Solar company Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) burst out the gate upon going public Thursday, and few should be surprised. Array had initially planned to sell shares from a range of $19 to $21 per share, but then raised it to $22. Yet Array closed at $36.45 after its first day of trading. With over 126 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the company has a market of around $4.5 billion.

Whether we look at political events, the U.S. economy and renewables market, or at Array Technologies itself, there are plenty of reason to be confident in this company's success. But the big question now is whether Array is still worth buying at this elevated price.

Solar's Future Success

Many may think of vast desert spaces filled with rows upon rows of solar lenses when we think of solar power, but we should not forget that each lens is supported by all sorts of infrastructure and technology. In Array's case, the company states in its latest S-1/A that it manufactures "ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects" called a single-axis tracker. Trackers move solar panels throughout the day so that they maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which lets them produce 25% more energy compared to "fixed tilt" mounting systems.

The solar market's potential is one of the biggest reasons for investor enthusiasm towards Array. While the solar industry has been hard hit by the coronavirus like the economy as a whole, the Solar Energy Industrial Association states that solar photovoltaic capacity still increased by 52% compared to the previous year. Most of the decline in solar installations came from residents, while Array's tracking system is mostly sold to large firms and power plants.

Countries across the globe continue to promote decarbonization efforts which will benefit the global solar industry. Meanwhile in the United States, the increasingly likely prospect of a Biden victory will be a further boost to the solar industry as Biden promises future investment and a relaxation of tariffs. As climate change and decarbonization become bigger issues, the solar industry's long-term prospects appear strong.

But that should not be interpreted to mean that Array is merely piggybacking off of the industry's potential. Array is a solid company in its own right. A solar array is a series of rows containing solar panels. Array has designed a tracker system which lets one motor manage multiple rows, while other companies have to use multiple motors. This means a lower cost and less failure points. This and other innovations serve as an example of how Array is changing the solar tracker manufacturing industry, which shows how it will be able to thrive in a growing and competitive industry.

Terrific Financials

Array shows its strong potential not just through its business model, but through its financial success. Most IPOs sacrifice profitability for high revenue growth, but Array is the rare IPO which can do both.

Array reported a revenue of $552 million in the first six months of 2020, up 145% compared to the same time period in 2019. Furthermore, it reported a net profit of $76 million in the first half of 2020 and $39 million in all of 2019, showing that it has been consistently profitable. Array's gross margin also improved in 2020 to 25% compared to 23% in 2019, and its indebtedness is relatively low compared to many other companies which go public.

Probably the biggest financial concern is Array's cash flow. Despite its net profitability in 2020, it lost $247 million in cash due to operating activities over that same time frame. Array claims in its SEC report that this is due to "payments to our suppliers for products that were paid for by customers in 2019, but that we did not ship until the first half of 2020." This indicates that Array may not be quite as profitable as it initially appears, but the profitability is merely an added bonus to the company's impressive growth. What is clear is that Array has shown itself to be financially successful.

Nevertheless, the fundamental question is whether Array is worth over $4.5 billion. With $174 million in total liabilities and $37 million in cash, Array thus has an enterprise value of $4.7 billion. If we take Array's growth from 2018 to 2019 and then extrapolate it to 2020 while somewhat lowering its growth rate, Array will have a yearly revenue of about $1.2 to 1.4 billion, a reasonable total given its first half revenue report. The end result is an EV/revenue ratio of at most 3.9.

Array's listed competitors are all private companies such as PV Hardware and Artech Solar, so a direct comparison with these companies is not possible. But if we look at other solar companies like Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) or Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), its EV/revenue ratio is reasonably in line with these two companies.

It should be noted that this is not the case when it comes to P/E ratio, where Array's ratio of over 30 is substantially higher than that of practically any profitable solar company. But as noted above, the fact that Array is profitable at all is a good sign compared to other IPOs and the company is still growing tremendously.

A Tough Decision

Array's long-term case for growth is clear. The solar market is in good shape in the long term, especially with the realistic possibility of additional U.S. government support. Array is an interesting company in its own right, and it has significant growth potential as shown in its financial numbers.

There is no denying that many will see this as an expensive stock especially after its explosive post-IPO growth. And while Array is profitable, investors should look for its net profits to improve. But as noted above, there are comparable company which lack Array's strong growth profile.

Consequently, investors should strongly consider Array stock even at its higher price, and look at the solar energy sector in general. Solar companies have performed reasonably under these difficult economic circumstances, and that will continue in the months to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.