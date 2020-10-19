Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Riley Mullin as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

We believe that OptimizeRx (OPRX) is likely to accelerate growth by "landing and expanding" enterprise contracts. The company is in the midst of shifting from single solutions and individual product deals to an enterprise contract structure that provides pharmaceutical manufacturing clients with a host of solutions to connect with health care providers (HCPs). Since the company began this shift in mid-2019, they have landed six enterprise contracts, two of those coming in 2Q20. COVID-19 has forced slow-moving pharmaceutical manufacturers to scramble for digital solutions faster than they would have and as a result, OPRX has added new clients at a much faster pace. Here is Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Silvestro on the 1Q20 call:

"So instead of 120 days or even 80 days, which was sort of last year's average sales cycle, we're seeing right around a little north of 30 days, as Will said. And I do think that's correlated to the market dynamics of customers really being anxious to get out and get communication out there and launch programs, which is excellent." (1Q20 Transcript)

The next step in OPRX's sales growth will be the company converting these deals into larger, multi-brand contracts. This process is sill in its infancy, as noted by Silvestro on the Q1 call:

"...in the top 20 clients, we're very well penetrated, but we're penetrated with maybe one or 2 brands." (1Q20 Transcript)

"Brands" are individual drugs, meaning there is a lot of room for lateral expansion at these clients. Pharma does not allow OPRX to share the identity of their clients or the nature of their contracts, but we know that OPRX does some form of business with 9 of the largest 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers (1Q20 Transcript). The company also stated on the 4Q19 call that it has identified 29 manufacturers as potential customers, each with 10 to 20 brands in the market (4Q19 Transcript).

There is a large opportunity for both new client expansion and contract expansion with existing clients. Management was purposely vague on the topic of future contracts on the 2Q20 earnings call, but it was clear the outlook is very positive. CEO William Febbo discussed OPRX's "pipeline", the value of potential contracts yet to be closed, on the most recent 2Q20 call:

"Yes, no, look, we're not doing the pipeline talk yet because it's premature. But it is very safe to say that we will pass the $100 million mark just based on what we're seeing now. It's absolutely safe to say in terms of pipeline." (2Q20 Transcript)

The company has stated numerous times that typical closing rates on its pipeline are 35%-50% and Silvestro said on the Q4 call that he "believe[s] we will be at the top end of our conversion rate if not above"(4Q19 Transcript). It is also worth noting that the company's pipeline was quoted at $70M on the 3Q19 call and has apparently grown significantly to over $100M in the same time that 5 contracts were signed, meaning their value was removed from the pipeline.

Thus, the company seems to have found its footing in the past year or so, aided by the COVID-19 shift to digital. On October 13th, the company put out a press release that Q3 revenue growth will exceed 100% to over $10M, confirming that growth acceleration is already underway (8-K). As the company continues to add new contracts and those contracts mature, the company will look to expand those deals to multiple brands at each client. Below, I explore why clients will likely expand their contracts and what it would mean for OPRX's stock.

Business Model

The foundation of the company is its partnership network of more than 300 electronic health records (EHR) and healthcare network providers. The company has created a "network of networks" on top of which they enable pharmaceutical manufacturers to reach doctors directly through their daily workflow, solving one of the central problems of the US healthcare system: lack of transparency and communication due to fragmentation.

According to OPRX's corporate presentation, 90% of physicians use EHRs daily, for an average of 5.9 hours a day (corporate presentation link). To date, OPRX has partnered with most of the big players: Allscripts, Athena, Cerner, Epic, and Change Healthcare. Their network reaches over 675k health care providers, reaching over 60% of prescribing physicians (2Q20 Transcript).

The largest revenue source is financial messaging, but other offerings are quickly gaining share. In response to a question on the 2Q20 call about what services are next behind financial messaging, CEO William Febbo said:

"I think it's sort of a close tie between brand and therapeutic messaging, both are really effective awareness messages for doctors, and then I would say patient engagement is climbing pretty fast." (2Q20 Transcript)

Febbo also said on the 2Q20 call that the company had taken one of their patient engagement clients beyond $1M in revenue a year. With regards to the revenue breakdown for financial messaging, Febbo stated on the 4Q19 call:

"Let me move back to good old financial messaging. In the old days, you had a revenue share on that, that was up around 50% as I recall, all in. Is that number still about where it is on the financial message [indiscernible]?

