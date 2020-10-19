Rocket's market penetration is low and given the strengths of the Rocket platform and the company's history of execution, I believe that they are well-equipped to continue to gain share.

Investment Thesis

Rocket Companies (RKT) is principally a digital mortgage platform that is steadily diversifying into adjacencies including personal lending and auto sales. The company has performed relatively in-line with the rest of the market through the COVID crisis as the company has been relatively immune from the impacts of the pandemic. New home sales are still strong and recently set a record since the Great Recession. However, this is offset by the company's high refinance mix that tends to underperform in low-interest rate environment.

Data by YCharts

Overall, I am bullish on the company as I believe that the historical mortgage industry is slow, heavily manual, and frankly frustrating for customers. Rocket has been able to disrupt this via a full-stack digital platform that covers everything from lead generation to underwriting, to automated processing. This processing automation is key to the company's success. As an example, this technology enables higher loan throughput per team member as well as higher customer satisfaction. The company's push towards vertical integration with the entrance into loan servicing in 2010 and title insurance/settlement services through its subsidiary Amrock is another key positive. Not only does it provide a more integrated experience for customers but it also generates margin improvements for the company.

On the customer satisfaction front, it does seem compared to other mortgage companies, that Rocket's customers do like the platform with strong client retention rates of 63% which is significantly higher than the industry standard.

The company plays in the massive domestic real estate market of ~$2T in the US, which has seen COVID-related tailwinds as people rush to relocate across the country. Currently, Rocket only serves ~9% of the TAM, which provides for a significant opportunity to grow within this market. There is also a strong demographic tailwind here as millennials finally start entering the market in force.

It is also important to note that the strengths on the customer satisfaction front and the tech-enabled platform front show when we look at the company's placing in the industry league tables as seen below. Here, Quicken Loans (Rocket) is the top mortgage originator in 2019 and also one of the fastest growers. This strong historical performance and scale is what drives my bullishness on the company's ability to take share moving forward.

Financials

Looking at the company's Q2 results, the company was able to deliver strong growth on both revenues and profitability in terms of comprehensive income. However, this is a cyclical market which is something that potential investors have to keep in mind. Good times won't continue forever and investors have to be cognizant that a macro headwind can have a significant impact on the company's stock price.

Risk

There are quite a few competitors on the market whether it be a bank or non-bank entities. Pricing is a major factor that drives consumer decision making, which makes bank competitors a group to note in this market. Given that they have multiple products to cross-sell, they are oftentimes able to price aggressively which has negative implications for non-bank entities such as Rocket.

The overall end market is cyclical and is driven by local housing trends as well as the macro environment. Although the current environment is positive for new mortgages, this may not necessarily last and investors have to be aware of this.

The company is also facing a potpourri of litigation, some of which are quite large in size. Although not a major concern, an unfavorable development here can lead to a negative reaction to the stock.

Valuation and Conclusion

The company currently trades at a P/E of ~18x which is slightly higher vs other similar mortgage companies which are more in the 12-15x range. Although warranted to an extent given the performance, I would prefer a pullback before jumping in. I do still like what they are doing and believe that their tech-enabled platform should allow them to drive share over time. However, I'll be on the sidelines waiting for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.