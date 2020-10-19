FHTX is still at a preclinical stage of development, so the IPO may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

The firm is developing treatments for ocular cancer and other cancers.

Foghorn Therapeutics has filed to raise $120 million in a U.S. IPO.

Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) has filed to raise $120 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for various cancers.

FHTX is still at a preclinical stage for its lead drugs, so the IPO may be more suited to institutional investors with long hold time frames.

Company & Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Foghorn was founded to develop enzyme inhibition and protein degradation approaches to treating cancers including uveal melanoma, synovial sarcoma and others.

Management is headed by president and CEO Adrian Gottschalk, who has been with the firm since May 2017 and was previously SVP and Neurodegeneration Therapeutics Area Head at Biogen.

The firm's lead candidate, FHD-286, is being developed for the treatment of uveal melanoma and management expects to file an IND in Q4 2020 for its Phase 1 safety trial protocol.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $134.5 million and include Flagship Pioneering and the Klarman Family Foundation.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by MedGadget, in the U.S., 2018 saw an estimated 3,540 new cases and 350 deaths from ocular melanoma.

The global market is forecast to grow at a rate of 7.8% from 2019 to 2023.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increase in the prevalence of eye cancer in elderly populations.

Also, the United States accounts for the highest market share owing to an increase in disease prevalence and a high healthcare expenditure rate.Europe is the second largest market followed by the Asia Pacific region, which is also expected to grow at the fastest rate through 2023.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Novartis (NVS)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Pfizer (PFE)

Merck (MRK)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Amgen (AMGN)

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

Financial Status

Foghorn’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $36.6 million in cash and $76.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Foghorn intends to raise $120 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 7.5 million shares of its common stock, offered at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a common feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $544.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance FHD-286, including our planned Phase 1 clinical trials for AML and uveal melanoma; to advance FHD-609, including our planned Phase 1 clinical trial for synovial sarcoma; for other research and development activities, including continued development of our Gene Traffic Control platform; and the remainder, if any, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

Foghorn is seeking public capital market funding to advance its two lead candidates into Phase1 safety trials.

The market opportunities for treating uveal melanoma and synovial sarcoma are relatively small, at least in comparison to other cancer markets.

The firm has a collaboration partner in Merck for an undisclosed discovery phase treatment.

The company’s investor syndicate includes Flagship Pioneering, a well-regarded life science venture capital firm.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 68.3% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, the firm is seeking an enterprise value at IPO that is slightly above the typical range for a clinical stage biopharma.

However, Foghorn is still at a preclinical stage of development for its lead candidates, so the IPO may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors seeking to invest in a public ‘venture capital’ round.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 22, 2020

