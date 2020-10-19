On a YTD basis, Morgan Stanley’s total revenue figure is the highest it has been since the financial crisis and this stock can move higher to trade in to 2021.

In Q3 earnings, the bank reclaimed a leading position in equity trading and I am going to call this performance the “meat of the sandwich” for the most recent period.

During the third-quarter period, Morgan Stanley has strong performances on both the top line and bottom line but share prices are still trading roughly flat on the year.

During the third-quarter period, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reported strong performances in both earnings and revenue with highlights to be found in the bank’s trading segments. However, the market’s response to these results has been lackluster, and we believe that this undervalued stock is ready to start moving higher before the end of 2020.

For the period, Morgan Stanley’s revenue figure of $11.7 billion indicated annualized growth of 16% while earnings rose to $2.72 billion (indicating annualized growth of 25%). Ultimately, this gives us an EPS figure of $1.66 for the period and this was a massive beat relative to the market’s initial expectations of $1.28 for the period:

When we dig deeper into these numbers, we can see that certain segments deserve special attention because they signal a shift in the operational approach that is being taken by the firm. Some of these factors might not have been expected by market analysts and the sum result of the performances that are now visible for Morgan Stanley suggest that the stock might encounter few difficulties moving into the upper $50s as we head into 2021.

Specifically, Morgan Stanley has made a name for itself this year as a bank that is ready to take an aggressive stance in terms of its acquisition strategies. In 2020 alone, Morgan Stanley has initiated takeovers valued at roughly $20 billion and this stance has been somewhat surprising given the state of the broader economy.

However, the real “meat in this sandwich” can be found in the recent success Morgan Stanley has had with respect to reviving its trading businesses. Overall, this is important because trading segment revenues were one of the most highly anticipated elements amongst analysts within the financial sector during this Q3 earnings season.

In Q3 2020, the final results showed that Morgan Stanley’s fixed income trading segment generated its best revenues out of any third-quarter period in the last 10 years. Revenues from Morgan Stanley’s investment management and wealth management also beat analyst estimates by a wide margin.

Specifically, the investment management division generated $1.06 billion in revenue (beating analyst estimates calling for revenues of $856 million) and the wealth management generated revenues of $4.66 billion (beating analyst estimates calling for $4.45 billion in revenue).

Morgan Stanley’s revenues from equities trading reached an incredible figure at $2.26 billion (beating estimates calling for revenues of $2.19 billion) and revenues from fixed-income came in very strongly at $1.92 billion (beating estimates calling for revenues of $1.59 billion).

Additionally, Morgan Stanley reclaimed its leading position in equities trading when it managed to beat out key competitors like Citigroup and Goldman Sachs in this area during the third-quarter reporting period. As Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman explained:

We delivered strong quarterly earnings as markets remained active through the summer months, and our balanced business model continued to deliver consistent, high returns. The completion of the E*TRADE acquisition, the subsequent ratings upgrade from Moody’s, and the recently announced acquisition of Eaton Vance significantly strengthen our Firm and position us well for future growth.

Mr. Gorman’s earnings call included several interesting moments, as he also explained that Morgan Stanley wants to begin buying back shares in Q1 2021. Under his tenure, it seems that Morgan Stanley is placing a great deal of focus on the bank’s wealth management division, so we can see that this reporting period contains several remarkable features influencing the outlook for Morgan Stanley.

On a year-to-date basis, shares of Morgan Stanley stock are little changed and some income investors might be surprised by these trends given the underlying strength that is currently present in many of Morgan Stanley’s key businesses. However, income investors should also understand that the entire financial sector is trading under tremendously bearish pressure in 2020 and the KBW Bank Index is already showing declines of -31.12% for the period:

In this chart, we can see that shares of Morgan Stanley stock have been much better positioned in terms of having an ability to share in the broader market’s post-coronavirus rebound. While the KBW Index has fallen by more than 30%, Morgan Stanley has shown an ability to be much more resilient while reclaiming market valuations above the $50 handle.

From a technical chart perspective, most of the signs seem to be pointing in the bullish direction and MS is now finding itself in a position where the stock should not encounter many difficulties in terms of its ability to move into the upper $50s. Interestingly, the stock is attempting to hold above its exponential moving average cluster on the daily charts (indicated by the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-period EMAs) and this suggests that momentum is building in the positive direction.

For all of these reasons, we expect the post-coronavirus uptrend to continue for shares of Morgan Stanley stock. While there are still many reasons to believe in the underlying strength of the financial sector, Morgan Stanley appears to be leading this portion of the market in several key areas.

As long as key support levels at $45.80 and $35.50 remain valid, the positive confluence of technical and fundamental factors should continue to support the outlook and reward long positions with reasonable gains heading into 2021.

