The Board of Directors may not be independent, and iHuman is a controlled entity. It is not ideal.

iHuman Inc. (IH) reports 66% sales growth and 61% gross profit margin. But, in my opinion, Wall Street is too optimistic about the company as it trades at more than 16x sales. I think that the current valuation is not justified. Besides, the Board of Directors is controlled, and sales growth may not be that large always. Notice that the COVD-19 pandemic helped the company grow its user base. I would not buy shares. I believe that short sellers may make money.

Large Amount of Paying Users And Massive Sales Growth

iHuman Inc. is presented as a childhood edutainment company offering education services for kids aged 3 to 8 years. According to Frost & Sullivan, iHuman was number one in H1 2020 in terms of paying customers in China. Among the different apps offered by iHuman, we have iHuman Chinese, and English Word among others:

While I will assess the company’s financial figures later in the article, have a look at the following business figures. iHuman is growing at a massive rate of more than 200% y/y, and monthly average users are equal to 10.3 million with 1.4 million paying users. As the company sees massive business growth, I would expect traders to assume large sales growth, which will most likely lead to a larger enterprise value.

iHuman Inc. grows at a larger pace than its market. A Frost & Sullivan Report notes that from 2015 to 2019, sales of China's complementary childhood education market grew at a CAGR of 16.7%. Forecasters believe that from 2019 to 2024, the market would grow at a CAGR of 11.4%. Besides, from 2015 to 2019, the sales of content-based complementary childhood education market in China grew at a CAGR of 44.7%. In my opinion, iHuman’s products are of high quality, or better than those in the online childhood education market. It is that simple.

I assessed the company’s website total visits, which were equal to approximately 175k per month. Each visitor glanced 1.61 pages per visit, and the bounce rate is equal to 53.29%. Given the total amount of users reported by iHuman, I was expecting a larger amount of pages per visit, and a lower bounce rate:

Interestingly, many users know the company’s website. 57.3% of the total amount of traffic received was direct. 31.9% of visitors used search engines to visit the page. The fact that many users directly see the website means that the name and the brand is already well-known. Investors will, in my opinion, appreciate this fact.

Given the growing number of users, if iHuman can increase its product offerings, I would expect sales to increase rapidly. Think about it. The company has a well-known website and a brand. Right now, it appears to be in a good position to increase the amount of products. iHuman will need a significant amount of cash in order to design new services. Taking into account this fact, the IPO is a great opportunity for iHuman. According to the prospectus, iHuman expects to use cash for financing the development of new products, improving its technology, and enhancing its brand:

66% Sales Growth And 61% Gross Profit Margin

The most attractive features of the company are its sales growth and gross profit margin. In 2019, iHuman reported 66% sales growth, and more than 61% gross profit margin. Many IPOs of education companies report similar figures. As a result, regular IPO traders may not be surprised. I wanted to point out the numbers for investors, who may not have that expertise in education stocks. Noting these financial figures will help us assess the valuation of the company.

With respect to net income figures, iHuman is not profitable. I have firm belief that growth investors will not care about the company's negative EPS. If sales growth and gross profit margin continue to surprise, investors will provide equity financing. Have a look at the income statement in the image below:

Good Amount Of Cash And Liabilities Are Under Control

While the asset/liability ratio is under 1x, I am not concerned about iHuman’s liabilities. Among the most significant liabilities, the amounts due to related parties comprise 37% of the total amount of liabilities. Besides, deferred revenue represents 38% of the total amount of liabilities.

I appreciate that the company did not receive debt financing, and cash is significant. The cash amount is sufficient to pay the amount due to related parties:

Risks: Controlled Company

Human Inc. is expected to be a controlled company when the shares are sold in New York. There are many risks associated with this fact. In my opinion, the most worrying is that the Board of Directors may not be independent. As a result, controlling shareholders may make business decisions that may not be in the best interests of minority shareholders:

We will be a "controlled company" as defined under the New York Stock Exchange's corporate governance rules because Mr. Michael Yufeng Chi, our founder and chairman of the board of directors, will beneficially own more than 50% of our total voting power immediately after the completion of this offering. Source: Prospectus

If you think that corporate governance and controlled Boards do not matter, you may be wrong. According to many researchers, a controlled Board of Directors may create an agency problem, which investors don’t appreciate. As a result, company valuation of controlled companies may not be as large as that of non controlled companies. This assumption is relevant for assessing the valuation of iHuman.

Source: Corporate Governance and Firm Valuations

There is another clear risk. If the company does not report the same amount of growth in the future, the valuation will most likely decline. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the amount of users. When the COVID-19 pandemic goes away, user growth may decline:

We have experienced rapid growth since the inception of our online operations. However, our historical growth may not be indicative of our future growth or financial results. For example, our learning services revenues experienced significant growth in the six months ended June 30, 2020 as the number of paying users increased rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. We cannot assure you that we will be able manage our growth at the same rate as we did in the past, or avoid any decline in the future. To maintain our growth, we need to attract more users, hire more qualified content development and other staff, scale up our product and service offerings and strengthen our technology infrastructure. Moreover, our current and planned staffing, systems, policies, procedures and controls may not be adequate to support our future operations. Source: Prospectus

Other Education Stocks And Valuation Of iHumana

I reviewed the valuation of China Online Education Group (COE), K12 (LRN), TAL Education (TAL), and New Orienteal Education (EDU). I was interested in the valuation of these companies when they reported sales growth of more than 60%. The readers can see in the charts below that the companies traded at approximately 3x-9x sales with 60% sales growth y/y:

With respect to the gross profit margin, iHuman Inc. has approximately the same figure shown by competitors; around 50%-60%. It is also very interesting that the gross profit margin of competitors was somewhat stable in the last ten years. The investors modeling the valuation with discount free cash flows methods will appropriate the lack of margin volatility:

Taking into account that the Board of Directors is controlled, I would expect iHuman Inc. to trade at 4x-5x. Competitors traded at 3x-9x sales with 60% sales growth, so trading at 4x-5x for iHuman appears to be conservative. Also notice that iHuman Inc. does not have financial debt, and has cash to finance further expansion. Consider that financial risks would push the valuation of the company down. It is not the case here.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, iHuman reported sales of $26 million. If we use a conservative sales growth of 50%, I would expect the company to have 2021 sales of $78 million. With sales of 4x-5x, the total valuation would equal $312-$390 million. I would be buying shares if the valuation goes below $350 million. The company may have a valuation of more than $390 million. New Oriental Education traded at 30x-40x sales with sales growth of only 30%. Using the same ratio of 30x sales, iHuman Inc. may trade with a total enterprise value of more than $9 billion.

In the IPO, the company sold 7 million American Depositary Shares at $12. The shares are trading right now close to $13. The weighted average shares outstanding was 215 million. The company sold 35 million shares, so I would say that the share count is close to 250 million. With each ADS at more than $25, the current market capitalization is equal to more than $1.250 billion.

With a valuation of $1250 million and 2021 sales of $78 million, the company trades at more than 16x. I wouldn’t buy shares at the current share price. In my opinion, there is a significant downside in the stock price. Notice that most competitors trade at 3x-9x sales.

Conclusion

I don’t believe that the current valuation is justified. iHuman Inc. trades at more than 16x sales. Competitors have ratios of 3x-9x sales, so I would not buy shares at the current market conditions. With that, iHuman shows a significant amount of user growth, and sales growth. I believe that the company has a large business potential because the market size in China is massive. Besides, it is growing at a double digit. In my view, iHuman Inc. is a stock that I will have in my watchlist, but I would not buy right now. In my opinion, buyers may have to wait for many years to obtain stock returns.

