Positives seem to be mostly priced in, as Caterpillar's stock has run up quite a lot over the last couple of months.

Article Thesis

Caterpillar (CAT) should be one of the winners once infrastructure spending in the US picks up, while the macro environment is also not too bad in international markets. At the current valuation, however, significant growth over the coming years is already priced in, which is why we are moving to a neutral rating on this stock.

Source: Stock Rover

The above table that shows Caterpillar and its peers from the construction machinery industry tells us Caterpillar is not really inexpensive compared to its peer group, neither by profits nor by cash flows. Its stock offers an above-average dividend yield, however.

Infrastructure Spending In the US Should Pick Up Over The Coming Years

This year's election sees two parties with vastly differing positions on many subjects, but both parties do more or less agree that infrastructure spending has to grow meaningfully going forward. This summer, Bloomberg reported that the team of President Trump has prepared a $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan, while Presidential candidate Biden's team has proposed an even larger infrastructure investment program that is worth $1.3 trillion. Even Congress seems to see a need for increased investments in the country's infrastructure, as the House has passed a bill that seeks a $1.5 trillion investment. The focus of these programs is not identical, of course, as more weight is put on some assets over others depending on what party or politician is introducing each program, but there seems to be a wide consensus that infrastructure spending has to pick up. That makes sense, as the American Society of Civil Engineers has estimated that more than $2 trillion in investments into the country's roads, bridges, ports, etc. was required through 2025. Research by McKinsey and others shows that these investments will not only help keep existing infrastructure in place, they will also spur economic growth and job creation, thus increased investments in this area seem to be in everyone's best interest -- at least if done right.

Higher infrastructure spending, which seems to be highly likely over the coming years, given the willingness of both parties to invest, will have a positive impact on a range of industries. Suppliers such as steel and cement should benefit, and, of course, those companies that will do the actual building of new assets will see more demand for their services as well. Apart from those quite obvious winners in such an environment, Caterpillar and its peers will profit as well. More infrastructure spending means that more material will have to be mined, moved, etc., and that means that there will be increased demand for the heavy machinery that Caterpillar and its peers are selling.

US Housing Market Is Doing Well

Another positive for Caterpillar is that the US housing market, which is responsible for a significant amount of construction activity in the country, has done well throughout this crisis. Record-low interest rates, combined with the fact that many people are valuing their homes more in times when work-from-home and reduced travel means that more time is spent in one's own property, are the driving factors for a well-performing housing market.

Average home prices are rising, demand for new and existing homes is solid, and construction spending has actually grown during this pandemic. The US housing market's strength should, at least, be an incremental positive for Caterpillar going forward, as this will result in a solid demand baseline for construction machinery.

Macro Environment Is Not Only Conductive In The US

The US is not the only market where Caterpillar should benefit from a boom in construction. Instead, many countries across the world have not invested as much into their infrastructure as they should have over the last couple of years, or, in some cases, decades. This is why there is a large investment need in Europe, for example, although the biggest market potential seems to exist in Asia. According to the World Bank, Japan, China and India comprise 39% of global infrastructure investments that are required through 2040. China alone is forecasted to require $28 trillion in infrastructure investments over the next two decades, which makes it the biggest market globally. Due to the strong growth rates the country has experienced in the recent past, consumers are suddenly able to travel more, spend more, etc. At the same time, the amount of goods that are transported and the amount of electricity that needs to be generated and moved to markets have risen quite a lot in recent years, and that growth will not slow down very soon. This is why China has a very large backlog of infrastructure investments that are required to keep the country working. China, of course, will not buy all of its construction machinery from Caterpillar, but still, the very large need for infrastructure investments will be a long-term tailwind for Caterpillar (and its peers).

Caterpillar Suddenly Gets Priced For Its Future Growth

None of the above is very new, especially the need for rising global infrastructure investments had already been identified quite some time ago. A relatively recent development, however, is that Caterpillar is now suddenly priced for the growth that the company should be able to deliver throughout the 2020s.

We last wrote on Caterpillar in late 2018, when shares were trading for $115:

Data by YCharts

Since then, shares have returned more than 50%, including dividends, as Caterpillar's share price has recently exploded upwards. At the nadir of the march sell-off, Caterpillar clearly was a buy in retrospect, but shares are now trading well above the level seen before the current crisis. This may be partially due to interest rates at record lows, which make Caterpillar's 2.5% dividend yield look somewhat attractive by comparison. The more likely explanation for the recent strong share price gains, however, is that the market is now pricing in increasing infrastructure spending in the US, which has made Caterpillar's valuation rise substantially over the last couple of months.

Earnings estimates for 2020, 2021, and 2022 have increased meaningfully over the last couple of months:

Data by YCharts

Share price gains, however, have clearly outpaced EPS estimate revisions over the same time frame, which is why Caterpillar's earnings multiples stand at above-average levels right now:

Data by YCharts

Shares are valued at a quite high 32 times this year's net profits, although those will be artificially low due to lockdown measures in spring. Even based on estimated profits for 2021, however, shares are still trading on the expensive side, as the 2021 earnings multiple is almost 23. That is about 15% more than the longer-term median earnings multiple of 20.

Even when we take a wider forward look at 2022's expected net profits, shares are not looking especially cheap. The 2022 earnings multiple, based on current estimates, is 17.5, which is only slightly below the long-term median. When we last wrote about Caterpillar in late 2018, shares were trading for less than 11 times expected forward profits, which was a much more intriguing valuation. If Caterpillar manages to hit forecasted EPS estimates for 2022, and if the valuation expands to 20 times net profits by the end of 2022, then share price gains over the coming 26 months would equate to 14% -- not bad, but also not overly attractive for a holding period of more than 2 years. At the current price, Caterpillar is also not offering an overly high dividend yield any longer. At 2.5%, its dividend yield is higher than that of the broad market, but well below the 3% that many income investors want to see from their stocks.

Takeaway

Caterpillar's long-term outlook is not bad at all, as rising infrastructure spending across the globe should result in solid demand for its products. Then again, the market is now pricing in higher infrastructure spending relatively aggressively, as Caterpillar's earnings multiple has risen quite substantially this year.

Overall, following total returns of more than 50% since our last article on Caterpillar, we are now moving to a neutral stance on Caterpillar. Shares will likely not be a bad investment going forward, but we don't think that shares are an especially attractive buy at current valuations.

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Followed" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. If you want to share your opinion or perspective, you are also very welcome to comment below. Happy investing!

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.