William J. Febbo, OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director [47]

No, it's come down off that. It really depends on the partner and we don't like to talk too much about it, but I think it's part of the gross margin improvement we've seen is just better rev share agreements." (4Q20 Transcript)

Financial messaging had declined from 50% of revenues back in 4Q19 and since then, the company has added 5 enterprise contracts that include most or all of the company's various solutions, likely driving financial messaging's share even lower. The larger share of revenue enterprise contracts capture, the lower the share for financial messaging, and that transformation is already well underway.

Investors should be most excited about the company's newer offerings that are gaining traction such as therapeutic support messaging and brand messaging. They allow pharma to send promotional and educational information directly through a doctor's EHR. COVID-19 has forced manufacturers to find digital solutions in a world where pharmaceutical representatives can no longer present to physicians in-person. This is a huge market, with pharma spending $20.3B on marketing to physicians in 2016 and the transition to digital still early (Shwartz and Woloshin).

Another product that should excite investors about the future is "TelaRep". It is the company's newest offering and was born out of the company's "Innovation Lab" that was established in 3Q19. This offering allows physicians to reach out directly to pharmaceutical representatives within their EHR with questions about dosing, interactions, etc. It provides a clear improvement over current solutions like telephone calls and Veeva, which exists outside the physician's workflow. On the 2Q20 call, Febbo said TelaRep was "getting a lot of attention" recently (2Q20 Transcript). This will be a segment to watch as it is another way for OPRX to add value and expand contract dollars.

OPRX has indeed come a long way from being just a financial messaging company, as a recent Seeking Alpha article that has since been taken down falsely claimed. On their own, some of these offerings such as financial messaging and patient engagement are offered by other companies, but OPRX's client-based, enterprise approach focused on providing a complete suite of communication solutions has differentiated their value proposition.

A Turnaround

For investors that have been following the company for years, strong recent fundamental and stock performance has provided a long-awaited sigh of relief. The company seems to finally be gaining significant traction with customers. In Q3 and Q4 of 2019, the company continued to report a large pipeline of $70M, but was not turning any of that into revenue, reporting a negative yoy growth number in Q3 and lackluster growth in Q4. Pipeline was not converting to contracts and the company seemed to be stagnating.

On the Q4 call, some of the analysts were noticeably upset with the company's performance. CEO William Febbo leveled with investors:

"It's time to get perspective. In '16, we had 10 people and around $5 million in revenue but we had cash. We were lucky. Went to the Board, said let's spend. We did and we saw '17 grow 45%, '18, we grew 75%. Yes, I really view '19 as another investment year. Again, we had cash. We made some acquisitions. We enhanced the team and I believe we set ourselves up for very good growth in '20 and '21. I'm not going to commit to [indiscernible] percentages on the phone." (4Q20 Transcript)

In response to another question, Febbo continued:

" I get what you're trying to say is why aren't we just ripping this 50%, 75% because it's such a big opportunity, and we're so great, and we've got all this access. So pharma is -- I wish they moved faster with all-in type attitudes, especially given the return on investment numbers. That is a frustration we share but frankly, everyone in this space does who sells to pharma." (4Q20 Transcript)

That seemed to be the truth at the end of last year, but OPRX's tenor completely changed on the 1Q20 call. Due in part to COVID-19, the company began converting on their pipeline, and rapidly. As shared in the intro, CCO Stephen Silvestro commented on the 1Q20 call:

"So instead of 120 days or even 80 days, which was sort of last year's average sales cycle, we're seeing right around a little north of 30 days, as Will said. And I do think that's correlated to the market dynamics of customers really being anxious to get out and get communication out there and launch programs, which is excellent" (1Q20 Transcript).

It is likely that COVID-19 has played a large part in pharma's willingness to start signing deals and move forward on prior signed contracts. This does not mean that the tailwind is temporary, however. OPRX simply provides a better solution to pharma. It is cheaper to market to physicians digitally than to fly representatives out to in-person meetings or conferences. Physicians are also more willing to prescribe their medication if they can easily reach out to representatives with questions within their daily workflow.

Recent Performance

Q2 was decently strong from a revenue perspective. Revenue grew 25% yoy to $8.8M in Q2, putting 1H20 yoy growth at 34%. The general mood of the call was very upbeat. CEO William Febbo said on the 2Q20 call that they "expect [the] second half to far exceed this growth rate"(2Q20 Transcript). Consensus Q3 revenue growth was ~70%, but we learned on October 13th that Q3 growth will look more like 100% with revenue exceeding $10M.

