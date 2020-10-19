Utility stocks were long believed to be "widows and orphans" investments providing steady income with less risk than your average stock. Power, gas, and water companies sell services people must have no matter what the economy might look like. Though tightly regulated, state authorities usually approve generous dividends for utility companies' stockholders.

So, it should come as no surprise that, with collapse of CD and treasury bond rates, income-hungry investors have piled into utility stocks. I confess that I am one of them. My investment of choice has been the Vanguard Utility ETF (VPU).

Screening Reveals Many Highly Overvalued Utility Stocks

In the course of using FAST Graphs to screen hundreds of dividend-paying Large and Mid Cap stocks last month looking for income opportunities, I couldn't help but notice that many utility stocks sported historical graphs that looked like this one:

As you can see, NEE's earnings have grown steadily for the past 20 years, as you would expect of a well-managed utility, but strange things have happened to its price. After many years of oscillating around a level that produced a P/E of 15, the share price of NextEra Energy (NEE) began to rise in 2015 and then surged dramatically as the Fed reined back rates.

This was wonderful for those who bought it back in 2015, as the share price has tripled since then, but investors looking to deploy their money now would probably think twice about buying it, as its current P/E is appropriate only for a growth stock with huge potential earnings upside, which NEE, with an earnings growth rate of 7.77%.

Beyond that, though the company's dividend is rising, it has not been able to keep up with the share price surge, so that NEE's dividend yield has dropped from the 2.96% it was in 2015 to its current 1.83%. That does not seem to me to be nearly high enough to compensate for the risk of buying it now when it is so overvalued. (The stock's dividend yield is indicated by the brown line on the graph.)

After seeing several graphs similar to the above when I looked at other utility stocks' histories, I realized it was time to have another look at what is going on inside of VPU. So, I decided to analyze that ETF with the same beady eye I recently cast on other dividend-focused ETFs, to wit: SCHD, VIG, and VDIGX.

What Exactly Does VPU Invest In?

First some background. VPU is the ETF share class of the Vanguard Utility Fund (VUIAX) which Vanguard has offered since 2004. VUIAX has outperformed the ETF and would be a better choice for Vanguard investors, except that it requires a minimum investment of $100,000. (Vanguard is not hiding the fact that it is trying to push all investors into ETFs, which are easier to manage, instead of its classic mutual funds.)

Though its name gives no hint of this, though VPU is an index fund/ETF, it is not one that holds the stock of all investable utilities. Instead, VPU is a utility dividend growth fund.

VIG follows an index called the "NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index." This index, like the index followed by VIG, is sponsored (i.e. paid for) by Vanguard and used only for VUIAX/VPU. NASDAQ describes this index saying, "The NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers™ Select Index is comprised of a select group of securities with at least ten consecutive years of increasing annual regular dividend payments."

VPU currently holds 65 stocks. And the index's description sounds like the fund should be highly selective, making those 65 stocks a small part of the utilities universe. However, when I went to see how that number of holdings compares with the number of holdings of other high profile utility ETFs, I discovered that VPU holds more stocks than the 57 stocks held by iShares' U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) which is limited to U.S. stocks. It holds a lot more stocks than the 28 held by The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) which limits its holdings to stocks in the S&P 500. The top 10 holdings of all three funds are identical. So, it seems like having 10 years of rising dividends is a very inclusive way to choose utilities. That said, with more stocks in VPU than its competitors, it seems to offer more diversification than those competitors.

Another advantage of VPU is that its expense ratio of only .10% is lower than IDU's .43% or XLU's .13%.

VPU pays a higher yield than its competitors, too. According to Vanguard, as of September 30, 2020, its SEC yield was 3.41%. This compares favorably with XLU's SEC yield of 3.15% and IDU's SEC yield of 3.06%. (Note that both these ETFs give the dates of their yield figure as of October 15, unlike VPU).

The chart below compares the five-year performance of VPU with those other two ETFs.

Source: Seeking Alpha Portfolio Page for VPU

As expected, since their top holdings, which make up a huge percentage of all holdings are identical, their returns track closely together with VPU leading the pack from 2018 until the March correction. After that, for reasons that will become clearer when we look at VPU's holdings, XLU's performance has recently been better than VPU's, while IDU looks like it suffers from the weight of its higher expense ratio.

A Closer Look At VPU's Stock Weightings

Vanguard, helpfully, displays both a list of the top 10 holdings of the fund with percentage weightings and a complete list of all holdings with their dollar value here. The first thing that leaps out upon visiting that page is that the top 10 holdings of VPU, as of Sept 30, 2020, made up 56.5% of the ETF's value. That is a lot. Four of those top ten stocks each made up over 5% of the fund's value, and one stock, NEE (which we graphed above), made up a whopping 14.60% of the fund. Close to one out of every 7 dollars you put into VPU today buys shares of NEE. Time to take another look at that Graph above.

When I looked at the other two Utility ETFs, I saw that the top 10 stocks in each of those ETFs made up an even higher percent of the value of the total holdings. The top 10 made up 64.04% of XLU's value, with NEE representing 16.38% of the fund. One of every 6 dollars you put into XLU buys shares of NEE. (This information is as of October 15, 2020, as reported on XLU's information page.) This overweighting of NEE, given NEE's extreme price growth over the last couple months, probably explains that ETFs recent performance.

