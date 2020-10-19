Lagarde Schedules Her Priorities For The ECB's New Monetary Policy Framework

Lagarde may try to trade easing again, at the next Governing Council meeting, for getting her way on the principles of the new monetary policy framework.

If the ECB has been captured by the EU, then the Italian government has been captured by them both.

Conflating the COVID-19 pandemic with Climate Change may be the best way for Christine Lagarde to schedule her MMT priorities for the ECB’s new monetary policy framework.

Christine Lagarde is finding that she cannot have everything that she wants all at once. Consequently, she is scheduling her priorities. Her long run priority is to have the ECB’s new monetary policy framework set up as a monetary policy gateway to Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be helpful, but not the ideal vehicle to drive this MMT agenda since perceptions still frame it as temporary. Climate Change is, however, viewed as a permanent issue. Consequently, Climate Change may be Lagarde’s lowest fruit of choice for her MMT prioritizing of the new monetary policy framework. As the COVID-19 pandemic is in resurgence, in any case, its temporary nature will have an extended life that remains useful in keeping the bias, in the new monetary policy framework, firmly tilted towards looser monetary policy. Conflating COVID-19 with Climate Change would be the perfect way for Lagarde to schedule all her priorities.

This scheduling process is not easy, since some of Lagarde’s colleagues are not on her timeline. Resistance to being rescheduled is degenerating into leaks and arguments.

In all the furor at the ECB, over the new monetary policy framework, it is good to see that the central bank has retained its sense of humor. Said sense of humor was clearly on display as the ECB published a report which came to the, apparently, surprise conclusion that global central bank independence is under threat in the COVID-19 world.

The ECB is anything but independent, and the Eurozone has also been captured, during the pandemic, by a small group of officials who have wider ambitions for the European Project. Set against them is the ECB’s own Inspector Clouseau Yves Mersch. So far, they have given him the slip, but Mersch is not giving up so easily. Why should he, when the law and the democratic process are both on his side?

Some commentators, such as Yves Mersch, would, and have, argued with great conviction that the central banks have not so much been captured as surrendered to their fiscal jailers.

This author suspects that the ECB’s report on central bank independence is being used to stimulate the debate over the efficacy of combined monetary and fiscal policy stimulus known as Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). MMT appears to be next on the agenda, as the Eurozone economy experiences a wobble that is uneven across the various countries within its borders.

The last report discussed the “free-for-all” in ECB communications that has broken out as rival agendas battle to influence the outcome of the monetary policy framework review.

This “free-for-all” has now spilled into the public domain, which has undermined the overall power of the tool of extended forward guidance, thereby reducing the ECB’s credible commitment in the process.

It was noted that Christine Lagarde was attempting to destroy the credibility of Yves Mersch and hence resistance to the adoption of a new Fed-style monetary policy framework. The ensuing furor has blown back on her, in a similar way that her original Eurozone yield spread faux pas did. Lagarde is now suspected of being incompetent by nature of the fact that she reads her guidance verbatim, from a prepared script, rather than extempore as she did with the original yield spread faux pas. She just can’t seem to get it right whatever she does. This author has suggested that Lagarde’s ultimate objective is the ECB’s monetary policy support of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). Her inability to handle the cut-and-thrust of the communication games is seriously impeding this strategic objective.

Lagarde is always more confident and effective, when she is not on formal ECB Governing Council meeting duty, especially when her amanuensis gives her total control of the communication process.

This complete control was recently provided by the Wall Street Journal. Unconstrained by her interlocutor, Lagarde was able to apply the big macro nudge and contextual frame of reference that she desires. Presumably using “we” to refer to the divided ECB, Lagarde opined that “we now fear that the containment measures that have to be taken by authorities will have an impact on this recovery.” In an indirect nudge for the adoption of MMT, she then drew attention to the successful cooperation between fiscal and monetary policy.

The Harvard International Review provided a similarly sympathetic interview, that enabled Lagarde to be expansive about this alleged successful joint fiscal and monetary response to the crisis in the Eurozone.