The company also stated in the October 13th 8-K that it "also expects to report positive non-GAAP net income for the quarter." Febbo spoke to profitability on the 2Q20 call:

"When you're doing that $50M to $60M run rate, you should be dropping 20% to the bottom, if not more. So that is what we are aiming for." (2Q20 Transcript)

With annualized 2Q20 revs of ~$35M and expected annualized Q3 revs of $40M+, $50M to $60M is not far off. OPRX is largely a software company and thus can achieve profitability at a relatively low revenue figure. Gross margins have hovered above 60% in recent quarters. The company stated that its existing team is capable of a $100M run rate, meaning opex will not need to meaningfully increase in the near future (2Q20 Transcript). If the company will be doing 20%, "if not more", net margins on $50-$60M in revs, I think it is safe to assume they could do around 30% at $100M.

(Refinitiv)

Febbo also guided to profitability in 2021 on the Q2 earnings call in response to a question that asked if such an expectation was likely:

"Absolutely. It's a reasonable expectation. It's the focus. We feel like we're at a time where we can really do that and demonstrate it" (2Q20 Transcript)

The company has had strong performance in recent quarters and even stronger guidance in 2Q20. That strong guidance was confirmed by the early release of record Q3 numbers. Remember also that Febbo stated it was "very safe" to assume the company would have a pipeline over $100M, a leading indicator of revenue. Continued high conversion rates driven by a need for digital solutions paired with a favorable, low-variable cost business model should equal a very cash-generative business over time and potentially very soon.

Potential Inflection Point

While the company will continue to land clients with specific use cases and single-solution contracts, let's focus on the enterprise contracts the company has emphasized over the past year. OPRX has gone from landing their first enterprise client in 4Q19 to now 6 total enterprise contracts as of 2Q20 earnings, bringing their total annual contract value to $21M, an average of $3.6M per brand (2Q20 Transcript). The company also hinted at new contracts in their October 13th 8-K:

"... top-line growth was driven organically with a combination of enterprise deals and tactical programs." (8-K)

Now that the company has broken through on converting enterprise contracts and stated it is very safe to assume a $100M pipeline number, the company's growth pathway into new clients seems much more defined. The next step for the company is to expand existing contracts to cover more than one brand each, the "expand" side of the "land and expand" equation.

Pharmaceutical companies are testing OPRX's services on one drug brand before deciding whether or not to expand to others. If they decide to expand, they may do so in quick succession, adding to OPRX's annual contract value in bulk. This mechanism was hinted at by Silvestro in the October 13th 8-K who said clients "increased the number of internal referrals of our platform to their peers" (8-K). This is the scenario represented by "Client C" on Slide 11 of the investor deck represents.

Corporate Presentation

I assume the $9.5M contract for Client C to represent 3 brands at an average of $3.16M per brand. They show that taking place in one year, hypothetically. Clearly management believes it is at least possible for a client to expand their contract by 2 brands in one year. It seems reasonable that an especially satisfied client may increase their contract by 3-5 contracts in a given year.

The decision for clients to expand basically comes down whether OPRX has a valuable service or not. It is difficult for non-healthcare professionals to evaluate the company's product because we cannot see it firsthand. The three most convincing pieces of evidence that OPRX provides a valuable service are 1) the company has already successfully converted multiple clients from a usage-based payment system to annual contracts 2) the company has an 86% renewal rate across all clients and 3) on the Q4 call, the company reported that average deal size "increased from around $135,000 in 2018 to more than $300,000 coming into 2020" (4Q20 Transcript). By all accounts, the company is providing an attractive service that pharma is willing to put dollars towards.

There is reason to believe expansion of existing contracts could begin as early as the next few quarters. The company acknowledged its first enterprise client on the Q4 2019 earnings call, meaning the contract is coming up on the one-year mark. The other five contracts will turn one year-old over the course of 2021. The one year point would be a reasonable time for clients to add another brand or set of brands. If the company can expand its existing contracts by 2 or 3 brands with just 2 clients, they could add ~$10M in annual contract value, which would be a ~29% increase over 2Q20 run rate.

Short-Term Example

A giant manufacturer like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has about 30 major brands that OPRX would target, according to management. We don't know if Pfizer is one of the 6 enterprise clients, but imagine they are. If Pfizer decided to add an additional 4 brands, either all at once or over the course of a year, OPRX's annual contract value would increase by 57% to $33M assuming a discounted value per brand of $3M. That is just shy of their Q2 run rate which still includes a large portion of revenue from single-solution contracts. Thus, OPRX is still small enough that a single manufacturer expanding a contract to just a handful of brands has the potential to significantly increase OPRX's recurring revenue.

