Despite the ominous outlook, BGOUF has the potential to be valuable for investors if realized cost reductions are reinvented to drive growth occurs or touted LBO takes shape.

The firm's "Getting Back in Black" plan will alleviate strains on FCF but their valuation looks precarious with the underlying concerns continuing to build (poor e-commerce platform and distribution inefficiencies).

Bang & Olufsen's (OTCPK:BGOUF) 2021 Q1 results drove the firms' stock price up by more than 60%. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm was in a precarious position, losing pace with its peers, due to a lack of new products and a cost base that was eroding margins. The execution of their "Getting Back in Black" strategy of focusing on the above shortcomings has coincided in times when all firms are trying to restore sustainable revenue growth and profitability. However, these positive signs do not overshadow the long road ahead for BGOUF to shore up their fundamentals.

BGOUF, the luxury Danish consumer electronics company, are transforming. BGOUF's "Getting Back in Black" strategy aim is to restore the firm's financial health and raise the firm from the embers back to the highs of 2018. Reigniting the brand, strengthening sales channels in its key markets (incl. accelerating growth in China and South Korea) and shaving off costs sounds a bulletproof plan to eradicate a negative revenue growth and distribution network inefficiencies.

However, the firm may be biting off more than it can chew. Transforming the culture of the business takes time: cutting costs are one thing but to drive long-term growth takes time. Delivering this growth will require BGOUF to constantly inject funds into R&D which currently is highly dependent on top-line growth. The DKK 365m right issue finalised on 1st July 2020 may have eased the purse strings but how much will be contributed to driving growth and not covering costs? With more than 86% of revenue stemming from brick-and-mortar, the long-run impact of COVID-19 may wreak havoc on a business that has failed to leverage e-commerce.

The probability of a rapid recovery in BGOUF's margins are slim and requires the firm to reach growth never reached before on a consistent basis. On the flip-side the sensitivity of realising these costs savings and growth, as experienced in 2021 Q1 results, on BGOUF's price creates potential long-term value for risk-seeking investors. Therefore, BGOUF is tentatively overvalued at current levels.

Investment Thesis

- The risk-reward of BGOUF's stock is skewed towards Worst Case.

Valuation Methodology

The Valuation method is based on a discounted cash flow model (DCF), complemented with a sensitivity analysis. The DCF is built upon 3 scenarios (Best, Base and Worst) and assumes that the company survives. The DCF has been compiled assessing (FCFF) generated between 2021E-2025E, with a terminal growth in line with a forward-looking real GDP growth rate (2050) for advanced economies of 1.84%. The company's future cash flows are discounted with a WACC of 10.20%, consisting of a risk-free rate of 4.22%, equity risk premium of 5%, and a Beta of 1.30, implying a fair enterprise value of DKK 2,055m. Adjusting for debt and debt equivalents, the DCF yields a share price of DKK 15.83.

Target Price: DKK 15.83

- Based on a scenario-weighted DCF valuation model

Best Case: DKK 26.38 (Probability Weighting: 25%)

BGOUF revenue recovers sharply as a result of new product launches with 20% growth in 2021E (DKK 400 shy of 2019 levels) and 12% CAGR until the end of the explicit forecast period. More efficient usage of Distribution and Marketing expenses grows EBITA margins from 8% to 13%.

Base Case: DKK 14.09 (Probability Weighting: 50%)

Revenues remain flat in 2021E due to the governments' easing lockdowns impacting BGOUF's retail performance. Subsequent easing of restrictions on brick-and-mortars, enhancement of e-commerce platform and new product launches propels growth to 20% in 2022E and drives a consistent steady growth rate of 10% thereafter. The cost-reduction programme will reduce employee remuneration and distribution and marketing cost bases, yielding a 1% EBITA margin in 2021E and growing to 9% in 2025E.

Worst Case: DKK 8.75 (Probability Weighting: 25%)

The impact of restrictions will accelerate declining growth of -20% in 2021E. A slow revenue growth of 4% CAGR between 2022E - 2025E occurs, driven by a failure of launching new product lines and diversifying their points of sales. The cost-reduction programme is not implemented effectively and consequentially BGOUF does not realise the anticipated DKK 175m savings after 2022E. EBITA hovers between a range of 2% to 5%.