Both interviews totally failed to pin Lagarde down on the current dissonance within the ECB. They did, however, establish that she has no intention of normalizing monetary policy prematurely and fully intends to ease further if the economic situation deteriorates. Indeed, the whole of the important subject of the ECB’s monetary policy review was largely absent from the questions.

It is evident that the American press is framing the European response to the pandemic as more successful than that of America’s response. This narrow negative political focus, on the White House, does a great disservice to the Fed and the other US Federal agencies who have performed miraculously under the difficult political circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal interview with Lagarde should be compared and contrasted with that of the same newspaper with ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane. The interviewer tried much harder to pin Lane down on critical monetary policy issues, with bona fide questions, rather than to give him a pulpit from which to preach.

Lane sees the next phase of the Eurozone recovery as the most critical and the most uncertain. Allegedly, the ECB has factored this uncertainty into its baseline and is now on a data-dependent, vigilant observation mission. Of the new monetary policy framework, Lane sees obvious similarities with the Fed’s since the challenges are common to both central banks. The level of the Euro is not critical to him per se, but the dynamics of its vector are. Lane managed to pull off the impossible, by emphasizing the long-term nature of the monetary policy response whilst also saying that it is a temporary one whose term is conditional upon the pandemic and incoming data.

To be fair to Lagarde, despite the weak interrogation by her interviewers, her view of the facts in relation to the pandemic is correct. Her native France is going back into lockdown as the virus re-emerges. This pattern is not specific to France and is being replicated and scaled across the Eurozone. It is not so much that she is being prescient as simply calling it the way that it is. Spain is in an even worse position than France, with the national government demanding emergency powers, to overrule regional government, in order to tighten anti-virus protocols.

The French consumer economy is also undergoing a transformation, which will have a significant impact on economic growth, within France and, across the Eurozone if it is followed by other countries. The French government is trying to stimulate the circular economy, through which consumer goods are recycled and re-purposed. This initiative is being driven in the computer and smartphone markets. If it is successful, it will be a headwind for manufacturers that may not translate into an equal tailwind for the re-purposing sector in terms of aggregate economic growth. Looking on the bright side, the French consumer may have more purchasing power to spend on other goods and services, if he/she can get over their fears of the virus.

The situation in Germany is also deteriorating. The Bundesbank is advising the banks to prepare for the worst. The government’s moratorium on insolvencies is coming to an end, just as the German economy slows and the COVID-19 outbreak starts to accelerate.

The power of Lagarde’s rhetoric can also be seen in the latest economic forecasts, by the Italian government, in preparation for its new fiscal budget. Simultaneously, the Italian government announced that it will be tightening pandemic restrictions, thereby fulfilling Lagarde’s prophecy. This forecast could have been written by the combined fiscal and monetary hands of the ECB and the EU.

The expectation for Italian economic growth is circumspect in view of the pandemic. The budget, based on conservative economic estimates, is targeted in line with the EU-transfer funding plans. These plans include growth, reducing the social and economic impact of the pandemic, supporting a Green and digital economic transition, and creating jobs. Italy, to all intents and purposes, has become a ward of the EU and the ECB. The Italian government is little better than a sales and marketing agency for the EU’s and ECB’s fiscal and monetary policy plans respectively. The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have killed-off Italian political sovereignty and enabled economic integration into the fiscal embrace of the EU.

Bank of Italy Governor and ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco recently demonstrated how Italy now moves in lock-step with the EU and the ECB. Reflecting on the current situation, Visco addressed the fragmentation contagion risk without apportioning blame to Spain as the current epicenter. He was also quick to note how the combined EU and ECB fiscal stimulus along with dispensations given to national governments, to address their own specific threats and bend Stability Pact rules, has been a resounding success that has strongly vitiated against the fragmentation risk. He strongly advises the Italian government to spend the funds, that it receives from the EU, wisely rather than indiscriminately on any old initiative. With an eye on the fragmentation contagion risk, emanating from Spain, he also advised Italian policymakers to spend their EU funding on initiatives that have the potential to pay-down the growing Italian debt pile.

