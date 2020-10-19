Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is an independent exploration and production company with operations in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company claims to be focused on the generation of free cash flow and the return of capital to its investors but admittedly every company would likely say something similar, so this is not exactly a differentiator. As has been the case with pretty much every company in the energy industry, Vermilion Energy has seen its share price utterly devastated in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting low energy price environment. The decline here has been so steep that some investors may think that the company is on the verge of bankruptcy but this is not exactly the case. There are a few things to like here but the industry as a whole is challenge so let us investigate and see if Vermilion Energy could be right for your portfolio.

About Vermilion Energy

As mentioned in the introduction, Vermilion Energy explores for and produces hydrocarbons in North America, Europe, and Australia:

Source: Vermilion Energy

The company's activities are not the same in each of these regions, however. The company focuses on light oil and natural gas liquids in conventional basins in North America, natural gas opportunities in Europe, and oil drilling in Australia. The company thus has a certain amount of diversity to its operations, which is an especially good thing for today's environment. As I have pointed out a few times in the past, natural gas prices have held up much better than crude oil in the pandemic. Thus, the fact that Vermilion Energy has natural gas production helps reduce the impact to its cash flow from the lower oil prices.

The company does enjoy some diversification in its production from these various operations, as might be expected. However, the majority of its production is crude oil and other liquids:

Source: Vermilion Energy

While the diversity is nice, there is a reason for concern here. This is because the price for natural gas liquids is based on crude oil prices, not on natural gas prices. We can therefore expect the decline in oil prices to have had a significant impact on Vermilion Energy's cash flow if these products make up the majority of it, which is indeed the case:

Source: Vermilion Energy

In the past, this production portfolio would have been a very appealing thing about Vermilion Energy. This is because crude oil and other liquids were more profitable to produce than natural gas was. Today however, natural gas is a somewhat better place to be because of its better fundamentals compared to oil, especially as we look into the future.

As mentioned earlier, the company's European operations are focused on the production of natural gas. This is beneficial for cash flows since natural gas prices in Europe are generally much higher than they are in the United States:

Source: Vermilion Energy

This is mostly because, with the exceptions of Norway and Russia, few European countries have natural gas resources of note. Rather, they have to import the natural gas that they consume, which adds to the price. Europe as a whole has also been working to move away from nuclear and coal power and towards natural gas and renewables for its electricity needs out of climate change fears. This will increase the continent's demand for natural gas and likely exert upward pressure on the price of the resources, as shown in the chart above. Vermilion Energy is reasonably well-positioned to take advantage of this.

One of the biggest problems that independent energy companies, especially those operating in North America's tight oil plays, have is a very high cost structure. This is why the shale industry has been more heavily impacted by the decline in oil prices than some of the more diversified companies. I discussed this in a previous article. While Vermilion Energy operates in conventional plays and not shale, it too has felt the pressure to reduce costs in order to boost its cash flow. The company's costs peaked in 2014 and it has been steadily reducing them since then:

Source: Vermilion Energy

The real problem than an energy company has when commodity prices decline is its cost structure. This is because the higher the company's costs to produce a barrel of oil, the higher it needs crude oil prices to be in order to generate a positive free cash flow. Thus, Vermilion Energy's history of steadily reducing its costs should help it weather through the current environment much better than a company that does not have a low-cost structure.

The company's management certainly appears to be aware of the advantage that this focus on cost reductions provides it. This is due to the fact that they expect the company to be able to generate a positive free cash flow this year:

Source: Vermilion Energy

This positive free cash flow largely comes from the fact that the company's total per barrel of oil equivalents expenses are lower than even today's cheap oil prices. This is exactly the kind of thing that investors should like to see because a positive free cash flow allows the company to do things like pay off its debt.

With that said though, Wall Street typically focuses much more on net income than free cash flow when it comes to evaluating a stock. This could help to explain the stock's miserable performance year-to-date. According to Zacks Investment Research, Vermilion Energy will lose $8.06 per share this year. While this is certainly disappointing, net income is just an accounting number that is affected by any number of things that do not actually represent money leaving the business. Free cash flow is the money left over after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. Ultimately, this figure is much more important than net income.

Financial Considerations

One of the biggest problems with many independent energy companies is that they tend to have a very high level of debt. The reason that this is a problem is that debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is. This is due to the fact that a company must make regular payments on its debt if it wishes to remain solvent but such payments are not required for equity. Thus, if an event happens that causes a company's cash flow to decline, such as a fall in energy prices, a high debt load could strain the company to the point of pushing it into bankruptcy. Therefore, it would be a good idea to look at how Vermilion Energy finances itself. The way we do that is by comparing the value of the company's equity to its net debt. As of June 30, 2020 (the latest date for which data is available), Vermilion Energy had a net debt of $2.130657 billion compared to only $1.030683 billion in common equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Vermilion Energy 2.07 QEP Resources (QEP) 0.65 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.93 Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) 0.51 Enerplus (ERF) 0.58

As we can clearly see, Vermilion Energy depends more on debt to finance itself than many of its peers do. This is admittedly somewhat concerning since it does make the company somewhat more vulnerable to energy price weakness. However, what is more important is the company's ability to actually make its payments on the debt. One way that we can analyze this is to compare the company's debt load to its EBITDA. This ratio essentially tells us how long it would take the company to completely pay off its debt if it devotes all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of June 30, 2020, that ratio stood at 2.8x, which is a very reasonable ratio. This indicates that the company should not have any trouble carrying its debt. This is certainly nice to see.

Price Protection

One method that many independents use to protect themselves against commodity price fluctuations is hedging. Basically, what they do is use forwards, futures, options, or other derivatives to lock in a selling price for the resources that they sell. A company using this technique therefore knows in advance what price it will receive for its product, which makes it much easier to plan its finances accordingly. Vermilion Energy is one company that uses this technique. Here are the hedges that it currently has in place:

Source: Vermilion Energy

As we can see, the company has locked in prices for the majority of its natural gas production but has much less protection for its oil production. I will admit that I would very much prefer to see the opposite considering how the market has developed over the past year. This is because natural gas prices have held up reasonably well but crude oil prices have not. Meanwhile, the company's hedges protect it fairly well against natural gas price movements but still leave it exposed to movements in oil prices. Thus, they have helped but have overall not done a great deal to protect the company in the current environment.

The Opportunity

As we can see from the discussion above, there are certainly several reasons to have confidence in Vermilion Energy, although it is certainly not without risk. Despite this though, the company has seen its stock price utterly devastated. As we can see here, the stock is down about 82.91% over the past year:

This is the kind of performance that we might expect from a company that is on the verge of going bankrupt. As we have already illustrated though, this outcome is not especially likely. In fact, Vermilion is one of the only energy companies that managed to produce a positive free cash flow over the past twelve months:

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Free Cash Flow -49,551 44,735 149,228 96,065

(all figures in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As already mentioned, the company is expected to report a net loss this year and when combined with the low energy prices could explain the dismal performance of the stock price. However, free cash flow is much more important than net income for reasons that have already been discussed. If the company does indeed manage to achieve a positive free cash flow this year, then this steep decline could present an opportunity. When we consider that crude oil prices have bounced back somewhat from their April lows, there is some reason to believe this.

