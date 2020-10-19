The fund is overweight in the attractive IT sector as compared to the S&P 500 and is one reason its returns doubled that index over the past year.

Fund manager Will Danoff has been at the helm for 30 years, and the Contrafund has delivered a 10-year average return of +15.52%.

The Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) has been managed by Will Danoff for over 30 years and has delivered excellent returns versus the S&P 500. Over Danoff's career at the helm of the Contrafund, it has delivered a total return of over 5,000% and trounced the return of the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

It should be no surprise that FCNTX is once again beating the S&P 500 again this year. The fund is currently heavily weighted in three primary sectors, with the IT sector receiving far-n-away the highest allocation, while the communication services and consumer discretionary sectors are overweighted:

Source: Fidelity

Overweighting (as compared to the S&P 500) of the IT, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors while underweighting the financial and industrial sectors is the primary reason the Contrafund has doubled the returns of the S&P 500 over the past year:

Data by YCharts

Yet, over the same timeframe, the Contrafund has lagged the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by more than 3% and is significantly behind the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ). In fact, the Contrafund does not show up on Morningstar's list of the 100 Best Large Growth Funds while its brother, the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG), does make the cut.

Top-20 Holdings

Investors have to work a bit harder to get details of the Contrafund's holdings versus the ETFs I have covered. While their top-10 holdings are readily available on the website, investors have to go to the prospectus (available here) and then click on another link just to get the last monthly report of the percentages of the stocks held in the fund.

Source: Fidelity

It is unclear to me why Fidelity makes it so difficult to find stock percentages of the top10, and even then, the list is not updated daily like it is for many ETFs. That being the case, there is a lack of up-to-date transparency with a mutual fund like the Fidelity Contrafund as compared to many of its ETF competitors.

Regardless, here is the latest list available of the Contrafund's top-20 holdings and their weight within the portfolio (as of August 31,2020):

Source: Fidelity

The top-10 holdings represent 49.5% of the fund, and the top-20 stocks compose about 66% of the entire portfolio. As shown in the graphic below, over the past year, the fund's returns have been driven by #1 holding Amazon (AMZN) - which alone equates to almost 10% of the entire portfolio - as well as top-performer Apple (AAPL). Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT), and Facebook (FB) have also been big winners and contributed to the fund's gains:

Data by YCharts

#4 holding Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is a beneficiary of the COVID-19 induced acceleration of e-commerce to the cloud and is up 79% over the past year.

Note also that if the two classes of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock are combined, the company would have a 4.562% aggregate weighting - making it the 5th largest position in the fund. GOOG has been somewhat of a laggard as compared to the other tech mega-caps but is still up 29% over the past twelve months (see Google: FAANNG's Red-Headed Stepchild).

The Importance Of The IT Sector

Even as the Contrafund's 35.81% weighting in the IT sector is ~7% greater than the IT weighting within the S&P 500, the fund still significantly lags that of the Nasdaq-100. As I pointed out in my recent article on "the Q's", the IT sector equates to 48.2% of the QQQ's holdings (see The QQQ's: It's All About IT). The fundamentals behind cloud-computing are a main reason why the IT sector has delivered such excellent revenue and earnings growth. As a result, the QQQ has outperformed the Contrafund by ~14% over the past year.

Data from the Gartner Group indicates cloud revenue in 2022 is expected to be ~$106 billion higher than full-year 2020 expectations. Meanwhile, nothing is more emblematic of the oft-quoted statement that "data is the new oil" than the recent ouster of Exxon (XOM) from the DJIA while the index added Salesforce.com (CRM).

In addition, while Amazon is considered a consumer discretionary stock, one could argue that its leading and fast-growing Amazon Web Services ("AWS") cloud-computing segment is actually an "IT" company residing inside of Amazon. So, the Contrafund's bet on Amazon is not only a bet on the COVID-19 impacted consumer in the e-commerce space, but also an excellent investment in the future cloud-computing and "IT".

Payment Systems

The Contrafund has a ~6.4% allocation invested in three payment systems: traditional credit card companies Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) and somewhat less traditional and e-commerce oriented PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). While these stocks have performed quite well, keep an eye on the credit card companies as disruptive competitors like Square (SQ) burst onto the scene. (Investors can read up on an analysis of Square's Cash App on Ark Invest's website: see Square Valuation). Square has the potential to obsolete many traditional payment systems.

Risks

The main risk Contrafund investors have facing them today is the market's arguably very high valuation level that appears to be totally disconnected from the reality of the COVID-19 impacted economy that has a 7.9% unemployment rate and stubbornly high infection rates (~50,000/day and rising) as we head into the fall flu and holiday season:

Source: NY Times

The second risk I would point out is simply the law of large numbers and the fact that the Contrafund - by virtue of its long history and excellent performance - is a very large fund with assets of $130 billion. Such a large fund requires relatively large investments in order to move the needle. That may prevent it from investing in the smaller more growth oriented and innovative/disruptive companies (like the Square example given above) that can power the returns of smaller funds. This is likely one reason the Contrafund has not performed as well as some of the other funds in its peer-group.

On the flip-side of the risk curve, note that the Contrafund has a 4.55% weighting in more conservative Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) in its top-10 holdings. That could help the fund if there were to be a significant market sell-off.

Summary & Conclusion

The Fidelity Contrafund has an excellent long-term track record under the management of Will Danoff (+15.52% over the past 10-years). That said, the fund's size may be a drawback going forward and likely put it in the middle of the pack regarding total returns despite manager Will Danoff's excellent 30-year track record. That is reflected in Morningstar's 3-star rating. Like the Contrafund, Vanguard's VUG ETF also has ~$130 billion of assets, but its 0.04% expense ratio is significantly less than Contrafund's 0.85% fee, and over the long term, that advantage will lead to superior returns. As a result, the Vanguard VUG appears to be a better choice in the "large growth" space. That said, an investor could certainly do worse than the Fidelity Contrafund that Will Danoff has managed over the last 30 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ XOM AMZN GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.