Although still somewhat risky, the subprime lending market is surprisingly more resilient than the prime lending market.

The company operates in an overlooked niche market that is too small for the big banks to go after.

goeasy offers an excellent combo of good value, high growth, consistency, a modest dividend, and a history of outperforming the market by a large margin.

What does goeasy financial do?

goeasy Ltd. (OTCPK:EHMEF) engages in subprime lending to Canadians. It operates through two segments: easyfinancial and easyhome. Making up 78% of their revenue, easyfinancial provides installment loans, secured saving loans, loan protection plans, and other various services. easyhome, representing 22% of revenue, leases home products such as furniture, computers, and appliances. This can be seen in the photo below.

So, what makes goeasy a great stock? It has lots of positives that one would want from a stock. These include: superb share price performance, excellent financial results even during the pandemic, a rapidly increasing dividend, high growth, and good value.

Industry Analysis

The non-prime lending market in Canada is estimated to be $231 billion. Most of this market is dominated by the major banks who control 65% of the market. goeasy defines its addressable market as the 14% of subprime loans that are less than $45,000. Of this $33 billion market, goeasy controls about 4%. This can be summarized with the image below.

This is an improvement to numbers quoted during 2018. Back then, the market size was $186 billion with goeasy having a 3% share of a $20.8 billion addressable market.

An interesting stat that is worth noting is that subprime loans - although riskier - are actually more stable during periods of economic shocks. This is demonstrated in a 2016 U.S. Research Study titled "Personal loan performance during times of stress" by TransUnion. During the Dot-Com bubble, as well as during the great recession, the default rates actually decreased for sub-prime lenders.

Dot-Com Bubble:

Great Recession:

However, the subprime lenders did see an increase in defaults during the Alberta oil crash in 2015. Nonetheless, it was not anything catastrophic and goeasy easily absorbed the hit.

Alberta Oil Crash:

More recently, goeasy has weathered the COVID-19 crisis very well, reporting record results in their most recent earnings report. On the other hand, most banks/financial institutions saw huge losses during the same period mainly due to provisions for credit losses.

It is also important to note that non-prime consumer lending balances have been growing at a CAGR of 3.3% since 2015. Thus, the industry itself is headed in the right direction.

Share performance:

goeasy's stock has performed exceptionally since 2001, returning 6,166%.

It was in its hyper-growth stage 20 years ago though, so let's take a look at the past 5-years' performance to get a better idea of how it has been doing recently. See below.

As you can see, it has still outperformed the indexes greatly. But, it hasn't done so without massive volatility, so this isn't ideal for risk-averse investors.

High growth:

In terms of 5-year diluted EPS CAGR, goeasy ranks #1 of 25 against the TSX financial stocks, #7 of 60 against the TSX 60, and #27 of 762 against the whole TSX.

The company's net income to stockholders has grown at a 26.6% CAGR in the past 5 years.

Revenue growth is consistent as well as it has been growing at a CAGR of 11.8% in the past 5 years and 12.9% for the past 3 years.

Furthermore, COVID-19 has not stopped the company from reaping in record profits. In their most recent quarter, their diluted EPS rose by 50% year-over-year and their loan portfolio increased by 18%.

The image below illustrates the consistency and high growth of goeasy's net income in the past 10 years.

Next is its dividend growth. Currently, goeasy's annualized dividend is $1.80/share, which equates to a 2.57% yield. Just 6 years ago, the dividend was $0.34/share. Its 5-year dividend CAGR is 29.5% and with a payout ratio of only 27.4% and future growth potential, it is showing no signs of stopping.

Put simply, if you are looking for one of the fastest-growing TSX financial stocks, this is the one.

Why goeasy will keep growing

As described earlier, goeasy operates in an overlooked market that isn't of interest to the big traditional banks. Here's a quick quote from the investor presentation: "High growth business in Canada's $231 billion non-prime consumer lending market following the exit of several large banks and online only lenders".

Since the company makes up only 4% of its addressable market, it has plenty of room for future growth as long as it can keep providing a good service for its customers and hitting targets.

Growth strategy:

According to goeasy's latest investor presentation, it increased its liquidity to $260M from $200M last year, which is enough to sufficiently fund growth to Q4 2022. The company plans to grow organically through product, channel, and geographic expansion, as well as through M&A. The image below explains their omnichannel expansion plans.

