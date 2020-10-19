Nano has little revenue this year, is issuing lots of shares, but has the capital to continue investing in R&D, product development, and to increase the customer base.

The stock of Nano Dimension (NNDM) was up over 80% last week with a surge in volume Friday - 106.0 million shares as compared to average daily volume of 7.7 million shares. The move higher could be considered counter-intuitive considering the company has issued over 25 million shares since May and is not profitable and in Q2 had anemic revenue. However, there is obviously strong investor demand for shares by those seeking exposure to the company's new innovative 3-D circuit board technology which could potentially disrupt a multi-billion dollar printed circuit board ("PCB") industry.

Nano uses consumable conductive (silver/polymers) and dielectric materials (as ink) to fabricate new-age 3-D circuit boards and flexible printed electronics. In addition, the company packages all that technology into a nice little unit, called the DragonFly LDM™ System, that customers can buy and install on-site and enable them to accelerate product development by giving engineers the ability to quickly implement prototypes without sending design files off-site for PCB fabrication. The supply-chain issues many companies faced during the COVID-19 pandemic are reason enough to move components of the supply-chain "in-house". The Trump administration's 25% tariffs on many machinery parts coming from China is another reason to move component fabrication in-house. Lastly, sending design files to third parties is always an IP risk.

Nano's DragonFly LDM product (shown above) is a primary investment thesis for multiple reasons:

The system is patent-protected

During 2018-2019, Nano sold 57 systems to blue-chip customers (slide 3)

Ink refills mean a recurring revenue stream

The more units are in the field, the more disruptive the technology is: companies that don't own a system will find it hard to compete against companies that do own a system, which is a tailwind for more unit sales (and more recurring ink revenue)

Fabricating prototypes on-site with a DragonFly LDM system would enable it - should that prototype turn out to be production worthy - to transition to low-production (10s to 1,000s) volumes with very little risk-to-fail using the same machine that made the prototype.

LDM customers so far include:

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) (2019): Used for 3-D printed RF antenna designed to operate at 5.2 GHz and an RF amplifier with operation up to 6 GHz and components to fly on International Space Station ("ISS"). See slide 22.

(LHX) (2019): Used for 3-D printed RF antenna designed to operate at 5.2 GHz and an RF amplifier with operation up to 6 GHz and components to fly on International Space Station ("ISS"). See slide 22. Hensoldt AG , Germany (2020): Used for rapid prototyping, unique designs

, Germany (2020): Used for rapid prototyping, unique designs Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia, Italy (2019): Used for wearables to monitor bio-metrics and physiology, physical sensors.

For customer support, Nano provides free SOLIDWORKS software to help engineers optimize designs for 3-D printing of multi-material and multi-layer electronics. Theoretically, this technology has the ability to control various electrical characteristics of the PCB (impedance, signal cross-talk, etc.) as well as material usage to optimize power considerations. With HPC (high-performance computing), power efficiency is an increasingly important consideration in terms of power bills and size constraints (see Vicor: Powering Nvidia's New A10 Tensor Core GPU). Vicor (VICR) has been very successful due to its power-IC designs, but also because of its proprietary modular power-conscious packaging designs.

Bottom line here: Nano's technology has a broad horizon of applications (see below) that are critical for enabling the technologies that will drive the 21st century: networking, 5G, cloud computing, HPC, the IoT, and more:

In fact, I can easily envision the day when low-pass filters, inductors, and antennas made using Nano's technology become industry standard products (i.e. commodities parts) while the high-end value-added PCB market flourishes.

Meantime, the sky is the limit when it comes to the addressable market. The market is expected to grow to $2 billion by 2029 and Datamintelligence.com says "The Global 3D Printed Electronics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.50% during the forecast period 2020-2027."

Earnings

For full-year 2019 the company had $7.1 million in revenue (up from $5.1 million in 2018) and lost $0.05/share based on an average of 175,634,000 million shares outstanding.

For Q2 2020:

Revenue was very soft: $288,000.

The total operating loss was $3,812,000.

Cash at quarter's end was $49,525,000.

Yael Sandler, CFO of Nano Dimension, commented on the quarter:

As projected by our President & CEO in our last investors conference call in mid-May, the global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have caused a material decrease to our revenues, since companies and organizations around the world are not releasing budgets for purchases of capital equipment. Yet, we are already witnessing electronic companies considering ways to shorten their supply chains by looking to reduce dependency in the Far East by buffering part of their manufacturing on the ground in America and Europe, rather than only in China. Our DragonFly LDM Additive Manufacturing Electronic system allows exactly this: Short-cycled and cost-efficient prototyping and eventually fabrication of functional high-performance electronic devices ('Hi-PEDs') with minimal ecological disruptions. In the meanwhile, rather than over spending on marketing and sales while the market is irresponsive as capital expenses budgets are Corona-stagnated, we are directing the resources received from the successful equity offerings in the second quarter of 2020 to product and technology development. As a result, we expect to be better positioned once the electronics landscape is revitalized in a post-Covid-19 resurgence.

