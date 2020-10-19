The tie-up also has positive ramifications for an industry coming to terms with ESG investing demands which will only increase.

A sign of the times is another acquisition in the U.S.’s most prolific oil-producing Permian Basin. The recent announcement of the all-stock $9.7 billion deal of ConocoPhillips’ (NYSE:COP) acquisition of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) speaks to the conditions in the industry. This is followed by Chevron’s (CVX) completed purchase of Noble Energy (NBL) and Devon’s (DVN) merger with WPX Energy. With the acquisition, as one of the largest U.S. oil independents, their output will be second only to Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY), according to a Wall Street Journal article. Summing up the catalysts, chief executive Lance of ConocoPhillips said, “We both believe our industry needs solutions that address the lack of scale, poor returns and, increasingly, the challenges and opportunities of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.”

Demand indicators and sentiment

Reduced oil demand from the COVID-19 shock and low prices have weighed on the industry for many months. In an Oct. 14 Town Hall with Rob Kaplan, President of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, a key concern he expressed, besides the prevalence of the virus and its trajectory, was the shift in GDP by sectors. If we look at the headline numbers we’ll miss what’s underlying the two-tier, bifurcated economy. The part of the economy that’s seeing growth is non-face-to-face businesses, with the tech, digital and essential services-related sectors doing well while hospitality, restaurants and travel suffer. Thus, demand has shifted into differing sectors and we’re not sure whether these trends will stick or how they shift in the future, Kaplan noted.

A looming problem is still the underlying amount of unemployed cited at 7-7.5% by year-end. However, the U6 number of 12% more accurately reflects conditions on the ground, and in my mind, the self-employed and gig workers comprise a substantial number of less-than-employed persons. I’m not here to focus on the macro picture exactly, but there's softening and uncertainty, which gets back to the energy transition underway.

If we continue to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases — the now closer to 70,000 new cases in the U.S. vs. the below 40,000 we had pre-Labor Day — the economy and mobility are going to cast another pall on digging ourselves out of the economic malaise. Sentiment will be less rosy and people will be less mobile and economically active. The Index below shows a slight downward decline as cases have risen again. The virus is still in charge.

The pandemic has accelerated interest in transitioning the energy mix. It’s both an environmental issue but also about revitalizing the energy sector and jobs. And while there's still going to be U.S. oil and gas production over a long period of time, many executives believe the writing is on the wall with oil. In a Dallas Fed survey of U.S. E&P firm executives in late September, 74% of them believe that OPEC holds the most leverage over oil prices in the future, and two-thirds believe that U.S. oil production has peaked. Occidental Petroleum’s CEO Vicki Hollub recently stated the same at a conference, as has British Petroleum (BP) in calling the end of an era.

In an unusual disclosure, one respondent, an executive from a district oil and gas firm from the Dallas Fed energy survey, noted:

“ … we are in a period of energy transition away from fossil fuels. Going forward, large investment pools of capital will not invest in petroleum. I have lived through several industry booms and busts, but this one is different. I am afraid that only large oil companies with diverse sources of capital will survive. Dividends from one of the major international oil companies are one source of family income, and I am very concerned about the company making a substantial dividend reduction.

Other notable comments from executives in the survey:

• "Sustained oil prices of $50 per barrel would kick things off again."

• "Once global oil demand has returned to 100-plus million barrels per day after the economy opens post-vaccine implementation (maybe late 2021), oil supply will not be able to meet the oil demand. This will cause inventories to decline, and the price of oil will overshoot global equilibrium (the oil price where the developing economies can grow, and exploration and development investments will be made, in the $50 to $60 per barrel West Texas Intermediate range), disrupting global economic growth."

• More bankruptcies are expected.

The oil and gas industry is in survival-of-the-fittest mode. COVID-19 has accelerated demand destruction. I have written about this transition and firms' positioning for several years now. It’s getting more interesting. And as mentioned before, I like incumbent energy firms that are forward looking and have ESG records that indicate their coping strategies and flexible outlook. Institutional investors, if and when they are investing in oil and gas, will be looking at this, along with returns.

The ConocoPhillips announcement to buy the Permian jewel Concho Resources is one such example of more to come. In looking at COP’s ESG record and greenhouse disclosure policies, I was pleasantly surprised by the length of time that Conoco had been working toward less carbon intensive ways to produce oil and gas.

The Wall Street Journal article mentions ConocoPhillips policy for carbon emissions reductions: “The company also pledged to reduce the greenhouse-gas emissions from its operations by 35% to 45% from 2016 levels by 2030, and eliminate them by 2050.” They were the first E&P firm to commit to a long-term target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

According to COP’s 2019 ESG report, their resource base included 15 billion barrels of oil equivalent with an average cost of supply of $30 per barrel. This speaks to their resiliency in lower price environments or demand scenarios. They write, “Adding to this resiliency are a low overall decline rate, and low capital intensity that yields increased free cash flow under reasonable price scenarios.” Aside from Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Concho was always a second runner-up for me if I were to invest in pure-play U.S. shale. (I bought CXO in 2013 but decided to be in more diversified players paying dividends ultimately.)

Some metrics

COP has a 5.16% dividend yield as of Oct. 19, with a $35.7 billion market cap. The Permian acreage from the acquisition will help diversify COP’s U.S. portfolio, including its Alaska holdings.

In a COP presentation dated Oct. 19, at the $41 WTI (bbl) price level, the combined firm expects in 2021 to cover its first priority of sustaining capital and base dividend. At $50 WTI, dividend growth, balance sheet strength, and additional distributions are the next priorities, in that order.

In conclusion, ConocoPhillips made a best-in-class play for its sustainable growth. Given the changing environment in which we live and invest, this combination is befitting of a thoughtful investment in the oil and gas space.

