Streaming platform will have ~4m subscribers by end of 2020. Reasonably worth $1B by itself.

Scenario Overview:

AMC Networks is a producer and distributor of television content, most well known for their television network AMC, which, over the years, has been responsible for hit shows Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, and others. In addition, the company runs Streaming Video on Demand (SVOD) platforms Shudder (for horror), Acorn TV (British shows) and others. The company also distributes films and television worldwide.

AMC Networks has had massive success over the past ten years including having the most watched show on television in Walking Dead, starting and buying a streaming video service that has now millions of subscribers. However, after years of success with hit shows, AMC’s main business is currently in a precarious scenario: Walking Dead, it’s current big hit, and spinoff shows are either ending or losing viewership quickly and it doesn’t look like there is content coming up to replace it. Furthermore, there is a significant debt load coming due in 2022 and 2024 that has investors worried.

Investment Thesis:

Even with a 50% drop in domestic revenue, AMC is undervalued. They have been able to maintain 25% operating margins, regardless of revenue level, for the last 10+ years, meaning they will continue to generate sufficient cash to both service their debt and provide hundreds of millions of dollars per year in net income.

In addition, their streaming video on demand platform is consistently outperforming expectations and, based on comparable platforms, could be worth nearly the entire market capitalization by itself.

If the company is able to maintain profitability and continue to scale its SVOD platform, there is substantial upside. If the company is able to replace its hit programming, as they did after both Mad Men and Breaking Bad, the company could be worth 10x or more.

Segments:

The company operates in two segments: National Networks, which includes production, broadcasting, and operation of their US television markets and International and Other, which includes international distribution and the SVOD platform. For the purpose of this analysis, I am going to focus on just the National Networks and SVOD platform component of International and Other, as those are the largest drivers of value.

National Networks Business:

As mentioned above, the core of AMC revenue (about 77% in 2019) comes from their domestic programming networks, including AMC, Sundance Channel, BBC America, and others. However, many of their top shows are either ending or suffering mid-cycle ratings declines:

Looking forward, both Walking Dead and Better Call Saul will be ending next year, leading to a decline in viewership, and, therefore, advertising and distribution revenue. Assuming both of those shows end on time and are not replaced by a similar hit, the segment would lose 45% of viewers.

However, lower viewership doesn’t necessarily translate to lower operating margins. Looking back ten years to the pre-walking dead AMC, we see that operating margins have been solid at about 25% for that entire period despite large changes in revenue.

Based on this, it is fair to say that the end of the Walking Dead and Better Call Saul could result in a ~50% decline in segment revenue by 2022 but that the company could reasonably expect to maintain 25% operating margins:

2022 Notes Revenue 1,185 Half of 2019 segment revenue Operating Income 296 25% margin Interest Expense 143 4.75% rate on 3B debt EBT 154 Tax 32 21% tax rate Net Income 121 Assumed Multiple 7 Approximate current multiple Equity Value 847

However, AMC has a track record of developing and distributing top-notch original content. Therefore, it’s plausible that they will able to develop additional programming to partially offset the decline from Walking Dead and Better Call Saul. In a scenario where revenue declines by 1/3, the company already starts to look undervalued just on the basis of their main business:

2022 Notes Revenue 1,587 2/3 of 2019 segment revenue Operating Income 397 25% margin Interest Expense 143 4.75% rate on 3B debt EBT 254 Tax 53 21% tax rate Net Income 201 Assumed Multiple 8 Slightly higher multiple Equity Value 1608

In these scenarios, it is fair to say that the overall value of AMC’s National Networks business is somewhere between $800m and $1600m assuming they cannot fully replace content.

In addition to this valuation of the National Networks business in a couple years, the company will likely generate close to $1B in cash in the next two years while their hit shows continue to produce. However, given the $3b debt burden hanging over the company, I am assuming that much, if not all of this cash will be used for debt extinguishment. $3b worth of debt is fine for a company that generates $750m a year in operating income. I imagine management will want a significantly smaller debt load if the company is only generating $250-$400m. In this scenario, equity shareholders will not see much, if any, of the cash generated over the next couple years.

Streaming Video on Demand (SVOD) Business:

Although things are not looking good in the legacy business, AMCX has a significant and growing streaming business made up primarily of niche SVOD services including Shudder (horror) and Acorn TV (British TV), Urban Movie Channel, and SundanceNow. These services are not designed to compete with Netflix or Disney+; according to AMC, over 80% of subscribers their services also subscribe to a mainstream streaming service.

These businesses have grown faster than expected. Back in 2018, the company guided to have 4m customers by 2022 and 5-7m by 2024. Now, they are guiding to close to 4m paying subscribers by the end of 2020. At this pace, it also seems logical they will raise their longer term goal as well.

4m paying subscribers already makes AMC one of the largest of the niche streaming services out there. For comparison, Crunchyroll, a well-known anime niche streaming service owned by AT&T has about 3m paid subscribers.

Crunchyroll is actually a useful comparison to determine the value of the unit as AT&T is in the process of finding a buyer for Crunchyroll and is talking about a potential billion-dollar valuation.

We can estimate that a billion dollar valuation for Crunchyroll would result in a revenue multiple of about 3.5x. This is based on the 3 million reported paying subscribers and the $8 per month fee per subscriber:

Crunchyroll Revenue: $8/Month x 12 Months x 3m users = $288m revenue

$1,000m potential purchase price / $288m revenue = ~3.5x revenue multiple

Based on this, we can estimate AMC’s SVOD value:

$5.50/month x 4m subscribers x 12 months per year = $264m run-rate revenue

Applying a 3.5x revenue multiple, we get a valuation of approximately $924m for that component of the business.

The real value might be lower or higher based on subscriber growth, revenue per customer, and multiple a potential buyer would be willing to pay for the business. For a sensitivity table of values, please see below:

Sum of the Parts:

Adding this together, we get a total business valuation between $1.7B and $2.5B. However it’s worth mentioning this leaves a lot of room for optionality. If revenue declines less than expected or the SVOD segment grows faster, the company could be worth many multiples more. It’s worth noting that, when the company was growing about 12% in the early 2010’s, the company was worth about 20x earnings. Valuations are higher now.

I have included a sensitivity table below so you can make your own decision:

Conclusion

Even in a downside scenario, AMCX is undervalued. The company has a long history of producing hit shows, a thriving and growing streaming business, and a track record of being able to generate consistent margins, regardless of revenue level. In a scenario where the company is able to find another hit and revenue continues to grow, multiple expansion on top of expanded earnings could lead to a 10x type of return. Investors are advised to own AMCX and hold for a number of years until these trends are realized.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.