Medium-Term Valuation Example

Let's say that by 2022, the company has expanded 5 contracts that have expanded to 5 brands each and has 5 single-brand contracts that they hope to expand (conservative based on current pipeline). If we reduce average value per brand to $3M from $3.6M, we get an annual contract value of $90, an increase of 328% in just two years.

If we want to try to compute a 2022 stock price we can assume 30% operating margins for $27M of EBIT. Applying a 20x EBIT multiple, we get a market cap of $540M, or a share price of ~$37 in 2022. That compares to today's market cap of ~$300M and share price of ~$21.

If we include non-enterprise clients in the model, which we should because the company has acknowledged that they will continue to add them, we can observe that annual contract value was ~62% of Q2 run rate. Much of the annual contract value has not yet been recognized as revenue, but we can use 38% for non-enterprise revenue proportion to be conservative. At an annual contract value of ~$90M in 2022, that would imply non-enterprise revenue of ~$55M for a total revenue number of ~$145M. Using the same assumptions as above, we would arrive at a stock price of ~$58.

This model is arguably conservative from both a contract acquisition and expansion perspective. If clients are truly getting value from the product, there is no reason to expect that they would limit brand expansion to just three. A 20x EBIT for a sustainably strong revenue grower multiple could also turn out to be conservative.

Relative Valuation

If OPRX continues the type of growth it has reported in 3Q20, the company could begin to fetch the higher multiples of other names in the healthcare technology space like Teladoc (TDOC) and Livongo (LVGO).

Let's use OPRX's pre-reported Q3 run rate of ~$40M. At a market cap of $300M, OPRX is trading at a 7.25 P/S ratio. Keep in mind 60% gross margins 20% or greater net margins in the near future.

LVGO had Q2 revenue of $90M. Annualize that to $360M and at a market cap of $13.2B, they are trading at roughly 36x sales. LVGO achieved EBIT even for the first time in 2Q20, at a much higher revenue number than OPRX is expected to do so. They did, however, groow revenue at over 100% last quarter and are expected to do so again in 3Q20. If OPRX can continue to grow revenue at a similar clip, its multiple could begin to rise.

TDOC trades at roughly 17x annualized Q2 sales. Below is a chart of LVGO and TDOC's P/S ratios based on next twelve months consensus estimates (Refinitiv).

(Refinitiv)

LVGO and TDOC are not perfect comparables at all. But they are in the healthcare technology space and as you can see, they saw explosive stock price appreciation and solid multiple expansion since COVID-19. If OPRX can continue revenue growth similar to Q3, the stock could see similar multiple expansion.

COVID-19

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has accelerated the pace at which OPRX has begun converting their pipeline to revenue. The virus forced pharma to adopt new practices sooner than the slow-moving behemoths would have otherwise. It is likely the beginning of a shift that will continue after the pandemic as digital solutions are more flexible and cost-effective. Brand messaging, therapeutic support messaging, patient engagement, and TelaRep are all perfectly positioned to enable pharma to shift to digital. This is summed up by Silvestro in the recent 8-K: "The expanding reach of our digital communication platform has enabled our clients to stay connected to more doctors at the point-of-care in a time of extreme disruption,"(8-K). In addition, the company seems to be working with clients to enable more solutions, Silvestro added that "Some of our newer solutions introduced during the year were born from our Innovation Lab, where our partners have been helping us to bring new ideas to life to cement our relevancy at the point of care."

Risks

In terms of the core business, there are companies that compete with OPRX's individual offerings like Livongo, ConnectiveRX, and GoodRx, but as the company has stressed, OPRX is getting great feedback from clients on the breadth of solutions they can provide.

One potential risk associated with the company is the average investor's inability to see and use the product for themselves. The biggest indicator to investors as to the value of OPRX's product will be reflected in their ability to expand existing contracts with clients. We fully expect them to expand contracts over the next year. However, if this doesn't occur, questions will arise as to the competitiveness of OPRX's product lineup and the stock will likely falter.

Conclusion

As a general comment, I admire OPRX and the many other companies working to end the inefficiency of our healthcare system. Fragmentation and lack of communication wastes money and leads to worse outcomes for patients.

Specific to OPRX, if recent quarters are an indication of a new normal at OPRX and the trends set in motion by COVID-19 continue, the company is well-situated to capture a great portion of marketing, advertising, and pharma representative digital spend shift by pharmaceutical companies. OPRX should be expected to meaningfully grow existing contracts on top of their continued new client expansion in the coming year. Consistent growth, coupled with enthusiasm surrounding healthcare technology, strong margins, and a large addressable market, may propel the stock to higher multiples on top of improving fundamentals. Company specific as well as secular growth opportunities make OPRX a very attractive investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.