Lagarde’s alleged bete noire, Governing Council member and noted Austrian School Hawk Robert Holzmann, has effectively been tamed by the combination of Lagarde’s guidance and current economic conditions. He now states unequivocally that tighter pandemic healthcare protocols will require a looser monetary policy. Furthermore, Holzmann has fallen under Lagarde’s spell on the conflation of monetary policy and Climate Change. He now boldly proclaims that: “the ECB must be prepared to navigate unchartered waters to tackle climate-related risks.”

The power of Lagarde’s rhetoric can also be seen, in some of her critics, through recent commentary from Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann. Although it is known that Weidmann is apathetic towards Lagarde’s attempts to make the temporary pandemic stimulus permanent, he cannot find any way to disagree with her description of the current economic situation. Weidmann sees the initial V-shaped recovery flattening out into something more protracted. All he could obdure, by way of dissent, was to say that the economic bottom has been hit and that Euro strength should not be seen as a reason to ease monetary policy further.

To his credit, Weidmann was able to support the ECB’s prisoner of conscience Yves Mersch, by sticking a fork into the pandemic emergency program expansion narratives and opining that they are irreconcilable with a functioning market economy. He questions the legality of expanding the emergency program into fully-fledged QE. He also sees risk from a baked-in asymmetric inflation bias, which is inconsistent with the ECB’s single inflation mandate if the monetary policy framework is changed to follow the Fed’s new model. For him, yield curve control is inconsistent with the basic principles of a market economy. Overall, Weidmann has kept Mersch’s flame of truth burning and then thrown some accelerant onto it for good measure.

Yves Mersch continues to be sublime. He has clearly not finished the work of telling his colleagues and EU policymakers where they stand, legally and democratically, as they try and use the COVID-19 pandemic to further their own agendas for the European Project. His latest lucid warning looked through the prism of the common currency and its influence on joint fiscal policy.

Mersch was clear that the EU and the ECB have raised their game, in response to the crisis, thereby taking further steps towards deeper fiscal and economic union. In principle, he is not against this, far from it. What he is against is the taking of these steps without legal due process that is ratified by the political process of the democratically-elected national governments within the Eurozone.

Mersch reminded all central bankers and policymakers, that the pandemic response programs are a temporary form of reinsurance. Going forward, he believes in subsidiarity, and is clear that the EU must be accountable to the nations that it collectively governs. He strongly believes that joint fiscal spending is done best when it is legally executed at the national level. This was the issue that drove Brexit and other Populist inspired grassroots movements, although he does not name any of them. Clearly, in these times where fragmentation risk is elevated Mersch would like to remind policymakers to be transparent and accountable, especially when they nudge policies towards deeper integration. He concluded with the strong advice that any further nudges, in this direction, will require a new EU treaty that must be ratified by each of the subsidiary national governments.

Mersch is indirectly highlighting the fact that the slow democratic process in the Eurozone is not ideally suited to the COVID-19 pandemic environment. It is what it is, however, and cannot be changed by fiat unless there is demonstrable majority political consensus in favor of the change.

It is clear that Mersch sees the COVID-19 pandemic as a key event, in the history of the European Project, that he would not like to see hijacked by an elite cadre of policymakers and central bankers in total contravention of the legal and democratic foundations of the EU. Any pandemic response, under these conditions, would be undemocratic and illegitimate.

Clearly, therefore, based on Mersch’s reasoned opinion, there must be a said elite cadre that is subverting said laws and principles at this current point in time. Mersch is raising a major governance red flag that, so far, no other Eurozone official, apart from Weidmann, has acknowledged. What this says about the democratic process in the Eurozone is damning. It is not just Italy that has been captured, by the Eurozone executive, but most of the region itself.

Mersch’s warnings barely register with some of his colleagues, thereby identifying them as potential members of the elite cadre that is nudging its own agenda onto the Eurozone. For them, the end clearly justifies the means.

