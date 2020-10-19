The company has also released a new high-end Bike+ product and cut the pricing on its existing bikes, a move intended to widen Peloton's universe of buyers.

Demand for Peloton products has been so red-hot that the company has been building backlog, with not enough capacity to meet orders.

Shares of Peloton have more than quadrupled this year thanks to the company picking up slack from closed gyms. The stock has risen ~50% in the last month alone.

Peloton (PTON) has been one of the most iconic brands of the year. The coronavirus pandemic was the perfect tailwind to bring consumer awareness of these sleek stationary bikes to their all-time highs: in a year where gyms have all shut down (and even where they have reopened, working out while being forced to wear a mask seems like a terrible proposition), many people have finally bit the bullet and splurged on a fancy Peloton bike and the connected fitness subscription that comes with it.

As demand for Peloton's products have surged (as I noted in my prior article on Peloton, the company has seen such an unexpected surge of orders that it remains backlogged for the foreseeable future), so has its stock. Peloton has been one of the best performers among mid-cap tech stocks this year, with its shares surging more than 4x. In the past month alone, shares of Peloton have soared ~50%, reacting alongside strong consumer response to the release of the new Peloton Bike+.

Data by YCharts

Peloton stock has been a vertical line all year, so now investors really have to take a close look and ask themselves: is there any upside left?

I've enjoyed Peloton's tremendous gains all year, but I have since exited my position and am switching to a neutral, watch-and-wait stance on the stock. While I remain a firm believer in Peloton's huge market potential and the natural virtuous cycle it promotes with its subscription products (once you spend ~$2,000 on a bike, you're not going to not get and keep the subscription offering that comes with it), I think Peloton's current levels are extremely risky.

At current share prices near $133, Peloton at a very hefty $38.22 billion market cap. After we net off the $1.76 billion of cash on Peloton's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $36.46 billion. Against Wall Street's FY21 (the fiscal year that Peloton just began this July) revenue estimate of $3.62 billion (+98% y/y versus FY20 revenue of $1.82 billion that already got some benefit from the pandemic; data from Yahoo Finance), Peloton trades at 10.1x EV/forward revenue.

Now, that multiple might not appear so heavy if Peloton was a pure subscription company with heavy gross margins. But as it stands now, Peloton's revenue mix between hardware/subscription revenue stands at 80%/20% as of FY20, and the company's consolidated gross margin profile is at about ~46%. While we would count on the subscription mix rising and contributing to gross margin expansion over time (though not much, as expensive music costs put subscriptions gross margins only slightly higher than the company average, at ~57%), it's difficult to argue that Peloton's year-to-date run has left it expensive.

While I believe in the secular tailwinds that this stock enjoys, especially thanks to a well-executed September product launch that I believe can drive tremendous growth, I think the market's focus at these levels will turn on Peloton's risks, namely competition and what happens to the company once lockdowns normalize and gyms return. As such, I think the best move for now is to lock in gains and sit on the sidelines until a better price avails itself for Peloton stock.

Bike+ and cheaper Tread launch

Before we get into the competitive risks for Peloton that have me worried at these higher prices, let's briefly cover Peloton's September product updates. On September 8, the company launched two new products to its lineup:

The higher-end Peloton Bike+ , priced at $2,495 and available now ($250 above the price of the first-gen Bike)

, priced at $2,495 and available now ($250 above the price of the first-gen Bike) The new Peloton Tread, also priced at $2,495 and substantially cheaper than the original Tread which has now been rebranded as Tread+ ($4,295). This product will be available in "early 2021"

In addition to these new products, the existing Peloton Bike has gotten a steep $350 price reduction from $2,245 to $1,895 to give more of a price-point gap between the Bike and the new Bike+.

The snapshot below, taken from Peloton's website, gives a good rundown of how the new Peloton Bike+ differs from the original:

Figure 1. Peloton Bike comparison Source: Peloton.com

For a $600 premium, consumers get access to more speaker power, as well as a touchscreen that revolves versus stationary in the original bike.

