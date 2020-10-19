Investment Thesis

Oak Street Health (OSH) is a primary care platform focused primarily on the Medicare Advantage population. The company seeks to drive improved outcomes for patients and reduced costs by payors. With capitated and full-risk contracts, interests between payors and Oak Street Health are aligned and have allowed the company to drive significant value. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the fact that the company largely operates under capitated agreements provides a guaranteed revenue stream for the company. In fact, it is also potentially a net benefit since as outpatient volumes decline, the overall cost structure also goes down. Overall, the company has performed well even through COVID-19 and has recently touched all-time highs as seen in the chart below:

Data by YCharts

The key market drivers are clear. The overall aging population will increasingly drive Medicare enrollment growth through the near/medium term. Alongside this growth are significantly increasing costs, oftentimes higher than inflation. This cost trend is unsustainable and has led the industry, driven by payors, to develop value-based care paradigms. Oak Street is one of those new paradigms and will be one of the key beneficiaries of this trend as one of the scaled value-based care operators in the Medicare Advantage space.

The Oak Street Health platform is a tech-enabled service play with a strong clinician base coupled with a strong data analytics layer that powers patient triage, care coordination, population health, and optimized care paths. The tech layer provides for process automation freeing up clinician time to spend with the patient as well as lower administrative costs while also improving outcomes for patients.

Most importantly, the platform works. The company boasts a NPS score of 90, which is extremely high for a healthcare organization as well as a 51% reduction in hospital admissions according to the company's recent investor deck.

With increased consumerism in healthcare choices, this high NPS score is crucial in driving continued patient growth. Additionally, the cost savings are crucial to get payor buy-in. Thus, the fact that Oak Street Health can accomplish both is what drives the strong investor interest in this name.

Additionally, this value proposition is demonstrated by the company's strong payor relationships and patient growth over the last few years as seen below.

Source: October 2020 Investor Deck

The key here is that most of the major payors are on the platform ranging from Humana (NYSE:HUM), UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH), Cigna (NYSE:CI), etc. This has come alongside explosive growth with a nearly 154% patient growth CAGR from 2013 to 2019 which demonstrates the strong value proposition of the Oak Street Health platform.

Financials Highlight

From a financial perspective, the company has shown strong growth having nearly grown ~70% YoY. However, operating losses are still high at a nearly ~$100MM year run-rate. With ~$185MM of cash on the balance sheet as of Q2, the Company has roughly 2 years of runway at the current burn rate, which I believe adequately capitalizes the company at this stage.

Source: Q2 Earnings

Risks

One of the key risks in the space comes from competition. The most well-known one is One Medical and it is the most often compared company for Oak Street Health. However, One Medical deals mostly with commercial patients and the affluent. This is a completely different market than what Oak Street Health serves which is largely Medicare Advantage. Additionally, Oak Street takes on risk-bearing contracts while One Medical does not which is another key differentiator.

In terms of true competitors, there are payors trying to get into the market via their own practice groups and other start-ups, e.g. Iora Health that is targeting the market. Most are showing strong traction and have a similar tech-enabled platform as Oak Street Health. So there is a risk that these players can take share at the expense of Oak Street Health. However, this market is large and still largely unpenetrated and it is highly likely that there is space for multiple winners here.

Additionally, given Oak Street Health's reliance on the Medicare program, there is an element of governmental risk here as cuts to Medicare/Medicare Advantage will likely hurt the company's revenue model. However, with Biden likely to win the presidency, this risk is relatively remote at least in the near term.

Valuation and Conclusion

Overall, this is a strong company and is a key leader in driving a value based care paradigm for the Medicare population. Growth has been strong and both patient satisfaction and outcome improvements have been demonstrated. However, the company currently trades at 18x EV/sales, which is arguably quite high. But given the large market opportunity and the company's product leadership, I believe that the multiple is still relatively conservative and that there is still upside from here. On the growth rate alone, I believe that around a ~22/23x revenue multiple can be reasonable over time. This leads me to my 12 month price target of $67/share or ~25% upside from here based on a more aggressive EV/sales multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OSH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.