IDU's top 10 holdings made up 57.95% of its total value on October 15, 2020, as reported on its information page. NEE made up 14.97% of the fund's value, a slightly higher proportion than what you find in VPU.

So, here is more evidence that VPU is slightly better diversified than the other funds, probably because it has more holdings. But that all three are shockingly top-heavy. Furthermore, it turns out that the top 10 holdings of all three ETFs are identical. All that really differs between them seems to be that there are more stocks in VPU.

A Deeper Dive into VPU's Valuation

On its fund information page, Vanguard reports that VPU's overall P/E is 20, which is well above the P/E of 15 that is suitable for slow growing, regulated companies like these. The return on equity of the ETF's holdings is an anemic 10.3%. The earnings growth rate only 5.9%. Numbers like that are very high to reconcile with that high P/E ratio.

I downloaded the complete list of the fund's holdings and was able to compute the percentages of all the other stocks in the ETF using the figure Vanguard gives for the fund's total value. I then used FAST Graphs to view data useful for valuation. When I did this, I found that the top 25 holdings of VPU make up 86% of the fund's total value, and each of the rest of the fund's holdings makes up less than 1% each, in many cases a lot less than 1%. I then used FAST Graphs to take a look at some of the metrics of these top 25 stocks as reported by FAST Graphs, including the current P/E ratio, the five-year average P/E ratio, the current price, current price target, the five-year price target, the earnings per share growth of the company over the past five years, and stock's 10-year average dividend growth percentage.

I then compared each stock's current P/E ratio with its average five-year P/E to get a rough measure of how overvalued or undervalued it might be. The percentages shown are the percent by which the current P/E exceeds the five-year average P/E. Values in red show undervaluation.

You can see the result in the table below.

Top 25 Stocks in VPU With Valuation Information:

As you can see, my instincts were right when I started to worry about overvaluation in the utility sector. Most of the stocks making up the bulk of VPU's value are overvalued. Some like NEE, Xcel Energy (XEL), WEC Energy Group (WEC), and Eversource (ES) are very overvalued, with P/E ratios near or above 30% of their average P/E over the past 5 years.

A closer look at the companies that are not overvalued does not turn up deals. Sempra Energy (SRE), the only significantly undervalued stock in the top 10 stocks in the ETF has a big presence in troubled California and a very large debt load. Of the others that make up much smaller proportions of the ETF, Atmos Energy (ATO) is entirely in natural gas and pipelines. PPL Corporation (PPL) has five years of flat growth and holdings in the UK whose future is uncertain. Edison International (EIX) has had 5 years of nearly flat growth. Evergy (EVRG) is in merger talks.

Headwinds for the Utility Sector as a Whole

With the valuations of the heavy hitters in VPU - and its competitors - so stretched, none of those top companies would be ones I'd want to invest my money in right now. These are not growth stocks, they are companies whose earnings per share growth percentage over the past five years is, as you can see on the chart above, very modest.

But there are further challenges to these utilities should we remain in a recessionary period with persistent, massive job loss and a constriction of corporate office occupancy, retail occupancy, and factory activity. Less business activity outside of the home means a lot less utility consumption. And people scraping by, who have lost their jobs, often can't pay their electric, water, or gas bills. Since we are a civilized society, regulators do not let these companies just cut off customers so that their children and elders freeze to death in the dark. Instead, they mandate payment moratoriums. That and eventual customer defaults can have a chilling effect on company earnings going forward.

This makes these utility stocks a much poorer choice for income-seeking investors than the stocks of consumer staples and other companies that have a long history of holding up very well during severe economic downturns. ETFs holding these other dividend producing companies are much more diversified, too, though, admittedly, at this time, they are top-heavy with overvalued companies, they are nowhere near as top-heavy as VPU and its peers.

Bottom Line

After reviewing this data, I'm glad that when I invested in a utilities ETF I picked VPU rather than one of its even less diversified competitors. But, right now, VPU is a hold for me. I own it in a taxable account and have nice gains in it, and the dividend is as safe as what I can get in anything else I've seen. But I will be keeping a close eye on its price and if it sinks to where it approaches my cost basis, I will have another look at its makeup and valuation, and if it still so top-heavy with overvalued companies, I may sell.

By the same token, I would not put new money into VPU right now. But to put that into context, I am holding back making any new investments for the time being, until the true toll of the pandemic becomes clearer. My background involves a lot of experience studying medical research and my reading of the pandemic-related studies--not the press releases or factoids spun by politicians and people pushing stocks, but the actual results published in medical journals, makes me believe that things are going to get a lot uglier over the next year or two, no matter who is elected in November or however many vaccines are rushed to market.

Whatever happens, utility companies are not likely to go out of business. So, at some point, they will again be those beloved widows and orphan stocks, but I would much rather buy them at or below their usual P/Es than at the inflated prices they are sitting at now.

Patience friends, patience. No dividend is worth what will happen to prices if these stocks, beloved of income hungry investors, see their prices revert to the mean!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VPU, SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.