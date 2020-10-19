Despite a personalized selling model, there was no decline in sales due to COVID-19. In fact, MLMs tend to do well in recession environments.

Contrarian investing means willing to go against the grain when it comes to having an opinion on a particular company that seems out of the norm. Herbalife (HLF) is a company with a fair amount of controversy that I think merits a second look.

Just a brief background on the company, Herbalife is a global nutrition company with a unique, albeit controversial, distribution model. There has been a lot of controversy in the past regarding Herbalife's selling model (i.e. MLM marketing). Most famously when Bill Ackman had a very public large short position on the company and actively encouraged SEC investigation and government intervention. In mainstream media, MLM marketing was given a particularly bad light as shown in this segment by John Oliver. After an FTC settlement, the company is still operating today with slight changes in its business practices and has admitted no wrongdoing.

The company's selling strategy focuses on "members" of the company's network directly selling to clients. The main advantage of this model is it is a personalized service. As mentioned in the company's 10-K;

As a global nutrition company, we believe that the one-on-one personalized service inherent in the direct-selling business model is ideally suited to marketing and selling our nutrition products. Sales of nutrition products are reinforced by the ongoing personal contact, coaching, behavior motivation, education, and the creation of supportive communities

The company's revenues are primarily driven by sales of weight management products and targeted nutrition products (i.e. supplements) at 61.8% and 26.2% of 2019 Net Revenues. Weight management products are typically meal replacements, protein shakes, drink mixes, etc. While Targeted nutrition products focus more on supplements. These products are typically sold as part of a program for weight management and nutrition. This is a massive market with lots of competition. The Total Addressable Market for protein shakes alone globally is $17.5 billion and is expected to grow rapidly at an 8% CAGR driven by overall awareness of health and fitness.

One of the competitive advantages of having an established strong distribution network is that it doesn't cost much to add new products to the distribution line-up. Given the strength of the company's distribution network, it would be easy to continue adding more products in the future. Furthermore, Herbalife's distribution model is not limited by stores or physical locations as it is membership-based. Therefore, in theory, the company can add an unlimited number of products to this network. Looking at the overall industry 51% of users use products in the "Health and Wellness" category which is only 26% of the company's sales. This indicates massive room to grow for the company by adding more targeted products to its portfolio.

Despite a personalized selling model, no disruption due to COVID-19

Initially, I suspected that Herbalife's operations would be severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. It was a pretty simple thesis, Herbalife relies on its members to act as a direct sales force. Due to the pandemic, people are stuck in their homes on lockdowns and thus unable to congregate therefore Herbalife's sales would suffer.

This thesis hasn't played out as the company reported a record-breaking Q2 2020 result. The company reported net sales of $1.3 billion. Excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, organic growth was 14.1% compared to the same time last year. Looking at the company's worldwide operations, a significant amount of sales growth was actually from North American operations which experienced a Q2 2020 sales increase of 38.8% compared to the same time last year. North American sales had been challenged in recent years no doubt partially due to the bad press the company has been getting so it's good to see a recovery in these numbers. The EMEA and China regions also have had some decent growth this quarter at 14.2% and 12% respectively. It turns out that MLM firms tend to do well during recessions.

The company was in the news lately regarding its operations in China as it got in a bit of hot water due to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. This was the past operations though from 2006 to 2016. The company has tweaked its business model for China specifically that would allow it to continue operating in that region. The company settled the matter with the SEC for $123 million and hopefully, that should be the end of that controversy.

Controversy aside, the company has pretty strong financial metrics. The company has a pretty solid balance sheet with $3.5 billion in total assets (a large portion of which is cash at $1.7 billion) against total debt of $2.4 billion. In the six months ended June 2020, the company generated $385 million in operating cash flow ($770 million annualized) and had an adjusted EBITDA of $335 million (annualized to $670 million).

Looking at the 5/10 year CAGR, the company has done really well rebounding from the controversies that rocked it in 2014. Revenue for the company is now approaching the all-time high of 2014 and margins remain pretty solid.

Conclusion

The main long-term risk I see for this company though is two-fold. First are further controversies regarding its business model. The company's "membership" model seems to operate within a legal gray area in the regions the company operates in and if the proper disclosures and procedures aren't in place regulators may step in with more potential fines and disruptions. Second, looking online a lot of the reviews for the product are pretty negative. Usually, for long-term holds, I like companies that delight customers or solve a particular need. Herbalife seems to have an unusual amount of bad press and I wonder if "there is smoke, there is fire".

It's also possible though that it is just a vocal minority with an ax to grind as revenue is growing at a healthy rate. Someone must be buying these products for the company to show these consistent results. Reputation risk though could serve as an upper bound to the firm's future growth. Currently, the company is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 14x earnings. I think the company at this point has the proper procedures in place to satisfy regulators. In fact, the company should see some tailwinds ahead from new products as well as MLMs performing well during recession times. Herbalife is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.