Valuation Risks

The DCF model assumes that BGOUF survives and is able to wade through COVID-19. According to the estimates presented, BGOUF is to return profitable in the next fiscal year 2021E. However, material risks prevail to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the governments responses of imposing their respective jurisdictions into mandatory lockdown. The adverse consequences of this uncertainty places significant strain on the firm's in-store business model.

Furthermore, the performance is highly sensitive to the realisations of the benefits from the "Getting Back to Black" strategy. If not implemented properly, BGOUF's FCF will further go into the red, ultimately losing pace to peers in the face-paced audio market.

Financial Analysis

Revenue

Management became complacent following the high 12% revenue CAGR between 2015 - 2018, satisfying the targets set out in the 2016 financials of 10% revenue CAGR- They rested on their laurels and stopped driving growth. Roll forward two years and management are showing signs of rectifying the blighted problems in their 20th December 2018 and 26th March 2019 press releases which wiped 60% from their market capitalisation. They were as follows:

1. Slow in modernising its retail network and switching from mass-market electronics warehouses to designer boutiques and high-end fashion outlets

2. Failure to release new products; BGOUF focused on releasing new and limited editions of existing products through CRM process

3. Problems with distribution to meet consumer changing demands

Retail

BGOUF has been undergoing a retail revamp over the last 5 years, downsizing their Monobrand and Multibrand stores which will only be exacerbated by COVID-19 (Exhibit 1 and 2). Despite this retail focus shift, Monobrand continues to contribute the majority of their revenue (59% and 61% in 2018 and 2019 respectively).

By investing the key LFL sales growth KPI, one can see that decreasing the points of sales has not boded well for BGOUF. BGOUF's LFL sales have been taking significant hits of greater than 10% since 2019 Q3. (Though Monobrand has provided respite, driving the majority of 10.3% gain in 2021 Q1 yoy revenue). This should be taken with caution as at-home entertainment (staged and flexible product categories) is one of the few sectors (groceries and household supplies being the others) where consumer spending has remained resilient during COVID-19.

2021 Q1 results shows BGOUF successfully tapping-in on consumer sentiment of being locked in their homes, with their Staged products growing 88.46% yoy. The importance of capturing this demand should not be an oversight as it highlights that consumers still want to hear sound emitting from BGOUF's products. One therefore should not be surprised that BGOUF has surged more than 64.5% on announcement, a trend their main peer Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) didn't experience with their 2020 Q3 (June 2020) results: SONO's stock dropped by 15% following a bullish period as a result of reporting a 4.2% yoy drop revenue of $249.3m.

However, investors should tread carefully with this one-time event and not be susceptible to a halo effect. Despite BGOUF revenue's exceeding estimates by 4.1%, 90% of their revenue derived from in-store experiences; only 1% of their revenue in both 2018 and 2019 came from e-commerce platform. Not being able to capture growth due to poor DTC capabilities highlights the potential red flags of BGOUF's prospects in this volatile marketplace.

Recent studies from BCG and McKinsey have suggested that consumers are less loyal, and are willing to change and try new things as they want products in a new way during this black swan event. Invariably, society is transforming into a new norm with businesses needing to restructure to cater to consumers' new and evolving needs. This poses an opportunity for BGOUF to move beyond a retail development that has floundered over recent years. With the firm focusing on the 6-key European markets under their "Getting Back in Black" plan (Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), the development of a transformative omnichannel has the potential to reconnect the firm with their target market. However, this is limited to the structure of BGOUF and a complete overhaul of the firm's frailties is no mean feat. The firm would be better advised to focus primarily on leveraging their online channels in the short-run to become more resilient due to the uncertainty posed by government social distancing measures restricting sales.