Sorry for the long quote, but I think it's important to understand how Nano's management views the current landscape. Given the comments, I suspect revenue in Q4 and Q1FY21 likely won't be impressive. In fact, Nano Dimension President and CEO Yoav Stern said on the Q2 conference call:

... my present working assumption is business is not coming back until the end of Q1 2021.

So, it looks like Nano is in for some cash-burn quarters. That said, because of two recent share offerings (see below), the company has enough cash to keep the lights on, continue investing in R&D, continue product development, and position itself to grow the customer base when the business environment rebounds.

This story seems emblematic of the current environment ... again it is Mr. Stern on the Q2 conference call:

So, we have customers, for instance, very, very large corporation, one specifically from the Far East that all of you know, can't mention the name, that finished a benchmark with us, which they paid for and the venture in the area of fifth generation antennas -- for fifth generation solar antennas that used by us. They liked the results very much. But, they said that they cannot now buy a machine as they planned, because of the freeze. This is a multibillion dollars corporation. And therefore they're doing another project with us which they are paying for Nano's [ph]. And we're proceeding along that line.

Shares Outstanding

As mentioned earlier, the $49 million in cash on hand is primarily the result of two recent direct share offerings: $16.9 million (7,356,521 ADS shares @ $2.30) on 10/5/2020 and $35.9 million (17,950,000 ADS shares @ $2) on 5/20/2020. As can be seen, despite the anemic results this year, institutional demand is strong (note the October offering got a $0.30/share premium over the May offering). This is why I am somewhat surprised at the trading churn displayed Friday when 106.0 million shares traded hands. I would have expected institutional holders to buy-n-hold the stock.

M&A

On the Q2 conference call, Stern talked about his M&A research and his discussions with dozens of companies working in the same space as Nano (bold emphasis added by the author):

Some of them I decided that we don't need to acquire, we can just buy an OEM, the product and technologies. Some of them, I'm discussing more exciting opportunity of merger. I can't -- obviously, in M&A, you can't say, what will happen, what will not. But, I can tell you clearly that the work on that area enforced what I believed when I came in and when I invested just last week, and this Company is ahead of the curve by at least two years. And I think the opportunities that were given out to get ourselves even more ahead and catch this tsunami when it's coming out of the -- around the corner beginning of next year, we're better positioned and our competition are not as advanced as I thought. And most of it is old -- what I would call old industry. The competition is the old industry, not the high-tech new industry.

Yet, with a market cap of only $262 million, if Nano's technology is really as impressive as advertised (and as its customers say), it could be a takeout target itself. A much larger player like FoxConn (OTC:FXCOF), Jabil (JBL), or even a company like Broadcom (AVGO) could be interested in the technology and the DragonFly LDM product line. And of which could easily swallow Nano and - I would think - could integrate both implementation of the LDM sales aspects of Nano's technology and products into their own synergistic businesses.

Risks

Nano is obviously a high risk/reward proposition. The company will lose money in FY2020 and there is no guarantee the company will be profitable in 2021. The company can issue more shares in the future which would dilute current shareholders.

There is always the possibility someone comes along with a better mousetrap. Meantime, I could find only two patents issued for Nano Dimension:

U.S. Patent #9,259,933 : Inkjet print head clean-in-place systems and method. U.S. Patent #9,878,549 : Devices, systems and methods for inkjet print head maintenance

But the company says it has 30+ patent applications in the queue. Key patent protection is a must to stave off competition, and many of the applications in progress likely cover the DragonFly LDM product line.

Summary & Conclusion

Nano Dimension is a pioneer in the materials science of 3-D printed multi-materials multi-layer circuit boards (and flexible tape-like "boards"). The company is losing money, but has sold 50+ systems over the past two years and has recently seen strong demand for direct stock offerings that enabled it to raise the cash necessary to fund continuing R&D, product development, and sales and marketing efforts to prepare for a rebound in the market. The addressable market is massive, and the company's low market cap makes it a potential M&A target in my opinion.

Nano is very attractive, but to be clear: it is a speculative, high risk-reward proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.