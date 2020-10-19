As you can see in the following chart, the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) has continued to hold its ground with shares up from the lows set in late September.

At present, I am quite bullish IAU. I believe that the instrument delivers a stronger value proposition than rival gold ETPs and that gold itself is going to shine over the coming year. In other words, I believe it's a good time to buy IAU.

About IAU

To start this piece off, let's discuss the IAU ETF. IAU is a fairly simple ETF which currently has $32 billion AUM and is holding over 16 million ounces in its trust. The ETF holds gold around the world and marks the positions of the fund against the London Bullion Market Association's PM assessment. This assessment has a rich history of data available, is one of the most widely used, and is the basis of all of my predictive analysis in this article.

In my opinion, there are two key appeals to investing in IAU as opposed to rival funds. The first appeal is fairly simple: IAU has a lower expense ratio compared to many alternatives. For example, IAU's expense ratio is currently 0.25% per year. Compared to GLD's 0.40% expense ratio, this sets IAU in the territory of a viable (or even better) alternative to GLD, or the king of physical gold ETFs.

The second key appeal of IAU is that it holds physical gold rather than futures contracts. While I'm aware that many investors find safety holding the physical commodity (or holding ownership in a fund with the physical commodity), I personally find no peace of mind through the physical ownership. Where I do find advantage to physical holdings is that it removes something called "roll yield" from the equation.

Roll yield is what you earn (or lose) when you hold a futures contract and it converges towards the spot price of a commodity through time. Gold is a very interesting commodity in that the supply and demand situation is rather static (as compared to other commodities) which means that the futures curve is priced fairly predictably. This means that as time progresses, fairly predictable losses are experienced for gold futures holders - losses which physical commodity holders do not experience. Let's break this down.

At present, here is the gold futures curve.

It may be hard to see this in the above chart, but there is a very consistent relationship between most of the above prices along the curve. That is, at present, they represent the spot price of gold compounded by around 2% per year.

This ~2% figure essentially represents the difference between the cost of borrowing and a few other fees and expenses specific to physical storage of gold. What this figure essentially means is that if we see the price of gold somewhere along the curve trade out of line with the borrowing costs, investors can borrow capital to physically store gold and earn a risk-free profit. This relationship is what keeps the gold futures curve reliability priced and this has been the pattern seen in the data for several years.

Since interest rates adjust with time, this means that over time, futures contracts will slide down to converge to the spot price of gold at expiry. For example, if the price of gold was unchanged over the next 2 years, the June 2022 contracts at around $1,940 per ounce would converge to today's prices of around $1,900 per ounce. Any investor holding this futures contract would, therefore, see a loss of around 2% per year due to this convergence.

This has been a somewhat meandering discussion of roll yield, but it's important to grasp because this is a key advantage of IAU. Since it is holding physical gold and since gold futures are priced in line with interest rates, at today's market rates, IAU is benefiting against gold futures ETPs to the tune of 2% per year.

I believe these two reasons are key benefits to hold IAU: cheaper expense ratio and physical rather than financial holdings. This said, however, I believe that gold itself is going to shine in the coming year which will be a strong benefit to IAU's holders.

Gold Markets

Over the past few months, I've been studying the drivers of the price of gold. Throughout this research, I've discovered a few somewhat surprising relationships which are currently suggesting that gold prices will head higher. The first of these relationships is that of the correlation between past and future momentum in the commodity.

This chart shows the average 1-year change in the price of gold grouped by what its past 1-year change was at any given point over the past 50 years. The data shows a very clear relationship: it mostly only pays to hold gold when gold has been rallying strongly. Given that we've seen a 1-year rally in the price of gold of 27% at this point, the data would suggest that we'll likely see a rally in gold over the next year (with history showing an 18% increase as the average).

It is important to note that this figure represents an average - there are data points above and beneath this number. However, if we break the data out by average rallies and declines, the picture is fairly skewed to the upside. For example, on average when gold rallies in the year after the gains currently seen, it does so to the tune of 28% per year. Conversely, when it declines, it does so with an average fall of only 12%. In other words, this data suggests that the upside outshines the potential losses seen should this thesis prove incorrect.

So, what is driving this relationship? I believe the key driver here is that investors in gold tend to chase returns. That is, on average, investors don't think about investing in gold until gold has been performing well for some time. This leads to further gains in the commodity which becomes a virtuous cycle - until the end of the trend of course.

From a strategic standpoint, we can use this data to form up a trading strategy. Here is the return of only holding gold as long as the past 12-month return has been positive.

This strategy is currently triggered for gold traders since gold's 12-month trailing return is positive. It's hard to see from the above chart, but this strategy shines in that it delivers an average monthly return of 1.36% (compared to 0.75% as the buy and hold return) with a standard deviation of 3.59% (compared to the 4.92% seen with buy and hold). In other words, on a risk-adjusted basis, this method of timing gold markets outperforms simple buy and hold.

For IAU investors, I believe this is a clear investment signal at this time. Since IAU is holding the physical commodity, it is, in essence, going to earn this return (net a minimal expense fee). This data and backtest is based on the LMBA price set which is the same price methodology which IAU marks its positions against.

To apply this strategy to IAU, the process would be fairly simple: on the first day of each month, look and see what the return of gold was over the prior 12 months. If the return is positive, maintain holdings. If the 12-month return is negative, exit your position. This simple strategy has proven to be an effective way of investing in IAU and is currently giving a strong buy signal.

Conclusion

IAU is an ETF which is holding physical gold with a very competitive expense ratio. Given IAU's physical holdings, roll yield is not a concern to investors. Gold momentum is positive which is historically suggestive of higher prices going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.