Where Lagarde is technically weak, in economics, she leans heavily on the alleged competence of Chief Economist Philip Lane. In many ways, Lane provides the intellectual rigor behind Lagarde’s nudges whilst she tries to make them appear consensual. Her efforts, to build consensus, often dilute her message; which is why it is so important that Lane drives home the message. On the latest occasion, Lane made it abundantly clear that the ECB stands ready to act again if the current slowdown in economic activity turns into a reversal. This message was underlined by his colleague Pablo Hernandez de Cos.

De Cos is particularly worried about the risk of Spain fragmenting away from the Eurozone. His fears have been exacerbated by the behavior of the Spanish labor market during the pandemic. The government put furloughs in place, at great fiscal cost, to contain unemployment but it has spiked higher anyway. Consequently, Spain has a bigger fiscal deficit and nothing to show for it. The situation could get even worse, according to De Cos, if Spain has to tighten virus restrictions even further.

To underline his message, De Cos then subliminally reminded Lagarde of her first guidance flub, by commenting that the ECB must continue to be vigilant to fragmentation risk through yield spread widening. The current 2022 ECB forecast inflation rate, circa 1.3%, “is not” an acceptable inflation target (symmetrical or otherwise) for De Cos, therefore, he is clearly in the mood to ease again. In his opinion, the best way to overcome the deflation and fragmentation risks is to have a “flexible” bond-buying strategy, rather than one that is guided by the rules of the Capital Key.

Perhaps, in order to draw a distinction between Spain and Italy so as, to prevent contagion, from seeping from the former to the latter, Italian Governing Council member Ignazio Visco pushed back against the nudges from Lagarde and De Cos. In his view, deflation risk has now fallen by half since the inception of the pandemic.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann remains inert in relation to Lagarde’s rhetorical nudges. He currently believes that the various fiscal stimulus packages being applied, across the Eurozone, are enough to stay the ECB’s hand on further easing.

Notwithstanding the current furor, over her credibility, Christine Lagarde is keen to press on with the announced “Sustainable Easing” which is scheduled to start in 2021. Following this tight schedule, the ECB recently published its desires for the fiscal regime that should provide the hypothecated revenues to underpin the Green Bonds that it will theoretically be buying.

The ECB’s thoughts on Carbon taxes are enlightening and throw some light on the kind of monetary policy to be expected when the EU’s Green New Deal is up and running as a fully integrated and funded fiscal regime.

First of all, the ECB would like the shadow pricing of Carbon adopted to be pro-cyclical, in a way that raises the effective risk-adjusted real interest rate during economic expansions. In this way, the Carbon tax will act as an effective headwind and a counter-cyclical buffer to be used for fiscal stimulus during recessions. It is a neat solution and well worth a try, giving the existing failings of Cap and Trade policies.

Secondly, from a monetary policy perspective, since the proposed fiscal regime has an in-built headwind, from the pro-cyclicality of the Carbon tax, the role of the ECB in economic policy takes a step back from its current dominance. The ECB’s new role is very much one of a moderator rather than a driver of economic activity. This, however, begs the question of the price at which the Carbon tax is levied and then incrementally raised during the expansion phase. If the system starts with a Carbon price and tax that is too high, the Eurozone will have an innate headwind baked in from the beginning. Raising Carbon taxes may, thus, not raise inflation to target but actually create recessionary conditions from its inception. A Carbon price and tax that is too low similarly creates unstable bubble economics.

What Lagarde may lack, in terms of economics training, she more than compensates for with her legal intellect. To nudge Sustainable Easing, further along, she has adopted rhetoric to confound her economics critics who faithfully believe in the market solution to allocate resources.

Lagarde opined that since it is accepted, that the market mechanism has failed the Global Warming challenge, should not the ECB also question the environmental compliance and credentials of those issuers of bonds that the ECB buys. Such questioning, thereby, bakes Sustainable Easing into Quantitative Easing, by default, without the need for a lengthy investigation and debate which may, or may not, lead to its adoption into the canon of the ECB’s new monetary policy framework. She’s good.

