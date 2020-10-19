Financial Independence Portfolio: Q3 2020 Update

Portfolio keeps dragging the S&P 500 once again, mainly due to the absence of large tech stocks.

Another quarter of higher-than-expected valuations is here. As a result, with few good deals out there, my approach to deploying cash was very balanced.

Welcome again to all my followers! Let's start from where I left off on my Q2 2020 update.

I am quite skeptical of current valuations when heading into the Q2 earnings season. We all know the numbers will be terrible, and I'm hoping that the stock prices will see a downward correction.

Well, that correction didn't happen. Though the economic consequences of COVID-19 are severe, and the second wave is forcing more and more restrictions in several parts of the world, the markets just keep climbing.

I've underestimated the resiliency of the market and the effect that the ultra low interest rates are having on the amount of money that keeps flowing into the market. That much is clear.

What is also clear is how important my strategy of continuous monthly contributions is. I'm investing every month, whether or not I feel like the valuations are right. This pushes me to buy quality companies that will reward me with long-term growth and dividends for decades to come, even if I feel like I'm paying more than I should for some of them.

Holdings (September 30, 2020)

(Source: spreadsheet created by author)

The green highlight indicates companies in which I bought shares during Q3 2020. The first thing that stands out here is that I managed to increase my ownership in almost half of the companies in my portfolio. The large majority of these purchases were quite small, the only bigger ones standing out are European Residential REIT (ERE-un.to), Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) and Hyliion (HYLN).

European Residential REIT has seen a lot of my cash deployed towards it as it is my replacement for Northview REIT (OTC:NPRUF), which is set to be acquired in the first week of November 2020.

This also marks the first time in my almost decade long investing career that Raytheon (RTX) is not the largest company in my portfolio. This is simply due to both Honeywell (HON) and Lowe's (LOW) performing significantly better in recent times.

New Additions

Mid-America Apartment Communities

This quarter saw most of the larger residential REITs trade at a relative discount to the market. While the indexes have skyrocketed, the major residential REITs such as MAA, Essex Property Trust (ESS) and AvalonBay (AVB) were stuck close to the valuation they had back in April/May. I saw this as an opportunity to add a quality REIT with a reliable dividend to my portfolio and after some research I settled with MAA, mainly due to what I viewed as a more favorable geographic mix than its peers.

Hyliion

First of all, I admit that Hyliion is definitely a very speculative bet and very different from the rest of my portfolio. I also admit that at over 4% of my portfolio value this is a significant bet compared to the regular ~1% weight that I give to more speculative and risky positions.

But I do view Hyliion as one of the better electric vehicle companies out there. The CEO seems to have his feet on the ground, the products themselves seem very convenient for customers and I really like the fact that they are simply focusing on their core competency and creating electric powertrain systems for existing trucks instead using time and effort in designing a whole truck around their system.

Sales

Methanex Corporation (MEOH)

This was one of the small more speculative investments that I made at a very bad time. And as you might have guessed, that means right before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things have changed greatly for Methanex in 2020: the demand and price for methanol have plummeted and they were forced to cut their dividend by 90% earlier this year.

I have been talking about streamlining my portfolio a little and letting go of companies which have a very insignificant weight in my portfolio and Methanex was an easy decision with the unfavorable situation around their main product, the dividend cut, and less than 0.50% weight in my portfolio.

Performance

(Portfolio in blue, S&P 500 in green) (Source)

And once again my lack of big tech companies makes for an ugly graph. I'm not at all disappointed with my performance for the quarter but it is unfortunate to have missed out on yet again another quarter of double digit returns for most of the big tech.

Dividend Income

My total dividend income for Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 was up by 52.64%. The majority of the purchases which I made during the market crash in March are showing up on the dividend spreadsheet now and the results are beautiful to look at. There have been some very welcome dividend raises in this quarter but nothing extraordinary. Slow and steady it is... and I don't mind that at all.

More importantly, dividend cuts were almost non-existent. The GEO Group (GEO) lowered their dividend by ~29%. This is of course never a good sign, but it was fully expected and definitely the right move for the company.

One major dividend milestone was also reached in September as my current dividend income for 2020 surpassed my total dividend income for the year 2019. This is one of those "feel good" milestones: I know I've reached last year's results and I have a whole quarter left!

Final Thoughts

No tech, no joy. That seems to be the mantra of investing in 2020. Luckily my investment goals are much longer term than profit in a single quarter or a single year, and my portfolio seems to be performing remarkably when it comes to what really matters for me: dividend income.

As I mentioned earlier, the acquisition of Northview REIT is to be completed in the first week of November 2020 and this will force me to reallocate around 5% of my portfolio. Northview has been a relatively high yielder with no dividend growth, so this will also be a small step towards lower yield and higher dividend growth for my portfolio.

I am also planning on selling out of 1 or 2 other companies in order to keep streamlining my portfolio and to ensure dividend growth continues in these challenging times. While I haven't decided where all of the cash generated from these sales will go, chances are that it will be quite evenly spread out across my existing portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLEASE SEE LIST UNDER "HOLDINGS". I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.