Product Launches

Despite these concerns, the firm still has a beat. The growth of a company in the wireless audio market requires a constant churn of new products and product mix. It is preciously this fact that drove BGOUF's growth historically and mitigated the revenue declines in 2019 (-14%) and 2020 (-28%). Without new products, the impact within BGOUF'S products segments: Staged, Flexible and On-the-Go would have been far steeper. For example, in 2020, On-the-Go launched two products (Beosound A1 2nd Gen and Beoplay E8 3rd Gen) which accounted for approx. 20% of revenue, despite overall segment revenue declining by 40% to DKK 716m (2019: DKK 1,200m). Staged declined by 22% (2020: DKK 750M; 2019: DKK 967m) with the releases of the maiden Beosound Stage soundbar and the new TV Beovision Harmony in the second quarter accounting approx. 30% of Staged revenue. Excluding the glaring negative growth in the overall revenue, BGOUF's target market of career driven professionals, millennials and high net individuals have shown their appetite in purchasing new luxury audio products.

The wireless audio market is projected to grow by 18.3% CAGR between 2020-2025E driven by technological advancements in audio optimisation and consumers' demands shifting from wireless to intelligent speakers and hearables. BGOUF are positioned to capture this growth provided they can deliver new products to their markets. Adding to this the laws of fractions from poor revenues, it would not be inconceivable to see BGOUF's revenue growth surpass historical highs of 12%.

The firm's recent push on the 9th July 2020 towards fitness users (albeit late compared to rivals Bose and Beats) with their third generation Beoplay E8 Sport may deliver new untapped growth in the valuable on-the-go segment. Further to the firm's "first dedicated sports earphones", BGOUF's new collaboration with On, the Swiss running shoe brand, and partnering with Fernando Alonso may possess potential to further their foothold in the fitness area. However, one new product launch will not accelerate growth and BGOUF must push forward to stimulate growth. Therefore, entering into the gaming industry by joining forces with Xbox can provide BGOUF strategic value for two reasons: 1) The accelerated growth of this industry since COVID-19; 2) The highly anticipated launch of the Xbox Series X later this year providing further areas of growth.

Any sales growth should feed back into new innovative designs and keeping pace with shifts in demand. The DKK 356m rights issue (finalised on the 1st July 2020) gives the firm a buoyancy aid to hold onto for the foreseeable future if a revenue dip transpires. However, in an industry characterised with razor-thin margins, seeking additional debt would place significant stress on the firm to drive growth.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

The firm is destroying value to their stakeholders: Despite improvements of BGOUF's ROIC over the explicit period (replicating the swings in the firm's share price performance) the metric has been below its WACC (10.20%). Comparing BGOUF's absolute ROIC with its peers in 2020 is not truly representative as they have unsystematic financial periods (e.g. BGOUF's y/e May; SONO's y/e September), leading to non-consistent comparisons given the firms' fallout from the pandemic. However by decomposing the firms' ROICs into NOPLAT margin and capital productivity, it is evident that SONO has a better cost efficiency in their distribution and marketing costs compared to BGOUF. Despite this, BGOUF's and SONO's revenue growth is the fulcrum to their stock performance, given their share price swings are with heavily correlated with revenue announcements.

The corollary is true that BGOUF's NOPLAT Margin also influences their value. However, cost-cutting initiatives (e.g., engaging in heavy redundancies) and becoming more efficient has contributed to BGOUF increasing this KPI during the explicit period. Presently, BGOUF has 851 employees, less than half of their 1,847 employees in 2016. The 996 staff reduction have largely contributed to the improvement of the gross profit margin over the period 2015-2020. Over this period, production costs decreased by DKK 306m, DKK 5m short of its proportion in employee remuneration.

These redundancies have incrementally increased Gross Margin (including employee remuneration within production costs) face-value yoy from a low of 38% in 2015 to a 52% high in 2019. By stripping out the production division's proportion of employee remuneration paints an image that BGOUF has been hovering around 55%, lacking any material marginal gains in the line-item.

Distribution and marketing costs do not share this plateau. Exhibit 12 shows that BGOUF are not capturing the economics of scale within their distribution and marketing division; this failure is not capable to be attributed to a specific division since BGOUF's reports do not disclose such breakdown. However, per the annual reports, the change in the 2019 and 2020 figures (DKK 841m and DKK 681m (2018: DKK 755m) respectively) are largely down to slicing marketing spending to driving brand awareness and strengthening digital platforms. Ceteris paribus, this transpires to a poor, inefficient distribution network built by the company despite shutting down non-performing Multibrand and Monobrand stores. This is demonstrated by the U-shaped function of the distribution and marketing costs to revenue costs (Exhibit 11). This is concerning when compared to SONO, who operates across 50 regions with 2.63x more third-party retail stores (10,000) than BGOUF, has a 20% figure 2020TTM (BGOUF operates with 466 Monobrand and 3,098 Multibrand points of sale across 70 countries).