In the company's most recent conference call, CEO Jason Mullins outlines their growth strategy in more detail:

"We will increase our investment in marketing and advertising to approximately $7.5 million in the third quarter so we can capture the rising consumer demand and continue building brand awareness going into the fourth quarter season. We also look forward to the launch of some major merchants in our point-of-sale channel over the next few months which should result in a healthy step up in our new customers and we are making great progress on the development of our digital lending platform which will give us the capacity to scale the business for years into the future. In the third quarter, we will launch our first generation of new proprietary scoring models that will leverage consumer banking data help us asses risk and underwrite loans to new segments and consumers such as new Canadians and students. Lastly, we continue to make progress in the design and development of our direct to consumer auto loan offerings which will launch as a pilot in early 2021. Although the future impact of the pandemic is not clear, our business is performing well despite the condition and we are well prepared to navigate through future curfew like in the event we are faced with another outbreak."

goeasy also mentioned that they continue to pursue their strategy of using risk-based pricing while expanding their product range. This reduces the cost of borrowing for customers which may seem counterintuitive, but it increases the average loan size and extends customer tenure, thereby increasing 'lifetime value'. goeasy claims that this strategy has caused a gradual decline in the weighted average APR charged to customers and the yield generated from the portfolio, but positively, it also increased revenue and income.

Overall, goeasy is in a growing industry and it has a solid track record of successfully achieving its growth initiatives. With more plans for growth, we don't see any reason to not expect them to execute.

Insiders have lots of skin in the game

According to simplywall.st, insiders own 26% of the company. It's clear that insiders are aligned with shareholders and believe in the company since they own so much of it. Donald Johnson, who was the chairman of the board from 2000 to 2018, owns an impressive 20.33% stake in the company. The next largest shareholder is David Ingram, the current executive chairman who was CEO from 2001 to 2018. The current CEO owns just 0.52% of the company, or about CA$5.4M, which is not nearly as impressive but it should be enough to incentivize him to make good decisions for the company.

Valuation

We estimate goeasy to be valued at $79.81.

Assumptions:

2022 EPS analyst estimate for period ending Dec 31st: $8.52

5-year average P/E: 12.1

The approximate amount of time until 2020 ending period: 2.2 years

5-year monthly beta: 1.94

Risk free rate: 0.7%

Equity risk premium: 6%

Discount rate: 12.34%

Calculation:

Value of goeasy = (12.1 x 8.52) / (1 + discount rate) ^ n

= 103.09 / 1.1234 ^ 2.2

= 79.81 CAD

This is approximately 60.52 USD using a 1.32 USD/CAD conversion rate.

Risks

The lending business can be a risky business. Generally, lenders are sensitive to changes in the economy. The company has been able to beat COVID-19 so far, but we suspect that is mainly because of all the government support that Canadian citizens have been getting during the crisis. While this government support is still ongoing, it will eventually stop sometime in the future which may or may not impact goeasy in a material way due to a potential increase in delinquencies.

Conversely, the image below shows that goeasy's average customer is better off than the average Canadian citizen. This may be a key reason for their resiliency in tough times.

Market Risk:

goeasy is a highly volatile stock. According to Yahoo Finance, its 5-year monthly beta is 1.94, making it almost twice as volatile than the TSX. Compared to the S&P 500, we calculated a 5-year monthly beta of 1.66 which is still fairly volatile. Investors that can't handle large dips in price from time to time should steer clear from this stock.

Conclusion

goeasy has many positive elements that we look for in a stock. To start, it operates in an easy-to-understand industry that is growing and fairly resilient. Next, the stock is undervalued while paying a modest 2.57% dividend that we expect to continue growing rapidly as it has been. goeasy is poised for growth as it operates in a growing underserved niche market that is too small for big banks to go after. The company's consistency and high growth have caused its stock to outperform other financial stocks and the overall market by a large margin.

It seems that goeasy is lending responsibly and managing its risk properly. Although a riskier segment, the subprime lending market is surprisingly resilient during periods of economic shocks and generally do not see increases in defaults. With the Canadian government continuing to provide stimulus directly to citizens, it helps relieve pressures on the company's loan portfolio. Regardless, the company is still positioned to handle turbulence should the stimulus end.

Please note: All numbers are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

