-year or more until expiry when the VIX rallies. This allows me to position into a long-term trend using short-term action as the entry point. At present, I am not in VXX. However, I plan on opening a new put spread on the next sizable rally in the VIX. I believe this is the best way to trade VXX due to the consistent losses seen in the instrument over lengthy periods of time.

Conclusion

Short-term market indicators are moderately bullish the VIX over the next 1-3 months due to seasonality and recent movements in the S&P 500. There's a significant difference between investing in VXX and trading the VIX. The long-run numbers suggest that bearish bets are one of the strongest ways to play VXX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VXX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.