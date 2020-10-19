Don't Get Too Comfortable: October Is Not Over Yet

The sell-off that started in September may have taken a break, but October is not yet over.

Fiscal stimulus is needed, but a substantial package is not likely until after the election.

Tick tock, tick tock - the debt clock keeps on ticking, and the numbers are staggering as well as quite alarming at the same time.

Despite the Fed's "QE unlimited" experiment, the economy is struggling to keep the recovery from stalling.

Historically, October is good month for stock market crashes. The bank panic in 1907, the stock market crash in 1929, and the blood bath of black Monday on 1987 all occurred in October. Considering the significant level of uncertainty in markets due to the upcoming presidential election, fiscal stimulus disputes, COVID-19 complications, possible future economic growth and corporate earnings slowdowns, as well as other factors, it seems plausible that the selloff that started in September could morph into a bigger meltdown going forward.

Key Earnings on Deck

We have an interesting week ahead as earnings start to ramp up. Some key companies to look at earnings as well as forward guidance from include IBM (IBM), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Netflix (NFLX), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Biogen (BIIB), Southern Copper (SCCO), Verizon (VZ), Tesla (TSLA), Kinder Morgan (KMI), AT&T (T), Coca Cola (KO), Intel (INTC), American Express (AXP), as well as several others.

Thus far, earnings season has been mostly about banks, and the picture appears neutral to slightly better than expected for now. However, this week we have a much broader range of companies reporting. This should provide us with a more comprehensive outlook of how the corporate world is doing and what the future could have in store.

Overall, I expect the majority of earnings to come in slightly better than expected but a big question mark remains regarding Q4 and beyond.

Why the question mark you ask?

Well, these are uncertain times. Q3 is likely going to continue to show a strong rebound over the miserable Q2 results, but this is likely due to pent-up demand and other transitory factors in the economy because of the COVID-19 situation.

Speaking of the coronavirus situation

I cannot say that the situation is showing much improvement. There are now more than 40 million cases worldwide, with tens of thousands of new cases being recorded in the U.S. each day. This is likely mostly due to poor social distancing and lack of mask wearing implementations.

These are alarming figures, and despite some claims being made that a vaccine will be available this year, a viable vaccine that will be available on a mass scale is not likely to arrive until well into next year. In my view, it will be no earlier than second half, so roughly nine months from now or longer. Even then, it's unclear how safe it will be and what percentage of the population will chose to administer it. Perpetual outbreaks and continuous disruptions in the economy due to the coronavirus are likely to continue to weigh on economic growth as well as corporate profits going forward.

What about the fiscal stimulus?

The situation is a mess in my view. The Democrats are pushing for a $2.2 trillion package, the Republicans in the Senate are insisting on a standalone $500 million bill for now, while the White House is proposing a $1.8 trillion package. What if anything will get passed prior to the election is unclear.

The bottom line is that the economy needs more fiscal stimulus to stay afloat. However, if nothing passes prior to the election, we are likely going to see rather poor Q4 economic growth as well as earnings.

Debt is a big issue and deficits do matter

Also, what happens when the next round of stimulus dries up? More debt and expansion of the money supply from the Fed? The debt clock keeps ticking, and the numbers are not looking good. U.S. total debt to GDP ratio is nearing 154%. The actual federal budget deficit is at an unprecedented $4.25 trillion. This means that the U.S. government is spending $4.25 trillion more than it's bringing in. Needless to say that if the U.S. government was a company it would be bankrupt long ago.

So, how will this budget deficit get balanced? Higher taxes? Less government spending? Not likely in my view. The likeliest scenario to deal with the "debt problem" is to inflate the debt away through lower and/or negative interest rates, and more helicopter money, or QE infinity, whatever you want to call it. The Fed should help with that in the future.

I know one thing, this will all end very badly one day in the not so distant future, and there will likely be a dollar crisis like no one has ever seen, aside from those living in Zimbabwe.

Source - Buy gold, silver, miners/GSMs, Bitcoin and other inflation proof or resistant assets. Who knows, maybe you'll be a trillionaire one day as well, but the question is what if anything you will be able to buy with your trillions.

Let's look at some key markets

S&P 500/SPX (SP500) futures

SPX futures are up by roughly 0.75% right now, but are still below key resistance at 3,500 at the time of writing this article. If markets continue to appreciate, I'm looking for a breakout above the 3,500 - 3,520 level. However, if we cannot break above this level, crucial support is at 3,480, then 3,430, and then lower after that.

Nasdaq futures

Despite the early session gains, Nasdaq futures remain below key resistance at 12,000. If 12,000 is penetrated, then we can look for a breakout around the 12,150-12,200 level. However, if the market turns south, look for support at roughly 11,800-11,750, then 11,600, and then possibly notably lower after that.

Gold: The bright spot Gold looks relatively constructive here and is looking to break above $1,920 resistance. After this, we can probably see a move toward the $1,950 area, and then higher after that. To the downside, $1,900 and roughly $1,880 represent significant support.

Silver: Even better looking

Silver looks even better than gold, leading the market, up by roughly 2%. Here, we are looking for a breakout above the $25-$25.50 resistance level. After this, silver is likely to climb to the $28-$30 level fairly quickly. To the downside, initial support/stop-out is around $24.

The Bottom Line

We remain very bullish on GSMs in the short, intermediate, and long term. Right now our portfolio allocation is roughly 23% in this sector. Another segment we like intermediate and longer term is the Bitcoin/blockchain enterprise space. We have about 20% of portfolio holdings here now. Non-GSM stocks and ETFs account for about 20% of our holdings but we are cautious and are hedged in this space in the short to intermediate term. We also recently reduced positions in this segment from 30% to 20% of total fund holdings. We have about 5% in bond instruments, and roughly 30% in cash.

With so much uncertainty in markets regarding the election, fiscal stimulus, COVID-19, future economic growth, corporate earnings, and other factors, it seems prudent to have a healthy cash position on hand to buy into quality names/assets at lower levels, as they are likely to materialize, in my view.

