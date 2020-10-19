I am not willing to endure high volatility and the prospect of further losses in the hope that Halliburton's optimism may be justified.

Halliburton (HAL) shares are off to the races, up nearly 4% as I write this sentence, on the day that the energy services company reported third quarter results. Analysts had been expecting to see revenues reach $3.1 billion, but the 46% YoY top line decline was worse than anticipated. Adjusted EPS of $0.11, on the other hand, topped consensus estimate by two cents.

Bullishness seems to have come primarily from CEO Jeff Miller's upbeat remarks about the struggling North America market, as he believes that "we are getting closer to an activity bottom." It probably also helped that the OPEC+ group committed to a balance in the oil and gas market, which pushed crude prices higher on Monday.

Credit: Halliburton

On the results of the quarter

Expectations about the future aside, Halliburton's third quarter results did not deviate much from the numbers posted by peer Schlumberger (SLB) on Friday. With the exception of Latin America, a small market that accounted for barely 10% of revenues in 3Q19, all of Halliburton's operating and geographic segments saw revenues decline both sequentially and YoY. See table below.

Pockets of strength could be observed in higher stimulation activity in US land, which did little to prevent North America revenues from falling by two-thirds YoY. Internationally, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico saw increased activity across the board. However, the larger Middle East and Asia geographic group failed to gain traction due to reduced well construction and project management activity.

Source: table provided by Halliburton

Also in line with the performance of its main competitor, Halliburton did a good job at containing expenses and preserving cash in the face of severely adverse market conditions. Across completion and production, drilling and evaluation, the company managed to operate profitably. Cash flow from operations for the year has remained very much in line with the comparable 2019 metric, which has helped Halliburton to improve its net debt position compared to the start of 2020 - $7.7 billion now vs. $8.1 billion then.

On the stock

A painful third quarter of performance may have been largely predicted by analysts and baked into the share price ahead of earnings. Now, investors are faced with a decision: to turn bullish on the management team's more optimistic (and contrarian) view of the energy service space, or stay cautious on the heels of financial results that remain highly discouraging and a macroeconomic landscape that appears far from stable.

I could justify a buy of HAL at current levels on a few key arguments. First, energy services tend to be a longer cycle business, and Halliburton should be able to see demand levels beyond the immediate term. Also, the company has been doing a competent job at playing defense, after five years of a painful and ongoing downcycle have prepared Halliburton well for a challenging 2020. Lastly, share price is way off the all-time peak reached in 2014 (see chart below), and bargain hunters may be tempted to place a speculative bet here.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, the oil and gas space has been "in a funk" for years, and a few head fakes in the past half decade have caused occasional investor optimism to be crushed. More specifically to Halliburton, the company is traditionally more heavily exposed to the North America market than its peer Schlumberger, which I believe is an increased risk factor. Lastly, even compared to the highly volatile energy sector as a whole (XLE), HAL share price has been more jittery since the start of the industry's secular decline, reaching lower lows during times of distress.

Due to the sizable risks, I prefer not to trust "the bottom theory." Sure, the worst of the 2020 crisis may have been left behind. But I am not willing to endure high volatility and the prospect of further losses in the hope that Halliburton may be right about market stabilization and a pick-up in drilling and production activity. Instead, I prefer to place more calculated bets outside the oil and gas sector at this moment.

Beating the market by a mile I do not own HAL because I have been focused on creating superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy - which has been very successful. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.