To me, these product launches are significant bullish drivers. The main reason is that, for the first time since Peloton became popular, the company is reaching more for the mass market while still maintaining a premium product segment. I'm less encouraged by the new Bike+ than I am by the $350 price drop on the original Bike - which may be just the push that some customers needed to finally bite the bullet and buy a bike right before the holiday shopping season (not that Peloton, with its backlog issues at the moment, needed to spur any new demand with price cuts). And for existing Peloton customers, a $700 trade-in offer may also help to stimulate upgrade demand.

It's an even more significant price cut on the Tread. Originally, the Peloton treadmill (now Tread+) was a very luxe purchase at $4,295, but now the new Tread comes at just over half that. Customers are just sacrificing the Tread+'s larger screen and a more conventional running belt versus the supposedly more comfortable rubber slates on the Tread+. Some customers may not have cared about either feature. The new Tread is also smaller, which may appeal more to urban dwellers living in smaller spaces.

Competition is swelling

That being said, however - while Peloton enjoys the "best of breed" reputation for at-home fitness, it's far from the only player. Econ 101 textbooks often insist that any business that has entered into a lucrative market will invite competition until marginal profits are driven to zero. While Peloton's premium brand and its first-to-market innovations certainly provide a moat, it hasn't stopped many other players from entering into the fray.

Let's start with the hardware vendors. NordicTrack is one of the vendors that immediately comes to mind. A longtime maker of home fitness equipment, NordicTrack also has a wide lineup of products at different price points (price segmentation is something Peloton has only done now, perhaps in direct response to competitors like NordicTrack). The lowest-end comparable bike to Peloton starts at just $1,599, while the company also has simpler upright bikes that start at just $799. Similarly on the treadmill side, NordicTrack also has smart connected treadmills starting at just $1,299.

Figure 2. NordicTrack commercial studio bikes

Source: NordicTrack.com

Another emerging competitor is Chinese firm Huami (HMI). Huami announced at January's annual CES (consumer electronics show) that it was partnering with American startup Studio.live to come up with a new treadmill called the AmazFit Home Studio. The product is still under wraps (likely expected in 2021), but the company is aiming to undercut Peloton on price. One unique feature about the AmazFit is that the screen display will not be attached to the treadmill, but rather be a separate 43" HD mirror that fastens to a wall. Huami's core product lineup of Mi Band fitness trackers (very popular in China for their very cheap ~$20 price) is also designed to integrate with this treadmill product.

Even traditional retailers are jumping into the fray. In June of this year, Lululemon (LULU) shelled out $500 million to buy a fitness startup called Mirror, and the eponymous product turns any wall into a home fitness studio that helps you adjust your workouts based on real-time feedback.

Figure 3. Mirror by Lululemon Source: mirror.co

But perhaps even more threatening that hardware competitors are the competing service offerings. Peloton's $39/month connected fitness subscription is hardly the only game in town. Fierce rival NordicTrack also has a competing workout services called iFit, and this service is included free for one year with NordicTrack purchases (thereafter $180/year for individuals or $39/month for a family plan).

Perhaps even more worrying is the fact that traditional gyms have refused to lay low amid the pandemic and stepped up their own virtual offerings. Equinox, one of the best-known chains of very high-end gyms (memberships typically costing ~$300/month) has also launched a digital fitness offering called Variis priced equivalently to Peloton at $39.99/month.

Other mass-market gym chains, including Blink Fitness, Orangetheory, and others are also live-streaming workout classes in response to gym closures.

The bottom line here: the rapid ascent in Peloton's share price over the past few months is a reflection that many investors think Peloton's growth trajectory is "open-ended." But while Peloton does enjoy the highest amount of cachet in its brand thanks to careful and expensive marketing, there are many competitors waiting in the wings on both the hardware and services side, many of which beat Peloton handily on price.

Key takeaways

With shares up so dramatically year-to-date, it's a good time to reassess your Peloton position and lock in gains. While the company's demand surge, backlog, and new product introductions that put cheaper products available to the mass market (though still more expensive than many competitors) are all bullish drivers, I think Peloton's risk-reward profile doesn't favor bulls at current levels.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.