Christine Lagarde is keen to get cracking with Sustainable QE. It is alleged that she would like to expand the ECB’s TLTRO programme to buy Green Bonds. Where she struggles to get the temporary emergency pandemic programmes accepted, as part of the ECB’s regular QE process, she may have more success with Sustainable Easing. Climate Change is a factor that is rather more permanent in nature. Since economies and central banks are focused on growth policies permanently, the negative externality of Climate Change is a permanent bi-product of their fixation. Consequently, there is a case to be made for permanent Sustainable Easing to mitigate the negative externality impact of Climate Change. No doubt, this is where Lagarde will be directing the thrust of her legal intellect and rhetoric going forward. Climate Change is the perfect vehicle to enable MMT through the Sustainable Easing process.

Lagarde’s enthusiasm for this Climate Change triggered MMT nudge venture is not shared by her German colleagues. Despite her expansive monetary policy tendencies, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel is not persuaded. Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann is totally antipathetic. This antipathy confirms that Lagarde is in the process of nudging MMT doctrine via the Climate Change door. For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction which gives the game away if it is noisy.

Yves Mersch’s Executive Board colleague Isabel Schnabel has avoided or perhaps evaded, his big apocryphal warning and governance red flag. Instead, she chooses to focus on capital market technical indicators. Specifically, she is watching out for rising fragmentation risk, in the form of yield spread widening, that heralds the economic headwind from a choking-off of the monetary policy transmission mechanism in the agency of private credit creation.

Schnabel tries to innocently avoid Mersch’s warning by sincerely proclaiming her belief that the ECB’s easy monetary policy remains temporary and discrete from the parallel loose fiscal policy in the Eurozone. Her proclamation extends to the noble lie that the ECB is “complementing” fiscal policy rather than monetizing fiscal expansion with its balance sheet. Thus, Schnabel can sincerely swear that the ECB is not monetizing fiscal deficits and, therefore, avoid legal perjury with and penury in the German Constitutional Courts.

It will be interesting to see how Schnabel negotiates the legal minefield of MMT, if and when a more permanent form of loose monetary policy is required to “complement” the permanent fiscal stimulus required for the permanent subject of Climate Change.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos is more concerned to focus on falling inflation expectations, rather than on Mersch’s big picture warning. He notes that the Eurozone’s high-frequency economic indicators are slowing and showing signs of reversal in some cases. Despite his focus, he prefers that Eurozone fiscal policy should be the primary response rather than another monetary policy expansion at this point.

Perhaps De Guindos is worried that Lagarde does not have the full support of her team to ease again and is, therefore, keener to get the new monetary policy framework over the line before pressing on with further monetary policy expansion. Lagarde herself is also more vociferous in her call for a further fiscal policy stimulus, so clearly she does not feel so confident to ease again this side of the new monetary policy framework announcement.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

There may be something to the idea that Lagarde is focusing more on the monetary policy framework outcome than the current deteriorating inflation situation. This is certainly the case if the rumors emanating from the ECB are to be believed. Allegedly, some Governing Council members of both the Dovish and Hawkish persuasion do not want to follow the Fed’s example of average inflation targeting and related make-up strategies. Instead, they prefer to retain the flexibility of a symmetrical inflation target. Lagarde may prioritize the schedule of dealing with them and this obstacle higher than the obstacle to easing again, at the next Governing Council meeting, which is in effect being crushed by the incoming inflation data in any case.

Lagarde herself heightened the sense of melodrama, with her metaphor that she and the Eurozone economy are still lurking in the “tall grass” seeking clarity on the state of the pandemic. She believes that she has “many weapons” of monetary policy tools, at her disposal, which she can deploy when the time is right. The order of battle for the use of said arsenal is, however, the new monetary policy framework that is far from battle-ready. There may have to be some skirmishing in the “tall grass”, at the next Governing Council meeting, in order to come up with a coherent battle plan in the form of the new monetary policy framework.

Lurking in the “tall grass”, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau confirmed that he is locked-and-loaded in data-dependent mode ready to act. Unfortunately, he could not confirm which monetary policy weapon he will use next; thereby signaling that the order of battle, from the new monetary policy framework, has still not been agreed upon. He could confirm, however, that he sees this next phase of the battle as a long-term, potentially permanent one. He declared these semi-permanent intentions and capabilities by stating that it would be unwise to set an end-date for the end of emergency measures.

