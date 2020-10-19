Situation Update

On the morning of October 19, Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby a partnership led by Pretium and Ares (NYSE:ARES) will acquire RESI for $13.5/share in cash, or ~$2.4 billion enterprise value. The purchase price is at ~35.5% premium over RESI's last closing price and 45.4% over RESI's one-month VWAP. The transaction is expected to close in Q1-2021. RESI's Board of Directors has approved the merger, and stockholder representing 14.8% of RESI's voting stock have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction. The super low/negative merger arb signal that the market is pricing in a higher bid is coming.

Transaction Undervalues RESI...

In a previous article, I estimated RESI's NAV to be $14/share, which is the fair value to pay to buy the entire RSFR portfolio. The takeout price of $13.5 about a 3.6% discount to my NAV, which falls inside of a reasonable margin of error range. To break it down, this implies a 6.93% cap rate assuming the fair market value of the land inventory is equal to the book value. I think the cap rate is too wide, given that the long-term risk-free rate rate is depressed, and the SFR asset (and RESI) has been performing very well during COVID-19, and the tailwind is likely to continue going forward. My NAVPU estimate jumps to $18.7/share with 6.5% cap rate. I haven't done a full analysis on RESI's excess land holdings, but even just assume a 20% discount to the land value, the fair value should be approximately a dollar above the takeout price ($14.4/share).

Source: Company 10-Q, Author's Estimate

But is Fair All Things Considered

The first reason I recommend investors to sell and move on is that, RESI isn't likely to achieve scale on its own organically any time soon. So, while the potential for operating leverage is there as the portfolio grows, it takes way too long to achieve scale by picking up rental houses individually. Moreover, given the lack of balance sheet strength and depressed stock price, large-scale acquisition is out of the question. Also due to the leverage, RESI isn't going to resume dividends any time soon, so RESI is likely going to remain a negative carry investment (considering the cost of money) in the near future if it was to stand alone. The unlikelihood of achieving scale on its own and the weak balance sheet means the RESI will always be in a weak negotiating position no matter who the buyer is. Overall, I believe $13.5/share takeout price is fair as it reflects the operational improvements since the Amherst deal price of $12.5/share.

I also see the deal on the table being the most likely one to close. There's always a chance for an agitator to take a small position and then publicly ask for a better consideration, but I think the probability of the transaction receiving shareholder approval is very high. The 14.8% shareholder that agreed to support the transaction is Deer Park Road Management. You also have Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) (5.9% ownership) who was unhappy about the last deal break, Amherst (7.5% ownership) who can sell to realize a quick profit, and a couple of ETFs (Vanguard Group and BlackRock) owning over 20%, it's relatively easy to get over the 50% threshold.

Finally, RESI has been under strategic review since May 2019 for almost a year and half. It's reasonable to assume that whoever were mildly interested in RESI had a look at it already and the $13.5/share is the best deal on the table.

Conclusion

Investors should sell into the market and call it a win. While I acknowledge that $13.5/share undervalues RESI by a dollar or two at least, RESI doesn't have much leverage with a sub-scale operation and leveraged balance sheet. In addition, RESI probably has already ran through the entire pool of interested parties. I'm not ruling out an agitator asking for more consideration, but I do see the deal currently on the table being the one most likely to close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RESI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.