Our 'Hunker Down' Model Income Factory: Steady As She Goes

That is - generating a cash income that we hope is solid enough to continue through "thick and thin," whatever that turns out to be.

Our "Hunker Down" portfolio is now about two months old and it's doing what it was designed to do.

(This article was originally published for Inside the Income Factory subscribers on Sept. 25.)

The Hunker Down portfolio was introduced in late July (here's the article) and I funded it the following week so it's also a "live" portfolio, not just a model.

This is my second review of it and not much has changed. Since I funded it, on July 27, it has appreciated by 0.8%. (Since this article was published on Sept. 25, the Hunker Down portfolio has appreciated more and is now up about 3.8% since I first launched it.) More important, it's generating a cash distribution at a current rate of 8.4%, up slightly from a month ago because Flaherty Crumrine Total Return (FLC) raised its distribution by 9% last month.

Credit Risk vs. Equity Risk

The portfolio is heavily tilted toward taking credit risk versus equity risk, in line with my thinking that when times are tough and uncertain economically, I'd rather be higher up the balance sheet, and make a "credit bet" on companies to merely survive (i.e. pay their debts) than an "equity bet" that requires them to thrive and excel (i.e. grow earnings, dividends and stock prices).

In other words, as I have often written, I prefer a bet on the horses to merely "finish the race" instead of a bet on the horses to "win, place, or show." Much easier to win the first bet (a credit bet) than the second one (an equity bet).

Investors always should remember that every equity bet includes a credit bet on the same company. When you buy the equity on a company, you also are taking all the risks of the credit investors above you on the balance sheet, since if the company doesn't service all its debt, the equity you own is worthless. So when you consider an equity investment, you have to be sure you are going to be paid more than if you merely buy the debt, since you're taking all the risk of the debt along with the additional risk of the equity.

So if we can make over 8% (which is virtually an equity return) on our Hunker Down portfolio, taking somewhat less than equity risk (since our fund selections tilt more toward credit risk than equity risk), then we're ahead of the game.

As we look at our portfolio, our senior loans (VTA and FRA) and high yield bonds (HYB and HYT) are totally credit risk. The senior loans have the added advantage of being secured by collateral and for many decades have collected an average of 75% of principal even when they default (which they are currently doing at a rate that has risen in recent months to about 4% and got as high as 10% in the crash of 12 years ago). Even at a 10% rate of defaults, with 75% recoveries (i.e. 25% losses) in the event of default, that's a portfolio loss of 25% times 10%, or 2.5%. With a portfolio that generates, say, 6% interest yields, a 2.5% loss wouldn't even touch principal.

Similar math works for high-yield bonds, as well, except with no collateral security, the average recovery is only about 50% (so the loss, of course, is 50%). So with crash-level defaults of 10%, portfolio loss would be 50% times 10%, or 5%. Again, that would impact one year's income but not touch our principal. In addition, the price discounts on the funds' shares provide an additional level of protection.

For both the loans and the bonds, we bought them at the right time as well, even though market timing is not one of our high priorities, as the secondary market for high yield debt has improved over the past couple months.

Preferred stocks, another sector, are essentially a credit bet, even though labeled a "stock." Most of the preferred stock our funds own is issued by highly rated financial and utility companies. Our "bet" in those cases is that even if the issuers experience earnings hits or losses and have to decrease their common stock dividends, they will not completely eliminate the payouts. And as long as a company wants to pay even a penny of its common stock dividend, it has to pay 100% of its preferred stock dividend. So that's what makes preferred stock a good "hunker down" bet in perilous times.

Our other sectors - mostly utilities, real estate - are of a "fixed income" nature even if they are not "credit bets," per se. They all mostly depend on the funds' underlying portfolio companies making the regular steady dividend payments they already do, which are funded by their own fairly steady earnings bases, and are not dependent on growth like so many corporate stocks.

We also are depending on the funds' managements making wise, opportunistic decisions about which sectors in their markets are most at risk from, and most insulated from, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Volatile times like this present high risks, but also opportunities for nimble, experienced fund managers. So picking funds and fund management firms with good records and lots of experiences is critical.

Reeves Utility Income (UTG) and the Cohen & Steers (UTF), (FOF), (RNP) (RQI) and John Hancock funds (BTO) (HTD), all fit that criteria well, as do our other funds, I believe.

On the equity side, I have previously written about the John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO). It continues to be beaten down in price to a point where its distribution (which hasn't budged) is almost 11% having been typically around 6% for years. Quality fund, great history with a lot of bad news already built into its price and the prices of its underlying holdings.

Eaton Vance's Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend (ETG) holds major multi-national firms that should be somewhat resistant to a pandemic-related economic downturn, especially because two-thirds of the portfolio is located outside the US.

Similarly Lazard's Global Total Return & Income (LGI) also has a strong long-term record and spreads its risk world-wide by holding over 55% of its portfolio in non-US multinational companies.

Looking ahead, I will continue to periodically review our model portfolios, which include, besides this "Hunker Down" model, our "Widow & Orphan," "Taxable" and "Income Factory Light" models.

Thanks to all of you for your comments and suggestions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY FUND LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.