Ollie “Rhenfeld” Rehn is also getting trigger happy in the “tall grass”. From his observation post, the battlefield balance or risks are firmly tilted to the downside; and the economic recovery is a “truncated square root” sign shape in the reticle of his spotting scope. Unfortunately, once again, he cannot confirm which weapon he will use; presumably for the same reason as Villeroy.

On the contrary, Visco would like not only a very clear symmetrical inflation target defined but also the attribution of voting decisions and comments, made at Governing Council meetings, recorded as per the voter and author respectively. He finds the current situation of reporting to be “vague and difficult to understand”. That was how Mario Draghi wanted it, as he accrued greater power without the commensurate accountability in the ECB presidency. Lagarde, clearly, is facing an attempt to have her powers stripped away. Her weak economic background and previous faux-pas on yield spreads have given her attackers the initiative.

Governing Council member Peter Kazimir may be a fellow-conspirator in the putsch against Lagarde’s authority. Whilst he goes along with the principle that the ECB must do all it can, to resist deflation, he still believes that the deflationary forces being felt are temporary. Such a temporary perspective is, clearly, antithetical to the Fed’s strategy of average inflation targeting.

It is difficult to tell if Governing Council member Klaas Knot is a conspirator. Whilst he openly admits that bankruptcies and redundancies are about to escalate as emergency support expires, thereby sustaining the need for the current level of loose monetary policy, he still does not believe that it is appropriate to consider even more emergency support from the ECB.

Belying the challenge to Lagarde’s credibility, there is a wider theme of a dialectic struggle over the heart and soul of monetary policy in the ECB’s new framework.

The French are famous for their military elan and their intellectual passion for grand solutions. This infamy, often-times, translates into Gallic militancy for the purpose of over-complicating matters. ECB Governing Council member and notable French central banking thought-leader Francois Villeroy de Galhau has flashed these Gallic credentials, thereby confirming the underlying dialectic struggle within the central bank.

Seemingly, Villeroy wishes to abandon a single inflation mandate altogether; even one that is modified in the same way as the Fed’s new average inflation target. He would like a new monetary policy framework that embraces other economic vectors. These vectors include nominal GDP and also financial asset prices. Thus, one can see that the French would like a new monetary policy framework that has a growth mandate and a financial stability mandate in addition to a symmetrical inflation target. No wonder Lagarde is not worried about sweating the small stuff, of a rate cut at the next Governing Council meeting, in order to get the big stuff of the monetary policy framework review done.

Governing Council member Ollie “Rehnfeld” Rehn will not be nudged by the French. He doggedly clings to his belief that a symmetrical inflation target will survive the test of time and COVID-19.

European democracy’s prisoner of conscience and Eurozone monetary policy’s last hope Yves Mersch has also confirmed that Lagarde’s Battle of the Nudge rages on behind the scenes. Thus far, he remains pure and “is still one to be fully convinced of a new strategy which would be yielding superior results to what our existing strategy has yielded up to now."

Irish central bank chief Gabriel “Gabz” Makhlouf has set things up nicely, for the upcoming Governing Council meeting, with his own guidance drum-roll. Although he sees no imminent reason to ease again, he is quite happy to believe that things could change to trigger one in the next two weeks.

Executive Board member Fabio Panetta has fallen into line somewhat faster than Makhlouf’s two-week convergence basis. He cites the latest tightening of pandemic protocols as the reason that he is swiftly converging on an easing decision.

As each Governing Council member gives his/her own frame to perceptions, of the upcoming Governing Council meeting, a mixture of priorities is being revealed. Some are focused on the granular detail of the new monetary policy framework and some are more concerned about responding to the deteriorating inflation and pandemic news. Some are focused on both.

Christine Lagarde must schedule all these priorities whilst trying to prioritize her own schedule. If she spins the data and the news skillfully, she could get what she wants. If she elects to do this by reading verbatim, from a prepared transcript, she may get what she wants at further cost to her own standing. She may, however, feel that the end justifies the means.

