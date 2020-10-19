A Silent PBoC Keeps Pushing The CNY Higher

While most developed central banks have been injecting trillions of liquidity into the market in the past six months, the PBoC has been "silent".

Introduction

While most governments and central banks went "all in" to protect their economies from falling into a deflationary depression, the Chinese government and the PBoC have been almost non-active against all expectations. Figure 1 shows the amount of fiscal and monetary "stimulus" for each economy since the start of the year and ranked them based on the total amount of the country's GDP (computed by Bank of America in July). We can notice that Italy comes first with a total stimulus of 53.3% of the nation's GDP, closely followed by Germany (49.5%) and Singapore (42%). On the other hand, China sits at the bottom tier of the table with a combined fiscal and monetary stimulus totaling 7.2% of the country's GDP.

Hence, the massive liquidity injections from the Fed has resulted in a stronger CNY in the past six months, which raises the question: how much room left is there for yuan appreciation?

Figure 1

Source: BoAML

Drivers of CNY

In the past cycle, we saw that central banks have been using monetary printing strategies to influence exchange rate when the currency started to become significantly overvalued (i.e. BoJ in 2013, and ECB in 2014); therefore, analysts have included the central banks' asset growth differential as one of the key drivers of currencies. Figure 2 (left frame) shows the dynamics of the Fed-PBoC asset growth differential with the USDCNY exchange rate; even though the relationship looks very appealing and that the massive rise in Fed assets prices in a much stronger yuan, we think this relationship is spurious in periods of crisis (especially this one) as the Fed also acts as the global liquidity provider in periods of stress (i.e. Fed is the "central banks of the world"). We think that demand for the US dollar will remain strong in the coming months, and we do not expect the USD to depreciate massively as investors will still consider the greenback as the ultimate safe haven if volatility starts to rise.

However, the fall in interest rate differential (US relative to China), which has also been one of the key drivers of currencies over time, has been weighing on the US dollar against the yuan as US interest rates have collapsed much more significantly than the other economies. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that the US-China 10Y interest rate differential has been a strong 4M leading indicator of the USDCNY exchange rate and is pricing in further appreciation of the CNY in the coming months.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

CNY: A hedge against political uncertainty

Even though there is a little probability that the US dollar depreciates much further than the current levels against the major and some EM currencies, we do think that the Chinese yuan currently offers a good hedge against the rise in political and economic uncertainty in the West. The US elections combined with Brexit and a possible rise in political risk in the Euro area amid a new round of "lockdowns" to fight the pandemic will clearly put a lot of G10 currencies at risk, and we think that the CNY could offer an interesting diversification in that environment.

Even though Chinese authorities do not really put a lot of weigh on FX valuations, the Chinese yuan appears to be moderately to significantly undervalued according to some FX "fair" value models (FX models price in a fair exchange rate at around 5-5.5 against the US dollar).

Closing thoughts

To conclude, even if we do not expect a massive USD depreciation from current levels, it is interesting to hold some CNY in the current environment as the yuan offers a good hedge against monetary debasement and political uncertainty in the West. The major risk is another episode of equity selloff as figure 3 shows that the USDCNY exchange rate has been strongly co-moving with equities in the past two years; higher US equities has usually coincided with yuan appreciations (short volatility/long yuan trade has historically had a good Sharpe ratio, but the strategy gets really impacted by sudden spikes in volatility).

In the medium term, we still think that the yuan could continue to appreciate gradually towards the 6.30 levels (against the USD, current spot of 6.68), which corresponds to the levels reached in the first quarter of 2018.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDCHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.