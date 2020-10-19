Investment Thesis

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) is a tech-enabled primary care platform focused on providing a membership-based care paradigm for patients looking for higher quality care with improved accessibility. The focus for 1Life is with commercial lives and employer relationships. This is different from often compared to companies in the space such as Iora Health or Oak Street Health. Those companies have a higher Medicare and capitated payment mix. The benefits here with 1Life's model are higher reimbursement rates, the ability to charge lucrative subscription fees, and the sidestepping of value-based care performance requirements.

The company currently serves around 455K members as of the end of Q1'20 with high patient satisfaction. As an example, the company's NPS score is nearly 90, which is key in driving the company's historical growth due to the increasing consumerism in healthcare. Given 1Life's focus on the employer market, a high NPS score is critical as healthcare benefits are designed to be a worker retention/attraction tool. Some of the key ways that 1Life is able to achieve this high NPS score is through increased provider coverage leading to more clinician time per patient. Additionally, with integrated virtual care and same-day appointments, patients get the accessibility that they strongly desire in a healthcare relationship.

Due to the strong patient satisfaction, enterprises also get the ROI they desire, which drives the strong 90% enterprise retention rate according to the company's recent investor deck. This strong enterprise retention also increases the life time value per patient as well as increases the overall care margin, which hit ~38% on a LTM basis in Q1'20.

With a strong value proposition for both members and enterprises, the company has been able to drive member growth at a 35% CAGR and net revenue growth at a 31% CAGR since FY2014, which is particularly strong.

Source: Investor Deck

Overall the company has been hit by COVID related headwinds as utilization dropped due to stay at home orders. Additionally, the clustering of clinics in more densely populated urban areas is a negative as many workers took the opportunity to relocate whether permanently or temporarily to less dense municipal areas. This partially drove the company's relatively poor performance over the last few months. As workers return to the office and as outpatient volumes improve, I expect that the company will re-rate to an extent from current levels.





Despite the COVID-related headwinds, I am long-term bullish on the company as I believe that there is substantial room for a more premium primary care model on the market particularly in the employer market and amongst the affluent. It'll never be as big as the Medicare or the commercial mass market, but this is still a sizable niche and where 1Life has no other competitors of scale. There are other players such as Forward that are seeking to get into the game and compete against 1Life with a premium product, but even Forward is significantly smaller just by counting the number of clinics.

Financials

Overall revenue growth slowed due to COVID related headwinds in Q2, but still represented a perfectly respectable 18% YoY growth. However, overall burn has nearly tripled in the same YoY period. The company does have substantial cash of nearly $300MM, which should provide the company enough liquidity to work its way through this pandemic.

Risks

There are a few key risks here that are worth highlighting. For one, COVID is the key risk here as the business model is still volume dependent. If we get hit by a second wave and we go back to another shelter in place, this will have a significant adverse effect on the company's top-line profile.

The second key risk is the competitive risk. Many managed care organizations are creating their own provider networks. Although these efforts are still relatively small, they have a similar tech-enabled platform as 1Life so they can pose an increasing competitive risk over time. However, just given 1Life's first mover advantage in the premium portion of the market, I believe that they will continue to be a major player in the space even as competitors begin to move in.

Valuation and Conclusion

Overall, 1Life is one of the key primary care providers in the premium portion of the market with strong patient satisfaction and enterprise traction. The company has grown respectively even through COVID and has sufficient scale and liquidity to weather the crisis. On the valuation front, the company currently trades at 11x EV/revenues as a result of COVID related headwinds. However, the bulk of the COVID related headwinds will likely pass over the next 12 months as vaccines become available, and I believe that a re-rate to the 15x range the company was at in the July time frame is a real possibility. Assuming a re-rate, this presents 33% upside from current levels which I view as very compelling. It is also what drives my buy rating on this stock.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.