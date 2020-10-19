Looking further, the car as a means of safer transportation should get a boost from the pandemic.

Still, there are recovery signs and for those looking to buy into German industrial productive efficiency, VW is a good alternative.

However, behind all those nice investment talks, there is the grim COVID-determined reality.

In this case, the stake acquired in a Chinese battery play is an important step towards achieving cost efficiency in BEV (battery electric vehicles).

Since Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) announced an additional investment of $17 billion at the end of September to expand into EV (electric vehicles) production in China, the stock has failed to trend either higher or lower.

This reflects indecision from the part of investors.

There may also be doubts as to the ability of the automaker to recover financially this year following the COVID slump.

Now, with China being Volkswagen's (VW) largest market and the commitment made through the Chinese President Xi Jinping to be carbon neutral by 2060, there should be opportunities for the giant German manufacturer.

Analyzing the opportunities

While most of the talk has been around the 15 new fully electric vehicle models to be produced by 2025 representing 35% of VW's product portfolio in China, few have paid attention to the less flashy news.

In this context, earlier in May 2020, VW had invested 1.1 billion euros to acquire a stake in a local battery manufacturer, Gotion High-Tech.

Now, it is the battery which represents a sizable portion of the total costs for an EV and reached as much as 51% of the total costs for a small vehicle back in 2016.

Four years later, the price of EV batteries compared to its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart has fallen from $288 per kWh in 2016 to $156 per kWh in 2019 but still remains on the high side.

Hence, that investment in Gotion High-Tech makes a lot of sense in terms of vertical integration of the electric vehicle supply chain.

Looking deeper, Gotion develops the LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery which, despite having a lower cycle life compared to other energy storage technologies, is widely used in China. Consequently, VW should benefit from a well-developed manufacturing infrastructure and supply chain.

Interestingly, this move by VW to get a foothold in battery manufacturing even precedes Tesla's (TSLA) more recent move to start its own battery cell production to supplement those provided by suppliers.

Moreover, compared to Tesla, VW is a relative new comer in EVs.

Competition and challenges

Some investors will recall that during battery's day, Elon Musk (Tesla's CEO) went on complaining about the current battery technology provided by Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) not being efficient enough with his objective being to bring the cost down.

Also, in view of the amount of batteries which has to be produced to satisfy potential demand for EVs, it is not only about scaling up facilities but also improving efficiency in the battery cell production process.

Better efficiency will translate into a lower cost of production, a key attribute needed to succeed in the Chinese market where price levels for electric vehicles is at a lower level relative to other countries, with a majority of vehicles priced between 20,000 to 40,000 euros.

Some investors may at this stage question the ability of Volkswagen to succeed in China where there is competition from local manufacturers like BYD and Bjev, a subsidiary of Baic (OTCPK: OTC:BCCMY). These companies have been present in the Chinese BEV (battery electric vehicles) sector for some years.

Also, as for foreign players, top brand recognition for electric cars goes to Tesla.

Exploring further, Tesla's factory in Shanghai is currently producing around 150,000 a year and by the end of 2021, it will churn out 500,000 vehicles annually after being fully operational.

However, the German automaker has big ambitions too as it is ramping up mass production of EVs in China as from this month.

Also, in contrast to Tesla which built a wholly owned factory in China (albeit with a lot of funding from the Chinese government), VW will partner with SAIC Motor and FAW, two Chinese companies. The aim is to reach a combined production capacity of 600,000 units annually.

To help it in the EV endeavor, VW has an established market presence in China where it saw the smallest decrease at 11.5% in deliveries for the January to August period.

Also, China is VW's largest market with one in five new cars sold in that country coming from the Volkswagen group and according to Statista Research, by 2025 the sales volume of new energy passenger vehicles in China would reach 7.8 million units.

However, there is one important challenge which can hamper widespread adoption of BEVs in the East Asian country.

In this context, the availability of charging infrastructure is currently restricted to the more affluent cities and provinces such as Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Guangdong. The solution partly lies in the investments which oil majors, like BP (BP) have been making in China to build EV charging networks since 2019.

Investment in charging infrastructure is a priority along the same lines as electric car manufacturing with China aiming to increase the share of EVs in the total vehicle mix to 25% by 2025.

As for the rest of the world, VW is investing 33 billion euros in e-Mobility.

