I've written previously on REITs I feel will underperform due to the shifting landscape caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is one of those REITs. Despite still trading at the lows, I think Equity Residential is not undervalued and has a bunch of "red flags" that investors need to be aware of.

Just a brief background on the company: Equity Residential is a REIT focused on apartments in urban/high-density suburban locations. Most of the company's portfolio consists of multi-family properties. In particular, prior to the pandemic, the company targeted locations that have high single-family housing prices, strong economic growth, high barriers for new properties, and good demographics. Looking at the geographical breakdown of the company's properties, most of the usual locations are here (i.e. large cities). Most of the company's properties are located in California at 47.4% of net operating income. San Francisco is the company's largest market at 20.6% of net operating income in 2019 followed by LA at 18.7%, Washington D.C. at 16.2%, and New York at 14.4%.

Investor Presentation

In terms of short-term results, the company disclosed that it had experienced a recovery in demand by late May 2020 and that leads, applications and traffic inquiries to its properties are in line versus the same time last year. Revenue slightly declined by 2.3% from $669 million last year to $653 million in 2020. Furthermore, that decline was mostly due to past asset disposals and not necessarily from same-store declines. In the first half of 2020, the company sold $754 million worth of properties. Most of these sales were negotiated prior to March 2020. In other words, prior to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the US, which makes me confident that the company got a "good price" for these assets and did not do a "fire sale". Management was lucky in a sense as it entered the pandemic with a decent amount of cash having gotten a cash boost from that sale.

I have held on to the belief that rent collection from residential REITs would be fine in the short term, but long-term headwinds are starting to appear. During Q2 2020, Equity Residential collected 97% of its total residential income. This outcome is not too surprising as looking at the average rent for the company's properties of $2,500-$3,000 and geographic location imply that most of its tenants are working-class professionals who have all shifted to a work-from-home situation.

A bear case can be made against Equity Residential and all other REITs concentrated in large cities. The current work-from-home situation is causing many large firms, especially technology firms, to re-evaluate their need for office space. In particular their need for office space in extremely expensive geographical locations. A lot of technology firms are moving towards a "permanent work from home model". If this becomes the new reality, why would anyone pay massive amounts of rent to live in San Francisco or LA when you can work from anywhere? It can be implied from the company's disclosures that most of its tenants probably work in the technology industry. This makes them the type of tenant to most likely to have access to a work-from-home arrangement.

Investor Presentation

I have written in previous articles on how I was bearish on Ney York City in general. This logic extends as well to the big cities in California. Apart from the current work-from-home trend, California's state government has made an environment that is currently difficult for businesses to operate. The local state government has signaled that it wants to increase its already high tax rates even higher.

Although these issues have been present in the past, a steady increase in taxes, poor government services, high home prices, and continued lockdowns may push more and more people to finally make that move out of the golden state.

As mentioned above, the majority of the company's met operating income is derived from residential properties in California, making this a major risk to Equity Residential. Rents have begun to slide in these areas and may be a warning of things to come.

Experts say over the decade over 150,000 people have left the state, and that number is expected to climb as remote working options increase during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is hard to keep up with the demand," said Daniel Carrillo with Pasadena Moving Company. "In our whole history, we've never seen that before. We used to have maybe 5% to 7% of our moves out of state. The pandemic is not just forcing people to reevaluate finances but reconsider living situations, and as a result, business at local moving companies is surging.….. That affordability motivator for going to a place where they can actually afford to be a homeowner is still there, and now they've got that wind in the sails in terms of that flexibility to be able to do that while still keeping their California-based jobs". - CBS Los Angeles - "Growing Number Of Californians Opting To Leave The State" (Edited by Author for brevity)

Valuation

While doing financial analysis for REITs, I check the company's financial ratios to make sure it has sufficient liquidity and isn't over-levered. This is vital for REITs which are traditionally viewed as income-/cash-generating investments. For REITs, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. This is done by looking at the debt-to-equity ratio, fixed charge coverage, and dividend payout to FFO.

The net debt to EBITDA ratio is used to examine the firm's debt levels relative to its cash earnings. Based on the company's press release, as of Q2 2020, Equity Residential had a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.82x. The company paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share per quarter for the first and second quarter of 2020 (annualized to $2.41 per share). Total FFO per share for the six months of 2020 was $1.72 (annualized to $3.44). This gives it a dividend payout to FFO of 70%, which is on the high side. The company also has a decent amount of leverage. In Q2 2020, Equity Residential had a cash position of $187 million against a debt position of $8.3 billion. Using total equity of $10.8 billion, this implies a debt/equity ratio of 0.77x, which is about average for a REIT.

Equity Residential is currently yielding around 4.65% at a share price of $51.85. The company has been a solid performer for the past few years with regard to total returns and has solid financial results so far. However, given the increased risk due to rental pressures in the geographical locations the company operates in, particularly California, I don't think investors are properly compensated by the yield. This is despite the stock still not recovering to March highs. I suspect that these long-term trends are not yet reflected in the company's short-term results. I rate the company as an avoid.