As BGOUF's retail transformation takes shapes, the poor selection of distribution centres has increased expenses per store during this transition. These high costs pose an equal opportunity as a threat to drive FCF. The firm accepts their shortcomings in selecting poor distribution partners with their recognition of focusing on pursuing a more centralised distribution partner network in the U.S. and its non-core markets (e.g., Eastern Europe and Latin America). This will be the division with the lion's share of costs reduction proposed under the firm's annual DKK 175m cost-cutting reduction program approved by the Board of Directors on 16th March 2020 (to be realised by 2021/2022E). Under this cost initiative, the majority of savings will derive from reducing headcount to 800, translating into a DKK 75m cost saving by the end of 2022E (based on average remuneration per employee 2020). With development costs representing 41% share of current employee remuneration, one should anticipate this weighting to reduce dramatically to a more equilibrium between the four divisions in the coming years (Exhibit 9 to see current proportions).

Per the sensitivity analysis (Exhibit 13), reducing distribution and marketing by 100bp has a larger impact on the share price than a corresponding opposite change to revenue growth. If BGOUF can decrease their distribution costs and align with their peers, the stock has a high chance of rebound. Though, in the past as proven for BGOUF, like in other decisions, selecting adept distribution partners has been a struggle. Earmarking key potential markets and strategically creating a central hub for distribution to their points of sale will make SCM more manageable and cost efficient. The significance of getting it right is pivotal as shown by SONO. Following SONO's 2020 Q3 filing, their share price decreased by 15% despite topping their revenue expectations during the pandemic because of concerns raised of not being able to meet demand due to supply shortages. Given that before this drop SONO's stock rose by 47% within the 3-months leading into the quarter (S&P +17%), not being able to realise their revenue potential resulting from inefficient distribution highlights the value of this link in a value-chain. BGOUF should take note of best positioning themselves to meet demand and avoiding a bottleneck scenario or worse not having a source.

The importance of "Getting Back in Black" will translate to a 3% EBITDA margin and a 1% EBITA margin in 2021E, rising to 11% and 9% in 2025E. The knock-on effect of these cost savings will bolster BGOUF's sensitive FCF, which should (hopefully) be redirected to driving R&D, a major indicator to determine if a firm can move with the times of increasing demand by consumers for crisp aesthetically appealing intelligent speakers. (SONO's outflow of R&D is 16% of revenue, 3% greater than that of BGOUF.) Despite being a paradox to the prime motive of initiating the "Getting Back in Black" scheme, cutting all costs will hamper future growth. Investors should be skeptical of where the firm are directing their cost cuttings. If BGOUF adopts a miser mentality, opposed to reinvesting these savings to drive growth, they will end up being lost at sea. The key to BGOUF's share price performance is revenue growth and this should be the main aim of these costs savings.

Conclusion

Baron Rothschild once told investors to "buy when there is blood in the streets." BGOUF's recent surge might have shown signs of their future path if "Getting Back in Black" fuels growth of previous highs. If the firm can turnaround their business operations with their new executive management (average tenure of 1.5 years), the firm's efficiency in generating revenue from their asset base further stokes optimism. By isolating BGOUF's 2020 capital productivity to Operating Working Capital (2020: BGOUF 1.11x; Sonos 1.09x) and LT-operating assets (BGOUF: 1.36x; Sonos: 0.97x), this provides evidence that the BGOUF's management have been effective in turning their assets into revenue.

However, one quarter results driven by the exogenous events caused by COVID-19 should not be taken at face value. BGOUF has a long road to reach sustainable growth and profitability. If unsuccessful, investors should not be surprised at a touted LBO to cash out (Sparkle Roll attempted but failed in 2015).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.