Concerning, work in progress, it has converted its entire Zwickau factory to electric vehicle production as well as started to convert the Emden factory to begin electric car production in 2022.

Not forgetting the U.S market, the German automaker is building a new factory in Tennessee to produce electric vehicles.

Looking into the rear mirror, the German company has already known some success with the e-Golf in Europe especially in Norway where latest data shows that full battery electric vehicles now account for 62% of all new car sales in September with the newcomer, Volkswagen's ID.3 model, even beating the emblematic Tesla's Model 3.

However, VW has only produced 250,000 electrified vehicles (including hybrids) since 2013.

Also, being realistic, with 10.8 million vehicles produced in 2019 the company has been impacted by the unprecedented coronavirus-led containment measures leading to a collapse in auto sales in March in its main European markets as well as Asia.

In addition, the German carmaker, which owns the Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Ducati, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat and Skoda brands faced weakened demand and supply chain disruptions.

In term of figures, the first quarter of 2020 was marked by a revenue shortfall of $7.75 billion in addition to charges related to the rigged diesel engine scandal amounting to $820 million.

Recovering from COVID slump

First, VW like other car makers has been impacted by the COVID slump in the second quarter too as its operating profit of $5.86 billion for Q2-2019 was crushed to a loss of $2.68 billion in Q2-2020.

To mitigate the financial deterioration, R&D costs except those related to strategic priorities were cut down from 1.6% of sales revenue during the second quarter of 2019 to 1.3% in Q2-2020.

Capital expenses too were brought down from €1.73 billion to €1.65 billion but projects in relationship to electrification and digital transformation were maintained.

The automaker also lowered the dividend for fiscal year 2019 to € 4.80 per share from € 6.50 as planned previously.

The boosted cash position of $54 billion as at June 30 was achieved both as a result of contracting higher debt and a better management of inventory levels. Still, debt to equity ratio at 1.74 is still lower than the other two main German automakers.

As for the third quarter's outlook, it would tend to be on the positive side with the market revival seen in China, where total vehicle sales including VW rose by 12.8% Year-on-Year to 2.57 million units, up from August’s 11.6% growth, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Elsewhere, according to a report by Cox Automotive concerning the state of the U.S. auto industry with Q3-2020 in mind, auto sales are down in the U.S. but prices are trending higher.

Finally, there was that announcement by VW at the end of July concerning some recovery in monthly sales volumes and financial performance with the trend heading towards break-even.

Valuations and key takeaways

With a market cap of $84 billion, VW is the second biggest vehicle manufacturer after Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF). However, in contrast to the latter which is embarking on the costlier hydrogen fuel cell technology, the German company has opted for the less expensive and more commonly available BEV technology.

Also, those significant investments made in e-Mobility demonstrate confidence in the future.

In addition, that higher gross margin compared to German counterparts demonstrates better productive and inventory management efficiency, key strengths which should enable VW to better withstand further supply chain disruptions, if any due to second or third wave coronavirus concerns.

Looking horizontally, Volkswagen's heavy truck business, Traton also has a 17% stake in Navistar International (NAV) and is offering to buy the rest of the U.S. manufacturer for $3.6 billion.

However, more important than trucks, it is car purchase intent for next 12 months which has gone up, especially among higher-income households according to a survey by McKinsley. The reason is general avoidance of public transport. Also, there is a post-COVID tendency to drive long distances to amenities instead of flying aboard planes.

Now, with fossil-fuel powered cars leading to increased air pollution, the only viable green option currently available to authorities is to promote the use of EVs.

In this respect, the German automaker now has the capacity to make lithium-ion battery manufacturing more efficient.

Also, to release cash for electrification projects, there have been talks about the company selling some of its luxury brands as it focuses more on EV.

Furthermore, while VW's electric vehicles manufacturing gathers pace in China, it is this very country as the automaker's largest individual market, which should play an important role in enabling the German company to break-even faster from the COVID slump.

Hence, Volkswagen, a dividend paying company, is currently a buy in the $16-18 range. Moreover, even if break-even is not achieved in fiscal year 2020, there are some strong positives which point to a speedy recovery.

Based on the trailing Price to Sales ratio of 0.32 which is lower than peers, the stock should undergo a 10-15% upside by the end of this year.

Other more conservative investors may wait for guidance on the company's fiscal outlook at the end of this month before investing.

